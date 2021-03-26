정치·안보

유엔 "북한, 관련국들과 외교적 관여 재개해야"…EU "대화 저해하는 행동 멈춰야"

기자 안소영
2021.3.26
안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장.

유엔 사무총장은 북한의 미사일 발사에 우려를 표명하며 외교적 관여를 재개할 것을 북한에 촉구했습니다. 유럽연합은 북한에 대화 분위기를 저해하는 행동을 즉각 멈출 것을 촉구했습니다. 안소영 기자입니다.

파르한 하크 유엔 부대변인은 25일 정례브리핑에서 북한의 미사일 발사와 관련한 질문에, 안토니오 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장은 최근 한반도 정세를 우려하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 하크 유엔 부대변인” The Secretary-General is concerned by the latest developments on the Korean Peninsula. He reiterates the need for the DPRK to renew its diplomatic engagement with the parties concerned to work for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. Diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

이어 구테흐스 사무총장은 북한이 한반도의 평화와 안정을 위해 노력하기 위해 관련 당사국들과의 외교적 관여를 재개할 필요성을 거듭 강조했다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 한반도의 지속 가능한 평화와 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화를 위한 유일한 길은 외교적 관여뿐이라고 덧붙였습니다.

유럽연합 (EU)은 북한 미사일 발사에 대한 입장을 묻는 VOA 질문에, EU는 북한에 대화 분위기를 저해하는 행동을 즉각 멈출 것을 촉구한다고 밝혔습니다.

스웨덴 외교부 공보실은 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서, 유엔 안전보장이사회가 앞서 북한의 핵과 미사일 프로그램이 국제 평화와 안보에 위협에 해당된다고 선언한 사실을 상기시켰습니다.

[스위덴 외교부]” We have taken note of the news reports and are following developments. The UN Security Council has previously declared that North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programmes constitute a threat to international peace and security. We urge North Korea to fulfill its international commitments and undertake a complete, verifiable and irreversible disarmament of its nuclear weapons and missile programme in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.”

이어 북한이 국제 공약을 이행하고 유엔 안보리 결의에 따라 완전하고 검증 가능하며 돌이킬 수 없는 방식으로 핵과 미사일 프로그램을 폐기해야 한다고 촉구했습니다.

영국은 25일 발표한 보도자료에서 이번 북한의 미사일 발사는 유엔 안보리 결의 위반이라며 규탄했습니다.

25일 한국 서울의 전자제품 상점에 전시된 TV에서 북한 미사일 발사 관련 뉴스가 나오고 있다.

[애덤스 국무상]”We are deeply concerned that North Korea has conducted two short-range ballistic missile tests. These tests are a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolutions and a threat to regional peace and security. Alongside our allies and partners, the UK is committed to peace on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the rules-based international system and securing an end to North Korea’s illegal activities.”

나이젤 애덤스 아시아 담당 국무상은 영국은 북한이 두 발의 단거리 탄도미사일을 발사한 것에 깊이 우려한다며, 이는 유엔 안보리 결의를 명백히 위반이자 역내 평화와 안보에 대한 위협이라고 강조했습니다.

그러면서 영국은 동맹국, 협력국과 함께 한반도 평화를 위해 전념하고 있으며, 규칙에 근거한 국제 체제를 유지하고 북한의 불법 행위를 종식하기 위해 노력하고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

아울러 북한은 더 이상의 도발을 삼가고 미국과 의미 있는 협상에 임할 것을 촉구했습니다.

일본 외무성 공보실은 25일 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서, 스가 요시히데 총리가 국가안보회의를 열고 북한 탄도미사일 발사는 유엔 결의 위반이라며 엄중히 항의하고 강력히 비난했다고 밝혔습니다.

[일본 외무성 공보실] “North Korea launched two ballistic missiles. The missiles, which were launched for the first time in about a year since March 29 last year, undermine the peace and stability of the region including Japan. They are also in violation of the related United Nations Security Council resolutions. The Government of Japan has confirmed that the missiles fell into the Sea of Japan outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). It is necessary to strengthen monitoring and surveillance activities more than ever. We are firmly determined to protect the Japanese people and their peaceful daily lives, cooperating closely with the United States, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and other relevant countries.”

공보실 측은 북한이 지난해 3월 29일 이후 1년 만에 탄도미사일 두 발을 쐈다며 이는 일본을 포함한 역내 평화와 안정을 해친다고 지적했습니다.

그러면서 일본 정부는 이번 미사일이 일본의 배타적 경제 수역(EZZ)밖에 떨어진 것을 확인했다며, 감시 활동을 그 어느 때보다 강화할 필요가 있다고 밝혔습니다.

이어 미국과 한국 등 관련국과 긴밀히 협력하면서 일본 국민과 국민들의 평화로운 일상을 지키겠다는 의지를 확고히 했다고 덧붙였습니다.

한편 중국 정부는 한반도 평화와 안정을 지키고 대화와 협상을 통해 문제를 해결해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

화춘잉 중국 외교부 대변인은 25 정례브리핑에서 북한 미사일 발사에 대한 중국의 입장을 묻는 질문에 대화와 협상을 통한 문제 해결이 각측의 이익에 부합하며 국제사회의 보편적인 기대에 맞는다고 말했습니다.

이어 화 대변인은 중국은 각측이 같은 방향으로 나아가고 한반도의 완화국면이 계속되며 한반도 문제가 정치적으로 해결되기를 원한다고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다.

안소영