유엔사 "대북 직통전화 가동 중"…브룩스 전 사령관 "대화 재개 가늠 지표"

유엔군사령부는 2020년 한 해 동안 북한군과의 직통전화를 계속 가동해 왔다고 밝혔습니다. 남북간 통신이 현재 일절 차단된 것과는 대비되는 상황입니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

유엔군사령부는 31 일 공식 페이스북 계정을 통해, 2020년 한 해 동안 총 86건의 통지문을 북한군에 전달했다고 밝혔습니다.

유엔사 “2020년 한 해 86건 통지문 북한군에 전달”

유엔사는 직접 판문점 직통전화를 거는 장병의 모습 등 사진 4장을 공개하면서, 연중무휴 직통전화를 가동해 왔다고 강조했습니다.

또 신속하고 효과적인 정보교류가 이뤄질 수 있도록 매일 2회 통신점검을 실시하고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

유엔사가 사용하는 대북 직통전화는 분홍색 빛깔을 띠어 일명 `핑크폰’으로도 불립니다.

북한은 앞서 지난 6월 남측 민간단체의 대북전단 살포를 강하게 비난하면서 남북을 잇는 군사통신선 등을 차단했지만, 유엔사와의 직통전화는 정상가동해 온 것이 확인된 것입니다.

브룩스 전 사령관 “북한의 대화 의지 가늠지표”

유엔군사령관을 지낸 빈센트 브룩스 주한미군전우회장은 31일 VOA에 “유엔사의 대북 직통전화 가동은 향후 대북 대화재개 가능성을 가늠할 수 있다는 측면에서 중요한 의미가 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “It means that the North Korea is still willing to engage in dialogue. Now, the depth of the dialogue will vary that has political dimensions to it, and will be decided in Pyongyang. But that there is a response to the calls, to me is very encouraging.”

유엔사의 직통전화 가동은 북한이 대화에 관여하려는 의지가 여전히 있다는 것을 의미한다는 겁니다.

이어 향후 대화의 종류와 심도는 정치적 측면을 고려해 평양의 결정에 따라 달라질 수 있지만, 적어도 북한 측이 통화에 화답하고 있다는 점에서 긍정적이라고 밝혔습니다.

“북한군 수신화답, 매우 중요지표…확성기 전달과 큰 차이”

브룩스 전 사령관은 86건의 통지문 전달이 반드시 북한으로부터 화답을 받았다는 의미는 아니지 않느냐는 질문에, “통지문을 보낸 행위는 일반적으로 북한군이 내용을 수신했다는 화답을 동반한다”고 대답했습니다.

빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관 겸 주한미군사령관.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “Generally, North Korea will have acknowledged the receive of the message. And that's an improvement, believe it or not, it sounds like it's very minimal and it is in normal interactions. But in the communications with North Korea, it is actually a positive indication of a channel that remains open. And so the messages will be sent and they will be acknowledged. And that's a very important step.”

일상의 대화에서 이 같은 반응은 의미가 매우 작은 것일 수도 있지만, 북한과의 통신에서는 매우 중요한 단계이며 긍정적인 신호라는 겁니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 2016년과 2017년에 북한이 유엔사의 직통전화에 응답하지 않았을 당시에는 군사분계선 남쪽 비무장지대 내 자유의 마을에서 직접 확성기를 통해 북측에 의사를 전달하기도 했다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “Going literally into the midpoint of the Panmunjom village at the demarcation line, standing with a loudspeaker and broadcasting the message through a loudspeaker while KPA guards would film it with a camera and then they would take the message and deliver. But they wouldn't acknowledge that they had received it. So what's different when the channel of communication is open is that there tends to be, in most cases, an acknowledgment of the message having been received.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 북한군이 당시 이 확성기 전달 내용을 카메라로 촬영해 수뇌부에 전달했다면서, 그러나 내용을 수신한 사실은 유엔사에 통보하지 않았다고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 유엔사 직통전화가 가동 중이란 사실은 대부분의 경우 북한군의 수신사실 통보를 수반하기 때문에 과거 확성기를 통한 일방소통과는 다르다고 말했습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 또 남북 군사통신선과 유엔사 직통전화가 다루는 내용의 범주가 다르다며, 유엔사의 경우 유해 발굴 송환, 군사분계선 내 무력충돌 시 소통과 관련 협의 등이라고 설명했습니다.

다만, 이 경우에도 유엔사는 한국 국방부와 주한미군에 소통과 관련한 정보를 상시 공유하고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

“특정시점에 남북군사통신선 복구 전망…정보공유 중요”

브룩스 전 사령관은 북한은 의제의 성격에 따라 어떤 소통로를 통할지 선택한다며, 직접 한국과 소통할 의사가 있다면 특정 시점에 동-서해 남북 군사통신선 또는 남북 군 수뇌부 직통전화를 복구할 것으로 전망했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “But again, North Korea chooses what subject is to be communicated in what channel...So if they want to communicate, North Korea will reactivate the western or eastern communication channels, or the hotline that goes to the Ministry of Defense from the Ministry of People's Armed Forces. So they will choose to reactivate at some point in time…It's very important within the Alliance that there's always coordination when there's a communication with North Korea, of the UN command, the Republic of Korea, and the US. All need to be informed about any conversation that's happening so that North Korea is not able to drive a wedge into the relationships with among those three, UN Command, US Forces Korea/US and the Republic of Korea.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 북한과의 소통은 미-한 동맹 관점에서도 매우 중요하다며, 오고 가는 모든 대화를 유엔군사령부, 미국, 한국 측이 상호공유해 북한이 균열을 야기하지 못하도록 해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김동현입니다.