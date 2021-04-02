정치·안보

국무부 "대북정책 중심에 북한 비핵화... 3국 협의서 한·일 의견수렴"

기자 함지하
2021.4.2 8:36 오전
네드 프라이스 미국 국무부 대변인.
네드 프라이스 미국 국무부 대변인.

미국 국무부는 미한일 안보실장 협의에서 북한 문제를 포함한 대북 정책 검토에 대한 논의가 있을 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 새 대북정책의 중심에 북한의 비핵화가 있을 것이라는 점도 거듭 확인했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 미 국무부 대변인은 마무리 단계에 있는 미국의 대북정책 검토와 관련해 미한일 안보실장들이 의견을 교환할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “It will provide National Security Adviser Sullivan and other US officials an opportunity to hear directly from these senior Japanese and South Korean officials, to share again where we are in terms of our review. We did announce several days ago now that that review is coming to a conclusion, but it will also be an opportunity for them to share with us, their thinking, their perspective that we have heard, at least from other Japanese and South Korean officials during our trilateral engagements here at various levels. But this will be an important opportunity to hear that in person from them at the Naval Academy with their national security advisers.”

프라이스 대변인은 1일 정례브리핑에서 이번 협의가 “(제이크) 설리번 보좌관을 비롯한 미국 관리들이 직접 일본과 한국의 고위 관리의 의견을 듣고 우리의 (대북정책) 검토와 관련해 우리가 어디에 있는지 나눌 기회를 제공할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

이어 “우리는 며칠 전 검토 작업이 결론에 도달하고 있다고 밝혔지만, (이번 협의는) 3자 회동을 통해 일본과 한국의 다양한 직급의 관리들로부터 들어왔던 그들의 생각과 그들의 관점을 공유할 수 있는 기회도 될 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

아울러 미 해군사관학교에서 열리는 이번 협의가 한국과 일본의 안보실장들로부터 대면 방식으로 들을 수 있다는 점에서 매우 중요한 기회가 될 것이라고 강조했습니다.

북한의 비핵화가 새 대북정책 검토의 주요 내용이 될 것이라는 점도 확인했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Now I wouldn't want to prejudge the conclusion of any ongoing review, but we have said that denuclearization will remain at the center of American policy towards North Korea.”

진행 중인 검토 작업의 결론에 대해 예단하진 않겠지만, 미국은 비핵화가 미국의 대북 정책의 중심에 계속 있을 것이라고 말해 왔다는 겁니다.

프라이스 대변인은 미국과 한국, 일본 간 3각 공조의 중요성도 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “We also know that any approach to North Korea, in order to be effective, will be one that we will have to execute in lockstep with our close allies including in this case our treaty allies, Japan and South Korea.”

북한에 대한 어떤 접근법도 효과적이기 위해선 조약 동맹인 일본과 한국을 포함한 가까운 동맹과 보조를 맞춰 실행돼야 한다는 점을 알고 있다는 설명입니다.

한편 프라이스 대변인은 이번 미한일 안보실장 협의가 대북정책 검토작업의 최종 단계가 될 수 있느냐는 질문에 “북한에 대한 정책 검토가 마무리되고 있다는 이전 발언 이상으로 넘어가지 않겠다”며 직접적인 답변을 피했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Well, I wouldn’t want to go beyond what we said before, and that is namely that our review of our North Korea policy is coming to a conclusion. It is a review that has been informed throughout that process by consultations with our allies, in this case the South Koreans and the Japanese, but also with other partners. Secretary Blinken heard that directly, Ambassador Sung Kim; many others in this building have engaged in those consultations as well. This will just be the next iteration in that consultative process as we bring this review to a close, but I wouldn’t want to put a firm deadline on it.”

다만 이번 검토 작업 전반에 걸쳐 동맹국인 한국, 일본뿐 아니라 다른 협력국들과도 협의했다면서, 토니 블링컨 국무장관과 성 김 동아태 차관보 대행 등 많은 국무부 관리들이 이 같은 논의에 참여했다고 말했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 이번 (미한일 안보실장) 협의는 이 같은 논의 과정의 반복이 될 것이라면서도 “확고한 시한을 정하고 싶진 않다”고 밝혔습니다.

설리번 보좌관은 2일 워싱턴 DC 인근의 해군사관학교에서 서훈 한국 청와대 국가안보실장과 기타무라 시게루 일본 국가안보국장을 만나 첫 3자 협의를 진행할 예정입니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.

관련 기사

미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.
정치·안보
국무부, “유엔 대북제재위에 북한 탄도미사일 정보 넘길 것”
미국 국무부가 유엔 안전보장이사회 대북제재위 전문가패널에 북한 탄도미사일 관련 정보를 넘겨 관련 조사를 도울 것이라고 밝혔습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 백성원
2021.4.1 10:00 오후
[VOA 뉴스] “대북정책 검토 ‘최종단계’…모든 선택지 고려”
00:02:49
[VOA 뉴스] “대북정책 검토 ‘최종단계’…모든 선택지 고려”
조 바이든 행정부 출범 이후 진행돼 온 미국의 대북정책 검토 작업이 최종 단계에 이르렀으며, 가능한 모든 선택지를 고려해 철저한 검토가 이뤄졌다고 백악관이 밝혔습니다. 이런 가운데 북한의 미사일 발사 등의 문제를 논의하기 위해 비공개회의를 주도했던 유엔 주재 미국대사는 북한 문제가 유엔 안전보장이사회 차원에서 다시 논의될 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다. (영상편집: 강양우)
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.4.2 3:02 오전
제이크 설리번 미국 백악관 국가안보보좌관이 4일 브리핑을 했다.
정치·안보
미 대북정책 검토 막바지…4월 중 미한일 고위급 회의 연이어 개최
바이든 정부의 대북정책 검토가 막바지에 이른 가운데 미국, 한국, 일본이 고위급 회의를 연이어 열며 심도 있는 논의를 이어갑니다. 4월 초 세 나라 국가안보보좌관 협의에 이어 하순에는 외교장관 회담도 열릴 것으로 알려졌습니다. 이와는 별도로 미일 정상회담도 개최됩니다.
조은정 기자
기자 조은정
2021.3.31 3:10 오전
리사 피터슨 미 국무부 민주주의·인권·노동 차관보 대행이 30일 국무부에서 '2020 인권보고서'를 발표하고 있다.
정치·안보
미 국무부 "북한 인권 상황 깊이 우려…정보 유입은 최우선 과제"
미국 국무부는 북한의 인권 상황에 깊이 우려하면서 이 문제가 바이든 행정부의 대북정책에서도 계속 핵심 요소가 될 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 북한으로의 정보 유입이 미국 정부의 최우선 과제라는 점도 분명히 했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.3.31 6:11 오전
U.S. President Biden delivers remarks after meeting with his Covid-19 Response Team at the White House campus in Washington
정치·안보
미 대북정책 검토 막바지…북한 문제 시급성 인정 속 압박·외교 추구
미국의 대북정책 검토가 막바지에 접어든 가운데 구체적으로 어떤 정책이 나올지 관심이 집중되고 있습니다. 바이든 행정부 당국자들은 북한 문제의 시급성을 인정하는 가운데 대북 압박과 외교를 동시에 추구하며 동맹과 인권도 강조하고 있습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2021.3.30 1:00 오후
젠 사키 미국 백악관 대변인이 26일 정례브리핑을 하고 있다.
정치·안보
미 백악관 "대북정책 검토 마지막 단계…한국, 일본과 논의 중요"
바이든 행정부의 대북정책 검토가 마지막 단계에 있다고, 미 백악관이 밝혔습니다. 한국, 일본과의 논의는 정책 검토 과정에서 중요한 부분이라고 강조했습니다. 
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2021.3.27 4:00 오전
함지하
기자
함지하