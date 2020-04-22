전 유엔대북제재위원들 "제재 동력 계속 감소...각국 독자제재 시급"

유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널로 활동했던 전 위원들이 제재를 위반하는 해외 기관과 개인을 전면 공개해 각국의 독자 제재를 적용해야 한다고 촉구했습니다. 중국과 러시아 뿐 아니라 아시아, 아프리카 여러 나라의 불법 행위를 개별적으로 문제 삼아야 한다며 금융 압박이 가장 효과적이라고 제안했습니다. 지난 2011년부터 최근까지 전문가패널로 활동했던 전 위원 3명의 진단을 백성원 기자가 들어봤습니다.

2011년부터 2014년까지 전문가패널의 미국 대표로 활동했던 윌리엄 뉴콤 전 위원은 “북한이 제재 회피를 계속 시도하고 있다는 데 의심의 여지가 없다”며 “석탄·유류제품의 해상 밀수를 보여주는 방대한 사진 증거를 고려할 때 39호실과 군 기업소들이 어느 정도 성공을 거두고 있을 가능성이 크다”고 진단했습니다.

윌리엄 뉴콤 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 위원] “There is no doubt that North Korea is working continuously to evade sanctions and obviously those involved, most likely Office 39 and military entities, are having some successes given abundant photographic evidence of maritime smuggling of coal and oil products.”

2013년부터 2018년까지 전문가패널의 일원이었던 남아프리카공화국 출신 닐 와츠 전 위원도 “전문가 패널의 지난 2개의 보고서를 통해 판단할 때, 가속 페달에서 발이 떨어지는 모습”이라고 지적했습니다.

[닐 와츠 전 위원] “Judging by the Panel’s last two reports, there should be a big concern that the proverbial foot on the gas pedal has been lifted, and economic activity related to prohibited commodity exports from and petroleum product imports to North Korea is accelerating rather than declining as per previous trends as maximum pressure started gaining sufficient momentum for North Korea to enter into talks.”

전 전문가패널 위원들은 그러나 유엔 대북 제재가 상당한 성과를 거둔 것도 사실이라고 평가했습니다.

미 재무부 선임경제자문관과 국무부 선임경제분석관을 지내기도 한 뉴콤 전 위원은 “대북 거래 규모는 제재 시행 이전에 크게 못 미친다”며 “제품 하나 당 관련 비용은 높아지고 수익은 줄었다”고 지적했습니다. “위험 수당이 붙고, 운송료는 인상됐으며, 제품 훼손이나 분실에 대비한 보험을 들지 못하기 때문”이라는 설명입니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 위원] “The amounts traded, however, fall substantially short of accustomed, pre-sanction, levels. Moreover, costs are higher and earnings lower on a per unit basis because of associated risk premium, higher transport charges, lack of insurance to cover damage and losses, etc.”

뉴콤 전 위원은 “더욱 포괄적인 국제 제재가 이뤄졌다면 북한에 강력한 경제적 타격을 가했을 것”이라면서도, 앞서 언급한 비용과 수익성의 한계 때문에 “중국 기업의 속임수나 다른 나라의 느슨한 제재 이행 실태가 기껏해야 제재의 충격을 다소 완화시켰을 뿐”이라고 분석했습니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 위원] “So I believe that condoned cheating by Chinese firms and lax enforcement by other nations which facilitates leakages of sanctioned commodities at best only softens the otherwise heavy economic blows struck by more comprehensive international sanctions.”

2011년 10월부터 2016년 4월까지 4년 반 동안 전문가패널에서 활동했던 후루카와 가쓰히사 전 위원도 “제재가 특히 북한의 중공업 부문에 무시할 수 없는 충격을 준 것은 사실”이라고 평가했습니다.

[후루카와 가쓰히사 전 위원] “So far, sanctions have brought about non-negligible impacts on North Korean economy, especially in the heavy industrial sector. However it has not succeeded in terminating the DPRK illicit networks, especially those relating to WMD programs, although various information indicates that the sanctions have constrained their activities at least to some extent.”

일본 대표로 참여했던 후루카와 전 위원은 그러나 “제재가 북한의 대량살상무기 프로그램 관련 불법 네트워크를 적어도 어느 정도까지는 제한시켰다는 여러 정보가 있음에도 불구하고, 이를 근절시키는데 성공하지 못했다”고 지적했습니다.

남아공 해군 대령으로 복무한 와츠 전 위원은 이 과정에서 중국과 러시아의 영향력이 걸림돌로 작용한 것으로 진단했습니다.

닐 와츠 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원.

[닐 와츠 전 위원] “It may be possible that China and Russia believe nothing can be done to wean North Korea off nuclear weapons and they would like to follow the same path as with India and Pakistan.”

“중국과 러시아는 대북 제재를 해제해야 할 때가 됐다고 느끼고 있으며, 특히 북한이 핵무기에서 손을 떼도록 만들 방법이 없다고 믿고 인도와 파키스탄의 전례를 따르도록 하려는 것 같다”는 설명입니다.

후루카와 전 위원은 따라서 “북한의 불법 네트워크를 종식시키기 위해서는 법 집행을 위한 국제적 공조가 핵심이지만, 많은 나라가 유엔 안보리 결의를 완전히 이행하기 위한 국내법을 시행하지 않고 있다”는 것을 문제로 지적했습니다.

[후루카와 가쓰히사 전 위원] “In order to terminate the DPRK illicit networks, international cooperation for law enforcement holds the key. However, many countries are as yet to institute domestic laws to implement the UNSCRs fully. International cooperation is also not so advanced as compared to the close cooperation within the DPRK illicit networks.”

아울러 “북한의 불법 네트워크 내부에서 이뤄지는 긴밀한 협력과 비교할 때 국제 공조에서는 진전이 이뤄지지 않았다”고 덧붙였습니다.

또한 “각국이 북한의 제재 회피를 도운 외국 업체와 개인을 제재할 수 있어야 하지만 대부분의 혐의자와 범인은 잡히지 않고 있는 게 현실”이라며 “유엔 제재 체제의 효과에 심각한 의문을 남긴다”고 지적했습니다.

[후루카와 가쓰히사 전 위원] “It is so important that each government is able to sanction the foreign entities and individuals who assisted the DPRK's sanction evasion. In reality, however, most suspects and perpetrators remain at large, which leaves a significant question about the efficacy of the UN sanctions regime.”

뉴콤 전 위원은 “각국이 유엔 제재를 존중하고 강력히 이행하는데 실패하는 이유는 무관심에서부터 역량과 정치적 의지 부족, 밀수품 거래를 숨기려는 다른 나라의 압박, 탐욕, 부패, 그리고 이란, 시리아 등 불량 국가 연합 등에 이르기까지 다양하다”고 지적했습니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 위원] “As to why some nations fail to respect and rigorously enforce UN sanctions, as required by responsibilities voluntarily assumed when they joined the UN, I suspect reasons vary from indifference, to lack of capacity, lack of political will, pressure from other nations not to expose their involvement in contraband trade, greed, corruption, rogue-State alliances like with Iran and Syria, etc.”

그러면서 “말레이시아 당국에 그들이 잘 알고 있는 북한의 활동을 왜 중지시키지 않는지, 그리고 아프리카 여러 나라에 무기 확산, 군사 교관과 건설 노동자 채용, 각종 담합 등 북한과의 지속적인 거래에 대해 왜 거짓말을 하고 있는지 물어보라”고 반문했습니다. 또한 “중국 관리들에게 이행하지도 않을 제재를 왜 찬성했는지 질문하라”고 덧붙였습니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 위원] “Ask Malaysian authorities why they haven’t shut down NK operations they are well aware of...ask governments of some African countries, you know the ones, why they lie about continued dealings with North Korea, especially arms proliferation, employment of military trainers and construction workers, and sweetheart deals. Ask Chinese officials why they vote for sanctions they never enforce.”

대북 제재를 더욱 효과적으로 이행하기 위한 방안으로는, 북한의 불법 활동 네트워크를 노출시키고 방해하는 것을 출발점으로 꼽았습니다. 아울러 “뜻을 같이 하는 나라들이 연합해, 행동을 취하지 않을 경우 심각한 대가를 치르게 될 것이라는 압박을 다른 나라에 효과적으로 가해야 한다”고 제안했습니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 위원] “Network exposure and disruption is the starting point to improved enforcement of sanctions. Then, the like-minded nations must jointly and effectively pressure others to act or experience significant consequences.”

뉴콤 전 위원은 “금융 부문은 (불법 행위의) 조력자와 불순종 세력에 압박을 가하는데 수많은 기회를 제공한다”며 “역사적으로 문제는 불안정한 우선순위 때문에 발생했고, 이는 가용한 수단을 사용하는 것을 꺼리는 결과로 이어졌다”고 설명했습니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 위원] “The financial area offers numerous opportunities to turn screws on facilitators and the recalcitrant. The problem historically revolves around unstable priorities resulting in reluctance to use available tools....it’s high time, at least in my view, to elevate the priority of stopping North Korea’s WMD and ballistic missile programs.”

그러면서 “지금은 북한의 대량살상무기와 탄도미사일 프로그램을 중지시키는 데 우선순위를 높일 때”라고 강조했습니다.

후루카와 전 위원은 “미국 뿐 아니라 뜻있는 다른 나라들도 서로 조율해 북한의 제재 회피를 돕는 외국 업체와 개인에 대해 독자 제재를 시행해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

후루카와 가쓰히사 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원.

[후루카와 가쓰히사 전 위원] “Not only the US but also other willing governments must enforce unilateral sanction in a coordinate manner against the foreign entities and individuals who assisted the DPRK in the evasion of the sanctions.”

와츠 전 위원은 “전문가패널 보고서에서 거론된 선박과 기업, 개인들을 더 많이 제재 대상에 올리는 데서 시작할 수 있다”고 제안했습니다.

[닐 와츠 전 위원] “I believe one can start by designating more vessels, companies and individuals mentioned in the Panel’s reports.”

더 나아가 “불법 거래에 연루된 은행들을 노출시키고, 금지된 북한 화물을 자주 입항시킨 항구들을 블랙리스트에 올려야 한다”며 “선박의 판매와 폐기도 검증과 실사, 보고 차원에서 심각한 주위를 필요로 하는 영역”이라고 강조했습니다.

[닐 와츠 전 위원] “...exposing the banks involved in the transactions, blacklisting ports which frequently receive prohibited North cargoes from North Korea, the sale and scrapping of vessels is an area that needs serious attention in terms of verification, due diligence and reporting.”

하지만 제재 전문가들의 전망은 밝지 않습니다.

후루카와 전 위원은 “현재 트럼프 대통령은 독자 제재 의무를 거의 완전히 잊어버린 것처럼 보이고, 다른 나라들 역시 독자 제재 이행 의지가 거의 없어 보인다”며 이를 문제로 규정했습니다.

[후루카와 가쓰히사 전 위원] “Currently, US President Trump appears to have forgot about his obligations for the unilateral sanctions almost completely. Barely any other government has the willingness to enforce such unilateral sanctions, which is also problematic.”

닐 와츠 전 위원은 “무역 전쟁과 코로나바이러스 사태가 계속될수록 제재 이행은 우선순위가 계속 떨어질 것”이라며 “당국의 관심사는 화물 처리 속도를 높이고 수수료를 받으면서 전염병에 대응하는데 쏠려있다”는 이유를 들었습니다.

[닐 와츠 전 위원] “The longer the trade war and pandemic continue, the more sanctions enforcement descends down the ladder of priorities because authorities turn their attention to higher priorities such as cargo processing speed and revenue collection, and counter-pandemic measures.”

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.