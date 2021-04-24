정치·안보

미 국무부 "대북정책 검토 진행 중…압박과 외교 모두 포함"

기자 함지하
2021.4.24 3:00 오전
미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.
미국 국무부는 대북정책 검토작업이 여전히 진행 중이며, 새 정책에 압박과 외교가 모두 포함될 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

잘리나 포터 국무부 수석부대변인은 23일 전화브리핑에서 ‘대북정책 검토 상황’을 묻는 VOA의 질문에 “구체적인 시간표는 정해지지 않았다”면서, “다시 한 번 말하지만 바이든 행정부는 대북정책에 대해 철저한 부처 간 검토를 하고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[포터 부대변인] “Thanks for your question. Again, while we don't have a specific timeline for the review, again what I'll say is that Biden Administration is conducting thorough interagency review of our policy towards North Korea and that would include implementation of ongoing pressure measures as well as options for future diplomacy. And again, we have nothing in a preview since that review is still ongoing.”

포터 수석부대변인은 새 정책에 현재의 대북 압박 조치 이행과 더불어 향후 외교를 위한 방안도 포함될 것이라고 말했습니다.

그러면서, “검토가 계속 진행 중인만큼 공개할 내용은 없다”고 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.

함지하
기자
함지하