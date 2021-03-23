전문가 "미중 협력 없이는 북 핵 문제 해결 안돼"

미국과 중국의 협력 없이는 북한 핵 문제를 해결할 수 없다고 워싱턴의 중국 전문가가 주장했습니다. 모두가 만족할 수 있는 북 핵 해법을 찾기는 쉽지 않다는 전망도 나왔습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

워싱턴의 싱크탱크인 우드로 윌슨센터 산하 키신저 미중연구소 로버트 데일리 소장은 22일 북한 핵 문제와 관련해 미국과 중국을 포함해 모든 당사국들이 만족할 수 있는 해법은 존재하기 어려운 것이 사실이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 데일리 소장] “Obviously, it remains true that there cannot be a solution to the Korean peninsula issues with which all parties very much, including China and the United States, are satisfied.”

데일리 소장은 이날 윌슨센터가 개최한 “외교의 재건: 바이든 행정부, 아시아로의 행보”라는 제목의 웨비나에서 미국과 중국은 서로 만족할 수 있는 북 핵 해법을 찾기 위해서라도 서로 협력이 필요하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 데일리 소장] “So, there has to be cooperation there had they have to work together to find a mutually satisfactory solution that this isn't something that they will, that they can do in isolation from each other.”

미국과 중국이 상호 단절된 상태에서는 북 핵 문제의 해법을 찾을 수 없다는 겁니다.

진 리 윌슨센터 한국담당 국장은 미국과 중국이 특히 제재 전략에서 협력하면 이는 북한에게는 어려운 점이 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 진 리 국장] “One of the harder things for North Korea will be, if there is cooperation between the US and China, and if the US is able to get Beijing on board with, in particular, its sanction strategy, that would make it very hard for North Korea to kind of work that China-North Korea diplomatic channel to its advantage.”

미국이 중국에 제재 이행에 함께하도록 설득하면 북한 정권이 중국과 북한 간 외교적 소통을 자신들이 유리하게 이용하는 것도 어려울 것이라는 설명입니다.

진 리 국장은 그러면서 미국의 더 넓은 전략에는 북한을 어떻게 다루고, 중국과의 협력 방법을 어떻게 찾아낼 것인가가 포함돼야 한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 진 리 국장] “I do think that this has to be part of the broader US strategy and how to deal with North Korea, to find ways to cooperate with China, so that they have more leverage as the region, when it comes to restraining North Korea.”

그렇게 해야 북한을 제어하는데 있어 미국이 역내에서 더 큰 영향력을 행사할 수 있을 것이라는 설명입니다.

지난 18일 미국 알래스카주 앵커리지 캡틱쿡 호텔에서 열린 미-중 고위급 회담에서 토니 블링컨 국무장관과 제이크 설러번 백악관 국가안보보좌관이 참석했다.

에이브러햄 덴마크 윌슨센터 아시아국장은 토니 블링컨 국무장관이 지난주 열린 미·중 고위급 회담에서 미국이 인도태평양 지역에 동맹과 협력국이 있고 이들과의 관계가 중요하다고 강조한 것은 중국이 미국의 동맹을 어떻게 대하느냐가 미-중 관계에도 영향을 미칠 것임을 알리는 것이었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 덴마크 국장] “…how China treats our allies will affect the US-China relationship, that these are not separate concepts, and that the US won't be able to engage in a friendly and positive relationship, if China continues to coerce our allies.”

중국이 미국의 동맹을 계속 협박하면 미국이 중국과 우호적이거나 긍정적인 관계로 지낼 수 없다는 점을 알렸다는 겁니다.

그러나 덴마크 국장은 미국의 메시지는 환영할만 하지만 이를 행동으로 보여주는 것이 중요하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 덴마크 국장] “And that to me I think is a very welcome and necessary message, but of course as it is often with the Chinese, if you're sending a message you got to be ready to back it up. So I fully expect that China will continue to try to coerce our allies, and then it will be a test of American policymaking whether we conduct that I do think that there are expectations that the United States would back up its allies.”

덴마크 국장은 중국이 계속해서 미국의 동맹을 위협할 것으로 예상한다면서, 미국이 동맹들을 지지할 것이라는 기대에 맞게 정책을 펼칠지가 시험의 장이 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

데일리 소장은 고고도 미사일 방어체계, 사드(THAAD)의 한국 배치 당시 중국이 한국에 위협을 가할 때 미국이 더 적극적으로 행동에 나서지 않은 데 대해 한국은 당시에도 지금도 실망한 상태라고 지적했습니다.



[녹취: 에델 연구원] “South Korea felt at the time and remains disappointed that we didn't come towards more when it was being coerced after the installation of the THAAD system.”

호주 시드니대학 미국학센터의 찰스 에델 선임연구원은 중국에 대한 경제적 의존도가 높은 인도태평양 지역 국가들이 중국에 의해 위협을 느낄 때 미국이 어떤 방식으로 지지를 해줄 수 있을지에 대해 우려가 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.