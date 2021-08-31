정치·안보

유엔 "북한, 핵 활동 자제하고 대화 나서야"

기자 안소영
2021.8.31 4:00 오전
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters…
2020년 11월 20일 미국 뉴욕 유엔본부에서 기자회견하는 안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장 (자료사진)

유엔이 북한의 핵 활동에 관한 국제원자력기구 IAEA 보고서와 관련해 우려를 나타냈습니다.

[유엔 사무총장 대변인실] “The Secretary-General is aware of the report and concerned by the latest developments. He calls for the DPRK to refrain from any nuclear weapon-related activities and to resume talks with the other parties concerned. Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

스테판 두자릭 유엔 대변인은 30일 IAEA의 보고서와 관련한 VOA의 논평 요청에, 안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장은 보고서 내용을 잘 인지하고 있으며, 최근의 사태에 대해 우려하고 있다고 대답했습니다.

두자릭 대변인은 구테흐스 사무총장이 북한에 핵무기 관련 활동을 자제하고 다른 당사자들과 회담을 재개할 것을 촉구했다고 밝혔습니다.

구테흐스 사무총장은 특히 한반도의 지속 가능한 평화와 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화를 위한 유일한 길은 외교적 관여라고 강조했다고, 두자릭 대변인은 전했습니다.

VOA 뉴스

관련 기사

젠 사키 미국 백악관 대변인이 30일 정례브리핑을 하고 있다.
정치·안보
미국, '영변 재가동' 정황에 "대화와 외교 긴급성 강조"…성 김 대표 "북한 회신 기다려"
미국 정부는 영변 원자로 재가동 정황과 관련해 대북 외교의 필요성을 강조하면서 북한과의 대화를 계속 모색할 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 미 국무부 대북특별대표도 북한의 회신을 기다린다며 대화 의지를 거듭 확인했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.8.31 6:00 오전
지난 2008년 6월 냉각탑(오른쪽) 폭파를 앞두고 촬영한 북한 영변 핵시설.
정치·안보
다시 주목받는 '영변 핵단지'…"핵 생산 역량 80% 차지 vs. 과장된 평가"
국제원자력기구(IAEA)가 북한 영변의 플루토늄 원자로 재가동 징후를 밝히면서 영변 핵단지가 다시 주목을 받고 있습니다. 영변 핵단지는 과거 북한과 미국 등의 핵 협상에서 주요 비핵화 대상 시설로 다뤄졌는데요, 이 시설의 핵 생산 역량에 대해선 엇갈린 평가가 나오고 있습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 박형주
2021.8.31 3:00 오전
File - The Harry S. Truman Building, headquarters for the State Department, is seen in Washington, in this March 9, 2009
정치·안보
미국, '영변 재가동' IAEA 보고서에 "대화와 외교 긴급성 강조"
미국은 북한 영변 핵 시설의 재가동 정황을 포착했다는 국제원자력기구(IAEA)의 보고서와 관련해 “이는 한반도의 완전한 비핵화를 위해 대화와 외교의 긴급한 필요성을 강조하는 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.
VOA 뉴스
기자 VOA 뉴스
2021.8.30 11:03 오후
Nuclear facility
정치·안보
IAEA "북한 영변 핵 시설 재가동 정황"… 대미 압박 움직임인 듯
국제원자력기구(IAEA)는 지난 2018년 12월 이후 멈춰섰던 것으로 알려진 북한의 영변 핵 시설이 재가동에 들어간 정황을 포착했다고 밝혔습니다. 북 핵 협상의 교착 상태가 장기화되는 가운데 북한이 대미 압박 차원에서 또 다시 영변 카드를 쓰려는 움직임이라는 관측입니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 김환용
2021.8.30 6:24 오후
지난해 10월 영변 핵 시설을 촬영한 위성사진. 강변에서의 굴착작업과 일부 차량들의 움직임이 확인된다.
정치·안보
유엔 대북제재위 "북한 올 상반기에도 핵개발 지속...영변 핵시설 수차례 가동"
북한이 올해 상반기에도 계속 핵무기와 탄도미사일 기술을 개발한 것으로 유엔이 평가했습니다. 일부 언론이 입수한 유엔 안전보장이사회 산하 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 보고서 초안에 따르면 북한은 경제난에도 불구하고 핵과 미사일 부품과 기술 입수에 나섰습니다.
조은정 기자
기자 조은정
2021.8.7 8:00 오전
북한의 영변 핵시설을 찍은 위성사진. 출처=구글어스 이미지.
정치·안보
미 전문가들 "영변 핵시설 폐기해도 핵 위협 사라지는 것 아냐"
북한 핵 물질 80%가 영변 핵시설에서 생산된다는  영국과 러시아의 민간연구소의 공동 분석에 대해 미국 전문가들이 견해를 밝혔습니다. 전문가들 대부분은 영변 핵시설을 폐기해도 북한의 핵 위협이 사라지는 것은 아니라고 지적했습니다.
김영교
기자 김영교
2021.7.16 11:00 오전
안소영
기자
안소영