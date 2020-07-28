정치·안보

전 주한미군사령관 "창설 70주년 유엔사, 한반도 방위에 여전히 중요"

기자 김동현
2020.7.28 2:30 오전
27일 판문점에서 열린 한국전 정전 67주년 기념식에서 로버트 에이브럼스 주한미군사령관 겸 유엔군사령관이 연설했다.
한국전쟁 정전협정 67주년과 유엔군사령부 창설 70주년을 맞아 전직 주한미군사령관들은 유엔사가 한반도 방위에 여전히 중요한 역할을 하고 있다고 말했습니다. 이들은 미국 주도 인도태평양 전략과 유엔사의 연계성은 일축했습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

빈센트 브룩스 전 주한미군사령관은 27일 유엔군사령부가 앞으로 미국의 인도태평양 전략에 관여할 것이라는 일부 한국 매체의 분석을 일축했습니다.

[녹취 : 브룩스 전 사령관] “I don't think those two are related. It would be the international community committed to action for the Korean Peninsula conditions there, That's Command’s mandate. To change the mandate would mean to go back the UN Security Council. And while that is possible, it's very improbable. So I don't believe that they're related the Indo-Pacific strategies, the US led strategy that involves of the countries in relationship will emerge for that strategy separate from UN command.”

브룩스 전 사령관 “유엔사 임무 변경 어려워”

“정전협정 체결되더라도 평화조건 조성 역할 수행”

빈센트 브룩스 전 주한미군사령관.

브룩스 전 사령관은 이날 주한미군전우회(KDVA)가 유엔사의 역할을 주제로 연 화상회의에서 그런 변화는 유엔사의 임무 변경이 필요하다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서, 유엔사의 임무 변경은 유엔 안보리의 만장일치 지지가 필요하며 현실적으로 실현 가능성이 낮다고 덧붙였습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 또 미국 주도의 인도태평양 전략이 관련 국가들과의 관계에 따라 떠오르겠지만 적어도 유엔사와는 별도로 추진될 것이라고 말했습니다.

특히 한국군으로의 전시작전권 이양이 이뤄지더라도 기존 임무는 달라지는 것이 없다고 지적했습니다.

유엔사는 평시에는 정전협정 이행, 유사시에는 한반도 병력 제공국의 조정자 역할을 하는 국제적 노력을 위한 본거지 역할을 계속 수행할 것이라는 설명입니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 특히 미-북 종전 선언이 이뤄지더라도 이를 유엔사의 즉각적 해체로 보는 일부 관측은 매우 얕은 사고라며, 오히려 한반도 평화 조건을 창조하는데 필요한 역할이 확대될 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “Some may assume that an end of war declaration equals an end of UN command. I think that that's a shallow thought, it might but I don't believe that's a simultaneous event that with declaration of end of hostilities or declaration of peace, that suddenly UN Command ends”

브룩스 전 사령관 “한-일 갈등 조정자 역할도”

스캐퍼로티 전 사령관 “일본 유엔사 후방기지 매우 중요”

특히 증대된 북한의 위협 때문에 일본도 더 이상 후방지역으로 간주할 수 없는 현실에 이르렀다며, 한반도 평화를 위해서는 한국의 유엔사, 일본의 유엔사 후방기지 모두 필요하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “And certainly if we're on the field doing the actual job, whatever it is peace or war, they need to have a presence and be supported in South Korea, and also in Japan, which initially was viewed as a rear area, but cannot be viewed that way. Now, Japan is likely a front area, given the capabilities that North Korea faces and striding the East Sea, Sea of Japan is the United Nations command, which has relationships in both. There's some tension there, as to the South Korea, Japan relationship and UN commands relationship with each other.”

커티스 스캐퍼로티 전 주한미군사령관.

커티스 스캐퍼로티 전 주한미군사령관은 재직 중 한국 측에서 일본 내 유엔사 후방기지 영향력 확대에 우려를 제기한 일화를 소개했습니다.

[녹취: 스캐퍼로티 사령관] “Established a routine trip of officers to the UN command bases in Japan, for the Republic of Korea officers in order to introduce them to what these bases were, how they were important and how they would be helpful in the future with respect to both maintaining the armistice, but also of conflict should occur.”

이에 대해 평시 정전협정 이행 임무와 유사시 대응을 위해 일본 내 유엔사 후방기지의 역할은 매우 중요하며, 오해를 불식하기 위해 한국 군 장교단의 현장방문 등을 정례화 했다는 겁니다.

스캐퍼로티 전 사령관은 유엔사는 미래에도 갈등 해결의 중요한 역할을 수행할 것이라며, 특히 초연결사회에 직면한 현재 국제적 노력이 반영된 유엔사의 특성은 더욱 더 부각될 수 밖에 없다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.

김동현
기자
