미 국무부 "북한 비핵화에 여전히 전념…위협 줄이는 데 집중"

미국 국무부는 북한의 비핵화에 전념하고 있다고 거듭 확인했습니다. 미국과 동맹에 대한 위협을 줄이는 데 집중하겠다는 뜻도 밝혔습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

국무부가 북한 문제 해결에 대한 미국 정부의 의지를 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 포터 부대변인] “I won't speak to any comments made from Mr Bolton, but I could definitely want to reinforce and underscore that United States remains committed to the denuclearization of North Korea, as you know this is a priority for the Biden-Harris administration, and again the review is ongoing, but we will continue to focus on reducing the threat to the United States as well as our allies, and we'll also continue to strive to improve the lives of North and South Korean people.”

잘리나 포터 국무부 수석부대변인은 9일 전화브리핑에서 전날인 8일 존 볼튼 전 백악관 국가안보보좌관이 VOA와의 인터뷰에서 북한과의 외교에 회의감을 밝힌 데 대한 논평 요청에 “볼튼 전 보좌관의 발언과 관련한 언급은 하지 않겠다”며 직접적인 답변을 피했습니다.

포터 부대변인은 “미국은 북한의 비핵화에 계속 전념하고 있다는 점을 분명히 하고, 또 강조한다”면서 “알다시피 이는 바이든-해리스 행정부의 최우선 과제”라고 말했습니다.

이어 “(대북정책) 검토는 여전히 진행 중이며, 우리는 미국은 물론 우리의 동맹에 대한 위협을 줄이는 데 계속 초점을 맞출 것”이라며, “우리는 또한 북한과 한국 국민들의 삶을 개선하기 위해 계속 노력할 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

포터 부대변인은 미-한 동맹의 중요성도 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 포터 부대변인] “What I will say and underscore is the commitment that we have with the Republic of Korea and our commitment to strengthening our alliance there in the Indo Pacific region when it comes to promoting peace, security and prosperity around the world.”

전 세계 평화와 안보, 번영을 촉진하는 것과 관련해 강조하고 싶은 건 우리의 한국과의 약속과, 인도태평양 지역에서 우리의 동맹을 강화하겠다는 의지라는 겁니다.

한편, 포터 부대변인은 바이든 행정부가 진행 중인 대북정책 검토 작업에 대해선 “언제 마무리될지 확실한 시간표를 갖고 있지 않다”고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.