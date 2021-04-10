정치·안보

미 국무부 "북한 비핵화에 여전히 전념…위협 줄이는 데 집중"

기자 함지하
2021.4.10 3:10 오전
미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.
미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.

미국 국무부는 북한의 비핵화에 전념하고 있다고 거듭 확인했습니다. 미국과 동맹에 대한 위협을 줄이는 데 집중하겠다는 뜻도 밝혔습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

국무부가 북한 문제 해결에 대한 미국 정부의 의지를 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 포터 부대변인] “I won't speak to any comments made from Mr Bolton, but I could definitely want to reinforce and underscore that United States remains committed to the denuclearization of North Korea, as you know this is a priority for the Biden-Harris administration, and again the review is ongoing, but we will continue to focus on reducing the threat to the United States as well as our allies, and we'll also continue to strive to improve the lives of North and South Korean people.”

잘리나 포터 국무부 수석부대변인은 9일 전화브리핑에서 전날인 8일 존 볼튼 전 백악관 국가안보보좌관이 VOA와의 인터뷰에서 북한과의 외교에 회의감을 밝힌 데 대한 논평 요청에 “볼튼 전 보좌관의 발언과 관련한 언급은 하지 않겠다”며 직접적인 답변을 피했습니다.

포터 부대변인은 “미국은 북한의 비핵화에 계속 전념하고 있다는 점을 분명히 하고, 또 강조한다”면서 “알다시피 이는 바이든-해리스 행정부의 최우선 과제”라고 말했습니다.

이어 “(대북정책) 검토는 여전히 진행 중이며, 우리는 미국은 물론 우리의 동맹에 대한 위협을 줄이는 데 계속 초점을 맞출 것”이라며, “우리는 또한 북한과 한국 국민들의 삶을 개선하기 위해 계속 노력할 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

포터 부대변인은 미-한 동맹의 중요성도 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 포터 부대변인] “What I will say and underscore is the commitment that we have with the Republic of Korea and our commitment to strengthening our alliance there in the Indo Pacific region when it comes to promoting peace, security and prosperity around the world.”

전 세계 평화와 안보, 번영을 촉진하는 것과 관련해 강조하고 싶은 건 우리의 한국과의 약속과, 인도태평양 지역에서 우리의 동맹을 강화하겠다는 의지라는 겁니다.

한편, 포터 부대변인은 바이든 행정부가 진행 중인 대북정책 검토 작업에 대해선 “언제 마무리될지 확실한 시간표를 갖고 있지 않다”고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.

관련 기사

존 볼튼 전 백악관 국가안보보좌관이 8일 VOA와 인터뷰를 하고 있다.
정치·안보
[단독 인터뷰] 볼튼 전 보좌관 "북한 핵 포기 의사 없어…원전 추진 의혹 사실 아닐 것"
존 볼튼 전 백악관 국가안보보좌관은 8일 VOA와의 단독 인터뷰에서 북한의 비핵화 의지에 회의감을 드러내며, 북한과의 외교는 무의미하다고 주장했습니다. 북한이 핵무기 완성을 목표로 삼고 있고, 지금까지 약속을 지키지 않았다며, 미국과 북한 정상이 다시 만날 수 있는 시점은 북한에 새 지도자가 들어설 때라고 말했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.4.9 7:55 오전
네드 프라이스 미국 국무부 대변인.
정치·안보
미 국무부 "북한 핵·미사일 심각한 도전...대북정책 신중 검토"
미국 국무부는 바이든 행정부의 새 대북 정책 검토 작업이 지연되고 있지 않으며, 신중하게 진행되고 있다고 밝혔습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.4.9 5:00 오전
젠 사키 미국 백악관 대변인이 7일 정례브리핑에서 발언하고 있다.
정치·안보
백악관 "비핵화 길로 이어진다면 북한과 외교 고려할 준비 돼 있어"
미국은 비핵화의 길로 이어진다면 북한과의 외교를 고려할 준비가 돼 있다고, 백악관이 밝혔습니다. 바이든 행정부는 한반도 비핵화라는 명확한 목표를 갖고 있다고 거듭 강조했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2021.4.8 6:00 오전
[VOA 뉴스] “북한과 ‘외교’…‘비핵화 길’ 이어진다면 고려”
00:02:23
[VOA 뉴스] “북한과 ‘외교’…‘비핵화 길’ 이어진다면 고려”
비핵화의 길로 이어진다면 미국은 북한과의 외교를 고려할 준비가 돼 있다고 미국 백악관이 밝혔습니다. 또 바이든 행정부는 한반도 비핵화라는 명확한 목표를 갖고 있다는 뜻도 거듭 강조했습니다. 이조은 기자가 보도합니다. (영상편집: 조명수)
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2021.4.8 8:00 오전
미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.
정치·안보
미 국무부 "북 핵·미사일 전 세계 위협...인권 유린 기록·보존할 것"
미국 국무부가 유엔 안보리 대북제재위원회의 새 보고서를 인용하며 북한의 핵·미사일 개발을 비판했습니다. 북한에서 벌어지는 인권 유린 사례를 기록하고 보존하겠다며 가해자 처벌 의지도 내비쳤습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 백성원
2021.4.6 7:30 오전
네드 프라이스 미국 국무부 대변인.
정치·안보
국무부 "대북정책 중심에 북한 비핵화... 3국 협의서 한·일 의견수렴"
미국 국무부는 미한일 안보실장 협의에서 북한 문제를 포함한 대북 정책 검토에 대한 논의가 있을 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 새 대북정책의 중심에 북한의 비핵화가 있을 것이라는 점도 거듭 확인했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.4.3 2:55 오전
함지하
기자
함지하