블링컨 지명자 "대북 접근법∙정책 재검토…동맹과 함께 대응"

토니 블링컨 미 국무장관 지명자는 북한 문제가 어려운 문제이자 더 악화된 문제라며, 대북 접근법과 정책을 재검토할 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 또 북한 문제를 다루기 위해 동맹들과의 관계를 재활성화하겠다고 강조했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관 지명자는 새 행정부가 대북정책에 대한 전반적인 재검토를 할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 지명자] “I think we have to review and we intend to review the entire approach and policy toward North Korea because this is a hard problem that has plagued administration after administration, and it's a problem that has not not gotten better in fact it's gotten worse. But I begin by acknowledging the fact that it's a hard problem to begin with.”

블링컨 지명자는 바이든 행정부 출범을 하루 앞두고 19일 열린 미 상원 외교위원회 인준 청문회에서 “전반적인 북한에 대한 접근법과 정책을 재검토해야 하며, 그렇게 할 의향이 있다고 생각한다”고 말했습니다.

이어 북한은 미국의 행정부들을 괴롭혀 온 어려운 문제이고 실제로 더 나빠진 문제이기도 하다면서, 자신은 북한이 기본적으로 어려운 문제라는 것을 인식하는 데서 시작할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

블링컨 지명자는 전반적인 접근에 대한 검토를 위해 우선적으로 어떤 선택지가 있는지, 북한을 대화 테이블로 돌아오게 하기 위해 압박을 늘리는 게 효과적일지, 또 다른 외교적 방안이 가능할 지 여부 등을 살펴볼 것이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 지명자] “So I think one of the first things we would do and we would welcome, being able to consult on that is to review the entire approach look at what options we have, and that can be effective in terms of increasing pressure on North Korea to come to the negotiating table, as well as what other diplomatic initiatives may be possible. But that starts with consulting closely with our allies and partners, particularly with South Korea and with with Japan, and others, and reviewing all of the bidding. And so we'll start there and we'd welcome a conversation on that.”

하지만 이런 작업은 동맹과 협력국, 특별히 한국과 일본 그리고 다른 나라들과 긴밀히 협의하고, 모든 방안들을 검토하는 것으로부터 시작될 것이라고, 블링컨 지명자는 말했습니다.

따라서 새 행정부는 이런 점부터 시작할 것이며, 이와 관련한 대화도 환영할 것이라는 겁니다.

이날 청문회에선 ‘북한에 대한 합법적인 인도적 지원이 북한 주민들에게 도달하는 것을 제한하는 일부 제재를 완화할 의향이 있느냐’는 의원들의 질문도 나왔습니다.

이에 대해 블링컨 지명자는 “북한, 그리고 다른 비슷한 상황의 나라들의 주민들에 대한 분명한 시각을 가져야 한다”고 대답했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 지명자] “I think in North Korea and in other similarly situated places, we have to have an eye, clearly on the people of the country in question, and on doing what we can to alleviate their suffering and even if we have a strong grievance with the regime, or with the government, and that we're taking action to do something about that we, to the best of our ability, try to do so in a way that in the first instance isn't harmful to the people of the country.”

미국이 해당 정권이나 정부에 강한 불만이 있더라도 그들의 고통을 경감하기 위해 어떤 조치를 취할 수 있는지, 또 우선적으로 해당 국가의 주민들에게 해를 끼치지 않는 방식으로 어떤 행동을 취할 수 있을 지 분명한 인식을 가져야 한다는 겁니다.

블링컨 지명자는 과거 북한의 핵 도전에 관여하면서도 인도주의적 지원과 의료지원 등이 북한 주민들에게 도달할 수 있는 방법들을 찾았던 과거 행정부처럼 자신들도 이 사안을 깊게 들여다 볼 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 지명자] “And so we'll take a hard look at that in the past as previous administrations have engaged the North Korean nuclear challenge. They found ways to make sure that humanitarian assistance, medical assistance, etc. could start to get to the North Korean people. So we do want to make sure that anything we do. We have an eye on the humanitarian side of the equation, not just on the security side of the equation.”

한편 블링컨 지명자는 이날 북한 문제 등에 대응하기 위해 동맹 관계를 강화하겠다는 뜻도 분명히 했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 지명자] “We can revitalize our core alliances – force multipliers of our influence around the world. Together, we are far better positioned to counter threats posed by Russia, Iran, and North Korea and to stand up for democracy and human rights.”

미국은 핵심 동맹을 재활성화할 수 있으며, 이는 전 세계에서 미국의 영향력을 증대시킬 것이라는 설명입니다.

블링컨 지명자는 “함께 할 때, 우리는 러시아와 이란, 북한의 위협에 대응하고, 민주주의와 인권을 옹호하기 위해 훨씬 더 나은 위치를 차지할 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.