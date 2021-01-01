정치·안보

유엔사 "대북 직통전화 가동 중"…브룩스 전 사령관 "대화 재개 가늠 지표"

기자 김동현
2021.1.1 1:30 오전
유엔군사령부가 31일 페이스북, 트위터 계정을 통해 2020년 한 해 동안 북한군과 통신선을 계속 유지해 왔다고 밝히면서 판문점에서 직통전화를 거는 장병의 모습이 담긴 사진을 공개했다.
유엔군사령부가 31일 페이스북, 트위터 계정을 통해 2020년 한 해 동안 북한군과 통신선을 계속 유지해 왔다고 밝히면서 판문점에서 직통전화를 거는 장병의 모습이 담긴 사진을 공개했다.

유엔군사령부는 2020년 한 해 동안 북한군과의 직통전화를 계속 가동해 왔다고 밝혔습니다. 남북간 통신이 현재 일절 차단된 것과는 대비되는 상황입니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다. 

유엔군사령부는 31 일 공식 페이스북 계정을 통해, 2020년 한 해 동안 총 86건의 통지문을 북한군에 전달했다고 밝혔습니다. 

유엔사 “2020년 한 해 86건 통지문 북한군에 전달” 

유엔사는 직접 판문점 직통전화를 거는 장병의 모습 등 사진 4장을 공개하면서, 연중무휴 직통전화를 가동해 왔다고 강조했습니다. 

또 신속하고 효과적인 정보교류가 이뤄질 수 있도록 매일 2회 통신점검을 실시하고 있다고 덧붙였습니다. 

유엔사가 사용하는 대북 직통전화는 분홍색 빛깔을 띠어 일명 `핑크폰’으로도 불립니다. 

북한은 앞서 지난 6월 남측 민간단체의 대북전단 살포를 강하게 비난하면서 남북을 잇는 군사통신선 등을 차단했지만, 유엔사와의 직통전화는 정상가동해 온 것이 확인된 것입니다.

브룩스 전 사령관 “북한의 대화 의지 가늠지표” 

유엔군사령관을 지낸 빈센트 브룩스 주한미군전우회장은 31일 VOA에 “유엔사의 대북 직통전화 가동은 향후 대북 대화재개 가능성을 가늠할 수 있다는 측면에서 중요한 의미가 있다”고 말했습니다. 

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관]  “It means that the North Korea is still willing to engage in dialogue. Now, the depth of the dialogue will vary that has political dimensions to it, and will be decided in Pyongyang. But that there is a response to the calls, to me is very encouraging.”

유엔사의 직통전화 가동은 북한이 대화에 관여하려는 의지가 여전히 있다는 것을 의미한다는 겁니다. 

이어 향후 대화의 종류와 심도는 정치적 측면을 고려해 평양의 결정에 따라 달라질 수 있지만, 적어도 북한 측이 통화에 화답하고 있다는 점에서 긍정적이라고 밝혔습니다. 

“북한군 수신화답, 매우 중요지표…확성기 전달과 큰 차이”  

브룩스 전 사령관은 86건의 통지문 전달이 반드시 북한으로부터 화답을 받았다는 의미는 아니지 않느냐는 질문에, “통지문을 보낸 행위는 일반적으로 북한군이 내용을 수신했다는 화답을 동반한다”고 대답했습니다. 

빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관 겸 주한미군사령관.
빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관 겸 주한미군사령관.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “Generally, North Korea will have acknowledged the receive of the message. And that's an improvement, believe it or not, it sounds like it's very minimal and it is in normal interactions. But in the communications with North Korea, it is actually a positive indication of a channel that remains open. And so the messages will be sent and they will be acknowledged. And that's a very important step.” 

일상의 대화에서 이 같은 반응은 의미가 매우 작은 것일 수도 있지만, 북한과의 통신에서는 매우 중요한 단계이며 긍정적인 신호라는 겁니다. 

브룩스 전 사령관은 2016년과 2017년에 북한이 유엔사의 직통전화에 응답하지 않았을 당시에는 군사분계선 남쪽 비무장지대 내 자유의 마을에서 직접 확성기를 통해 북측에 의사를 전달하기도 했다고 말했습니다. 

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “Going literally into the midpoint of the Panmunjom village at the demarcation line, standing with a loudspeaker and broadcasting the message through a loudspeaker while KPA guards would film it with a camera and then they would take the message and deliver. But they wouldn't acknowledge that they had received it. So what's different when the channel of communication is open is that there tends to be, in most cases, an acknowledgment of the message having been received.” 

브룩스 전 사령관은 북한군이 당시 이 확성기 전달 내용을 카메라로 촬영해 수뇌부에 전달했다면서, 그러나 내용을 수신한 사실은 유엔사에 통보하지 않았다고 말했습니다. 

그러면서, 유엔사 직통전화가 가동 중이란 사실은 대부분의 경우 북한군의 수신사실 통보를 수반하기 때문에 과거 확성기를 통한 일방소통과는 다르다고 말했습니다. 

브룩스 전 사령관은 또 남북 군사통신선과 유엔사 직통전화가 다루는 내용의 범주가 다르다며, 유엔사의 경우 유해 발굴 송환, 군사분계선 내 무력충돌 시 소통과 관련 협의 등이라고 설명했습니다. 

다만, 이 경우에도 유엔사는 한국 국방부와 주한미군에 소통과 관련한 정보를 상시 공유하고 있다고 덧붙였습니다. 

“특정시점에 남북군사통신선 복구 전망…정보공유 중요” 

브룩스 전 사령관은 북한은 의제의 성격에 따라 어떤 소통로를 통할지 선택한다며, 직접 한국과 소통할 의사가 있다면 특정 시점에 동-서해 남북 군사통신선 또는 남북 군 수뇌부 직통전화를 복구할 것으로 전망했습니다. 

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “But again, North Korea chooses what subject is to be communicated in what channel...So if they want to communicate, North Korea will reactivate the western or eastern communication channels, or the hotline that goes to the Ministry of Defense from the Ministry of People's Armed Forces. So they will choose to reactivate at some point in time…It's very important within the Alliance that there's always coordination when there's a communication with North Korea, of the UN command, the Republic of Korea, and the US. All need to be informed about any conversation that's happening so that North Korea is not able to drive a wedge into the relationships with among those three, UN Command, US Forces Korea/US and the Republic of Korea.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 북한과의 소통은 미-한 동맹 관점에서도 매우 중요하다며, 오고 가는 모든 대화를 유엔군사령부, 미국, 한국 측이 상호공유해 북한이 균열을 야기하지 못하도록 해야 한다고 강조했습니다. 

VOA 뉴스 김동현입니다. 

관련 기사

김정은 북한 국무위원장이 2020년 1월 1일 양복 차림으로 TV를 통해 신년사를 했다.
정치·안보
북한 신년사, 시대와 지도자 따라 전달 방식 변화
북한은 통상 새해 첫 날 최고 지도자의 신년사를 공개해 왔습니다. 신년사 전달 방식은 시대별로, 또 지도자에 따라 크고 작은 차이를 보였는데, 김정은 국무위원장은 주로 텔레비전을 통해 신년사를 낭독하는 방식을 택해왔습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.1.1 1:00 오전
북한이 지난 10일 평양 김일성광장에서 열린 노동당 창건 75주년 열병식에서 '북극성-4ㅅ(시옷)' 잠수함발사탄도미사일(SLBM)을 공개했다.
정치·안보
미 의회조사국 "북한, 미국이 가장 우려하는 탄도미사일 위협 중 하나"
미국이 가장 우려하는 탄도미사일 위협은 북한과 이란, 중국의 단거리 탄도미사일(SRBM)과 중거리 탄도미사일(MRBM) 역량 강화라고, 미국 의회조사국이 밝혔습니다. 북한이 한국 전역에 도달할 수 있는 수 백 기의 SRBM을 보유하고 있을 가능성이 높고, 신뢰도는 불확실하지만 일본과 역내 미군 기지에 도달할 수 있는 MRBM을 아마도 수 십 기 갖고 있을 것이라고 추정했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.12.31 2:40 오전
김정은 북한 국무위원장이 29일 당 중앙위원회 본부청사에서 노동당 중앙위원회 제7기 제22차 정치국 회의를 주재했다.
정치·안보
북한 "8차 당 대회 1월 초순 개최"
북한이 5년만에 여는 노동당 8차 대회 개최 시기를 내년 1월 초순으로 공표했습니다. 새로운 경제발전 계획과 향후 대외정책 노선이 발표될 것으로 예상되는 가운데 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증 사태로 과거와는 다른 형식으로 치러지는 게 아니냐는 관측이 제기되고 있습니다.
지난 2월 촬영한 북한 황해북도 곡산군에 있는 갈골기지의 위성사진이 24일 워싱턴의 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)가 공개한 보고서에 실렸다.
정치·안보
CSIS "북한 갈골기지 북극성, KN-23 등 신형 미사일 배치 가능성"
미국의 민간단체가 위성사진을 통해 군사분계선 인근  북한의 미신고 미사일기지를 분석하면서 가장 고도화된 곳 중 하나라고 평가했습니다. 특히 지난해 선 보인 회피형 미사일 등 최신형 미사일 배치 가능성을 제기했습니다.
김동현
기자 김동현
2020.12.26 1:00 오전
미국 알래스카주 포트 그릴리 기지의 지상기반요격미사일 격납고.
정치·안보
미 의회, 북한 ICBM 대응 강화…하와이 본토 방어 레이더 복원
미국 의회가 행정부에 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 대응 강화를 요구했습니다. 중단 위기에 놓였던 미 본토 방어 레이더의 하와이 배치 계획도 복원하도록 했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.12.25 4:50 오전
[VOA 뉴스] “북한 핵 문제…2021년 주요 ‘위기 요소’ 5위”
00:02:12
[VOA 뉴스] “북한 핵 문제…2021년 주요 ‘위기 요소’ 5위”
미국의 민간단체가 북한의 핵 문제를 내년에 예상되는 국제사회 주요 위기 요소로 꼽았습니다. 행정부 취임 초기 때마다 관측됐던 북한의 도발이 긴장을 높이는 결과로 이어질 수 있다고 경고했습니다. 함지하 기자가 전해드립니다. (영상편집: 김정호)
함지하
기자 함지하
2020.12.19 4:00 오전
김동현
기자
김동현

2019년부터 VOA 한국어 서비스에서 미 국방 정책, 미-한 동맹과 역내 역학관계, 북한의 군사적 움직임에 관한 취재를 맡고 있습니다. 또 2012년부터 7년여간 한국 방송 매체인 TV조선에서 청와대, 국방, 외교, 통일부 등을 출입하며 한반도 관련 안보 분야를 취재했으며, 2018년 1차 싱가포르 미-북 정상회담과 국무부 초청 주일미군 주요 기지 방문, 2016년 일본 구마모토 지진 등의 해외 현장 취재도 병행했습니다.

Dong-Hyun, Kim joined VOA Korean Service since March 2019 as an International Multimedia Journalist. He covers regional security issues in North East Asia including US, DPRK's defense policies as well as US-ROK-Japan's trilateral cooperation. Previously he served as a full-time reporter in South Korea's Nation-Wide Broadcasting Network 'TV Chosun' for 7 years.