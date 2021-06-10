미 국무부 "북핵 '미국·동맹' 위협…새 대북정책 통해 해결"

미 국무부는 북한의 핵 활동이 지속되고 있다는 국제원자력기구(IAEA)의 우려에 대해 새 대북정책과 동맹과의 노력을 강조했습니다. 미국이 처한 도전에는 북한으로부터 나오는 위협이나 북한 주민들의 여건에 대한 위협이 포함된다고 밝혔습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 북한의 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램에 대한 우려가 바이든 행정부의 대북정책 검토를 촉진했다고 밝혔습니다

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Well, the concern that you heard from the IAEA about North Korea's nuclear program is precisely in large part what animated our policy review. We know that North Korea's nuclear program, North Korea's ballistic missile arsenal poses a threat not only to the United States but also to our allies, including our treaty allies in the region. And it's precisely why we undertook this review, with a great deal of urgency, but also a great deal of care.”

프라이스 대변인은 9일 정례브리핑에서 북한의 핵 활동이 계속되고 있다고 밝힌 국제원자력기구(IAEA)의 지적에 대한 논평 요청에 “북한의 핵 프로그램에 관해 IAEA로부터 들은 우려는 정확히 큰 부분에서 우리의 정책 검토를 활발하게 만든 요인”이라고 대답했습니다.

이어 “북한의 핵 프로그램과 탄도미사일 무기는 미국뿐 아니라 역내 조약 동맹을 포함한 우리의 동맹들에게도 위협을 제기한다”며 “이것이 바로 우리가 상당히 긴급하면서도 매우 주의 깊게 이 검토에 착수하게 된 이유”라고 말했습니다.

앞서 라파엘 마리아노 그로시 IAEA 사무총장은 7일 정기이사회 기조연설에서 북한의 핵 활동이 여전히 심각한 우려 사안이라면서, 북한 내 핵 활동 징후를 일부 공개한 바 있습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 최근 검토가 끝난 바이든 행정부의 새 대북정책이 동맹은 물론 전임 행정부와 외부 전문가들의 노력이 담긴 결과물이라는 점도 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “It was thorough, it was rigorous it was inclusive. As I said, we consulted with those very same treaty allies, including those in Seoul those in Tokyo, but also more broadly throughout the Indo Pacific, and we also have had a chance to discuss it with other global allies and partners similarly we consulted with outside experts, including those who have worked this challenge, in the context of previous administrations.”

새 대북정책 검토 작업은 철저하고 엄격하며 포괄적으로 진행됐으며, 한국과 일본과 같은 조약 동맹국과 더불어 인도태평양 전역에 걸쳐 폭넓게 협의했다는 겁니다.

아울러 프라이스 대변인은 다른 세계 동맹과 협력국들, 그리고 이전 행정부 인사를 포함한 외부 전문가들과도 비슷한 방식으로 협의했다고 말했습니다.

이어 “우리는 미국이 과거 북한과 시도했던 것들이 도전을 더 좋게 만들지 못했다는 점도 어느 정도 겸허하게 인식하고 있다”면서, 미국이 처한 도전에는 북한으로부터 나오는 위협 혹은 북한 주민들의 여건에 대한 위협 등이 포함된다고, 프라이스 대변인은 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “We recognize with some degree of humility that what the United States has attempted before with North Korea has not in large part made the challenge any better. That includes the threat that emanates from North Korea or for the conditions for the people inside North Korea so the policy that we have spoken to calls for what we have deemed a calibrated practical approach that explores diplomacy that is predicated on diplomacy with the DPRK to make tangible progress, that increases the security for our people, for the, for our allies in the region, as well as for deployed forces.”

프라이스 대변인은 미국의 새 대북정책이 외교를 모색하는 세밀하게 조정된 실질적인 접근법이라면서, 이 같은 접근법은 가시적인 진전을 이루고 미국민들과 역내 동맹의 국민들, 그리고 파병된 미군을 위한 안보를 증진하는 북한과의 외교에 바탕을 두고 있다고 설명했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 대북특별대표로 지명된 성 김 국무부 동아태 차관보 대행에 대한 기대감도 드러냈습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “And we did announce that Ambassador Sung Kim will serve as the Special Representative for the DPRK and Ambassador Kim will for our part, continue to be deeply engaged in this, and we'll be heading our efforts to explore that practical, principled diplomacy to make progress, where we can.”

성 김 차관보 대행이 계속 깊이 관여할 것이며, 그리고 미국 정부는 진전을 이루기 위해 실질적이고 원칙에 입각한 외교를 찾는 노력을 이끌 것이라는 겁니다.

한편 이날 프라이스 대변인은 북한이 새 대북정책에 어떤 반응을 보였는지를 묻는 VOA의 질문에는 “우리는 북한과 접촉했다”면서도, 이에 대해 추가로 공개할 사안은 없다며 구체적인 답변을 피했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 “우리는 동맹과 협력국들과 긴밀히 협의하는 데 우리의 노력을 집중해 왔다”면서 “우리는 이 도전이 미국 스스로 해결할 수 없는 것이라는 점을 알고 있다”고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.