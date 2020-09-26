정치·안보

유엔 사무총장 “북한 총격에 피살된 한국인 애도…투명한 진상조사 촉구”

기자 오택성
2020.9.26 3:00 오전
안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장.
안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장이 북한군의 총격으로 사망한 한국 민간인에 대한 애도를 표했습니다.

유엔 사무총장 대변인실은 25일 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서 이같이  전했습니다. 

[유엔 사무총장 대변인실] “The Secretary-General deplores the loss of life of an ROK citizen in the waters off the Korean Peninsula.”

이어 구테흐스 사무총장은 이번 사건과 관련한 투명한 진상조사를 촉구한다고 밝혔습니다.  

[유엔 사무총장 대변인실] "He calls for a transparent investigation and for a return to the spirit of the Pyeongyang Declaration and the Comprehensive Military Agreement of 2018 to ease border tensions and build trust. He once again expresses his support for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue.”

또한 구테흐스 사무총장은 남북한이 2018평양 선언과  남북군사합의 정신으로 돌아가 국경 긴장 완화와 신뢰 구축에 나설 것을 촉구한다고 덧붙였습니다.

아울러 구테흐스 사무총장은 남북 대화 재개에 대한 지지를 다시 한 번 표명했다고, 유엔 사무총장 대변인실은 밝혔습니다. 

VOA 뉴스 오택성입니다.

