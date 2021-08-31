유엔 "북한, 핵 활동 자제하고 대화 나서야"

유엔이 북한의 핵 활동에 관한 국제원자력기구 IAEA 보고서와 관련해 우려를 나타냈습니다.

[유엔 사무총장 대변인실] “The Secretary-General is aware of the report and concerned by the latest developments. He calls for the DPRK to refrain from any nuclear weapon-related activities and to resume talks with the other parties concerned. Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

스테판 두자릭 유엔 대변인은 30일 IAEA의 보고서와 관련한 VOA의 논평 요청에, 안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장은 보고서 내용을 잘 인지하고 있으며, 최근의 사태에 대해 우려하고 있다고 대답했습니다.

두자릭 대변인은 구테흐스 사무총장이 북한에 핵무기 관련 활동을 자제하고 다른 당사자들과 회담을 재개할 것을 촉구했다고 밝혔습니다.

구테흐스 사무총장은 특히 한반도의 지속 가능한 평화와 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화를 위한 유일한 길은 외교적 관여라고 강조했다고, 두자릭 대변인은 전했습니다.

VOA 뉴스