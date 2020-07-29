미-호주 “미-북 비핵화 협상 지지...대북제재 완전 이행 재확인”

미국과 호주 정부가 대북 제재의 완전 이행에 대한 의지를 재확인했습니다. 인도태평양 지역 내 위협에 맞서기 위한 방위 협력도 강화하기로 했습니다. 김영교 기자가 전해 드립니다.

미국과 호주는 28일 워싱턴에서 열린 연례 외교.국방 장관 회의 뒤 발표한 공동성명에서 “미-북 비핵화 협상에 대한 지지와 완전한 대북 제재 이행에 대한 약속을 재확인했다”고 밝혔습니다.

두 나라 장관들은 이같은 재확인이 북한의 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램으로 인해 안보와 지역 안정에 제기되는 위협에 대응하기 위한 것이라고 말했습니다.

[공동성명] “The Secretaries and Ministers affirmed their support for U.S.-DPRK denuclearization negotiations and their commitment to fully implement sanctions against North Korea to counter the threat to security and regional stability posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

이날 회의에 미국은 마이크 폼페오 국무장관과 마크 에스퍼 국방장관, 호주는 머리스 페인 외교장관과 린다 레이놀즈 국방장관이 참석했습니다.

두 나라는 공동성명에서 방위협력 강화 방침도 확인하고, 여기에는 군 배치도 포함된다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서, 두 나라는 인도태평양 지역 내 미군 주둔이 지난 75년 간 역내 안보와 번영을 지키는 데 필수적이었다는 것을 인식했다고 말했습니다.

두 나라 장관들은 또 예전보다 더 경쟁적인 인도태평양 지역 내 여러 도전에 대응해 역량을 강화하기 위한 실질적인 방안에 대해 논의했다면서, 여기에는 악성 회색지대 전술에 대응하는 것부터 역내 침입을 막기 위한 방안이 포함된다고 말했습니다.

[공동성명] “The Secretaries and Ministers discussed practical ways to strengthen our ability to address a range of challenges in a more contested Indo-Pacific, from countering malign gray-zone tactics to deterring aggression in the region.”

에스퍼 장관은 이날 회담 직후 열린 기자회견에서 호주 내 미군 주둔이나 중거리 미사일 배치에 대해 논의했는지 묻는 질문에, 미국과 호주가 각각 보유한 역량과, 극초음속을 비롯한 다른 역량을 진전시키기 위한 계획 등 다양한 현안들을 논의했다고 대답했습니다.

[녹취: 에스퍼 장관] “Let me just say we had a very wide ranging discussion about the capabilities that the United States possesses and the capabilities that Australia possesses, and our desire to advance them whether they are hypersonics or any other type of capability. And I think it's important as we think forward about how do we deter bad behavior in the Indo-Pacific and how we defend the international rules based order, in this case specifically with regard to China.”

에스퍼 장관은 또 역내에서 벌어지는 나쁜 행동들을 막고 국제 규범에 기반을 둔 질서를 수호하는 방안에 대해 고려하는 것은 중요한 문제라고 생각한다며, 특히 중국과 관련해서 중요하다고 강조했습니다.

미국과 호주는 공동성명에서 ‘인도태평양 지역 내 방위 협력과 군 배치 우선순위에 대한 원칙’에 대한 기밀 성명서에 서명했다고 밝혔습니다.

이 성명서에 따라 양국 간 ‘군 배치 워킹그룹’이 구성돼 역내 군 배치 협력을 진전시켜 안전하고 안정적인 지역을 촉진하며,

강압적 행위와 물리력 사용을 저지할 수 있는 권고 내용을 내놓을 것이라고 설명했습니다.

[공동성명] “The United States and Australia are determined to strengthen defense cooperation, including on force posture, and acknowledged that the presence of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific has been vital to preserving the region’s security and prosperity for 75 years. They signed a classified Statement of Principles on Alliance Defense Cooperation and Force Posture Priorities in the Indo-Pacific. The Statement establishes a bilateral Force Posture Working Group to develop recommendations that will advance force-posture cooperation in the Indo-Pacific to promote a secure and stable region and deter coercive acts and the use of force.”

두 나라 장관들은 또 중국이 핵무기 제한과 관련해 투명성을 보이고 미국과 러시아와 성실하게 협상에 임할 것을 촉구했습니다.

특히 핵확산금지조약(NPT)에 따라 중국은 핵 군비 축소와 관련해 효과적인 방안에 대해 성실하게 협상을 추구할 의무가 있다고 지적했습니다.

[공동성명] “The Secretaries and Ministers called on the PRC to be transparent and to negotiate in good faith with the United States and Russia on limitations on nuclear weapons… They recalled obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to nuclear disarmament.”

이밖에 두 나라 장관들은 인도태평양 지역은 미국과 호주 동맹의 초점이라며, 미국과 호주는 동남아시아국가연합(아세안)과 인도, 일본, 한국 등과 함께 동맹과 파트너 연계 구조와 협력을 강화할 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.