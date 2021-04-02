국무부 "대북정책 중심에 북한 비핵화... 3국 협의서 한·일 의견수렴"

미국 국무부는 미한일 안보실장 협의에서 북한 문제를 포함한 대북 정책 검토에 대한 논의가 있을 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 새 대북정책의 중심에 북한의 비핵화가 있을 것이라는 점도 거듭 확인했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 미 국무부 대변인은 마무리 단계에 있는 미국의 대북정책 검토와 관련해 미한일 안보실장들이 의견을 교환할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “It will provide National Security Adviser Sullivan and other US officials an opportunity to hear directly from these senior Japanese and South Korean officials, to share again where we are in terms of our review. We did announce several days ago now that that review is coming to a conclusion, but it will also be an opportunity for them to share with us, their thinking, their perspective that we have heard, at least from other Japanese and South Korean officials during our trilateral engagements here at various levels. But this will be an important opportunity to hear that in person from them at the Naval Academy with their national security advisers.”

프라이스 대변인은 1일 정례브리핑에서 이번 협의가 “(제이크) 설리번 보좌관을 비롯한 미국 관리들이 직접 일본과 한국의 고위 관리의 의견을 듣고 우리의 (대북정책) 검토와 관련해 우리가 어디에 있는지 나눌 기회를 제공할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

이어 “우리는 며칠 전 검토 작업이 결론에 도달하고 있다고 밝혔지만, (이번 협의는) 3자 회동을 통해 일본과 한국의 다양한 직급의 관리들로부터 들어왔던 그들의 생각과 그들의 관점을 공유할 수 있는 기회도 될 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

아울러 미 해군사관학교에서 열리는 이번 협의가 한국과 일본의 안보실장들로부터 대면 방식으로 들을 수 있다는 점에서 매우 중요한 기회가 될 것이라고 강조했습니다.

북한의 비핵화가 새 대북정책 검토의 주요 내용이 될 것이라는 점도 확인했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Now I wouldn't want to prejudge the conclusion of any ongoing review, but we have said that denuclearization will remain at the center of American policy towards North Korea.”

진행 중인 검토 작업의 결론에 대해 예단하진 않겠지만, 미국은 비핵화가 미국의 대북 정책의 중심에 계속 있을 것이라고 말해 왔다는 겁니다.

프라이스 대변인은 미국과 한국, 일본 간 3각 공조의 중요성도 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “We also know that any approach to North Korea, in order to be effective, will be one that we will have to execute in lockstep with our close allies including in this case our treaty allies, Japan and South Korea.”

북한에 대한 어떤 접근법도 효과적이기 위해선 조약 동맹인 일본과 한국을 포함한 가까운 동맹과 보조를 맞춰 실행돼야 한다는 점을 알고 있다는 설명입니다.

한편 프라이스 대변인은 이번 미한일 안보실장 협의가 대북정책 검토작업의 최종 단계가 될 수 있느냐는 질문에 “북한에 대한 정책 검토가 마무리되고 있다는 이전 발언 이상으로 넘어가지 않겠다”며 직접적인 답변을 피했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Well, I wouldn’t want to go beyond what we said before, and that is namely that our review of our North Korea policy is coming to a conclusion. It is a review that has been informed throughout that process by consultations with our allies, in this case the South Koreans and the Japanese, but also with other partners. Secretary Blinken heard that directly, Ambassador Sung Kim; many others in this building have engaged in those consultations as well. This will just be the next iteration in that consultative process as we bring this review to a close, but I wouldn’t want to put a firm deadline on it.”

다만 이번 검토 작업 전반에 걸쳐 동맹국인 한국, 일본뿐 아니라 다른 협력국들과도 협의했다면서, 토니 블링컨 국무장관과 성 김 동아태 차관보 대행 등 많은 국무부 관리들이 이 같은 논의에 참여했다고 말했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 이번 (미한일 안보실장) 협의는 이 같은 논의 과정의 반복이 될 것이라면서도 “확고한 시한을 정하고 싶진 않다”고 밝혔습니다.

설리번 보좌관은 2일 워싱턴 DC 인근의 해군사관학교에서 서훈 한국 청와대 국가안보실장과 기타무라 시게루 일본 국가안보국장을 만나 첫 3자 협의를 진행할 예정입니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.