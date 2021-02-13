정치·안보

미 국무부 "북한 핵, 시급한 과제…매우 높은 우선순위"

기자 함지하
2021.2.13 7:00 오전
네드 프라이스 미국 국무부 대변인이 9일 워싱턴 국무부 청사에서 기자회견을 했다.
네드 프라이스 미국 국무부 대변인.

미 국무부는 북한 핵 프로그램이 최근 몇 년간 진전을 이룬 사실을 지적하며 우선순위가 매우 높은 시급한 과제라고 강조했습니다. 미국은 동맹과 협력국들과 함께 이 문제 해결에 전념하고 있다고 밝혔습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

미 국무부는 북한의 핵 문제가 시급히 해결해야 할 과제라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “As you have alluded to the North Koreans have continued to make progress on those programs in recent years which makes this an urgent priority for the United States and one that we are committed to addressing together with our allies and partners. When it comes to our strategic goals, we'll focus on reducing the threat to the United States and to our allies, as well as to improving the lives of the North and South Korean people. And again the central premise is that we remain committed to denuclearization of North Korea.”

네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 12일 전화 브리핑에서 “북한은 최근 몇 년 동안 (핵과 탄도미사일) 프로그램에 계속 진전을 이뤄왔다”며, 이는 미국의 시급한 우선순위이자 동맹과 협력국들과 함께 해결하기 위해 미국이 전념하고 있는 사안이라고 말했습니다.

이어 미국의 전략적 목표에 있어 “ 미국과 동맹에 대한 위협을 줄이는 것 뿐 아니라 남북한 주민들의 삶을 개선하는 데 초점을 맞출 것”이라면서, “핵심 전제는 우리가 북한의 비핵화에 전념하고 있다는 점”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

특히 “북한과의 직접적인 접촉이 부족하다는 사실을 북한의 핵과 탄도미사일 도전이 우선순위가 아니라는 신호로 혼동해선 안 된다”며, 실제론 이 사안이 “매우 높은 우선순위”라고, 프라이스 대변인은 강조했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 북한과의 직접적인 관여가 없다는 일각의 지적에 대해, 이는 “긴급성의 결여” 때문이 아니라 협력국과 동맹들과 긴밀한 접촉을 하는 외교적 노력을 하고 있기 때문이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “That is again not a function of a lack of urgency. It is a function of us making sure that we have done the diplomatic legwork, that we have been in close contact in touch with our partners and allies and in this case critically, our treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific, but also our partners throughout the region, including those who make come under threat from North Korea's ballistic missile programs.”

그러면서 긴밀히 접촉해야 할 협력국과 동맹은 “인도태평양의 조약 동맹국뿐만 아니라 북한의 탄도미사일 프로그램의 위협 아래 놓인 나라를 포함한 역내 전체의 협력국들”이라고 부연했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 “도전과 상관없이 미국은 물론 세계에서 힘이 세고 강력한 나라로 남아있지만, 모든 도전 과제에 있어 우리는 동맹국과 협력국들을 ‘배가요소(force multipliers)’로 끌어들이려고 한다”며, 동맹과의 협력을 통한 문제 해결 의지를 드러냈습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “But regardless of the challenge, the United States of course remains the most powerful and strongest country in the world, but across every challenge, we seek to bring along our allies and partners as force multipliers. And we know especially in the context of North Korea, where a coordinated diplomatic approach, a coordinated approach to sanctions enforcement, a coordinated messaging approach can position us to address this challenge from a position of strength.”

아울러 프라이스 대변인은 “특별히 북한과 관련해 조율된 외교적 접근법과 제재 이행에 대한 조율된 접근, 조율된 메시지 전달 방식은 우리가 유리한 위치에서 이 도전을 해결할 수 있게 할 것이라는 점을 알고 있다”고 덧붙였습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 바이든 행정부의 대북 접근법에 관한 동맹과의 조율 작업이 이뤄지고 있다는 점도 언급했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “So, I wouldn't want to put a timeline on when you might see the next step in this process. But please know that that coordination is ongoing. It is very active. You've seen elements and indications of it, not only in the 40 something calls that Secretary Blinken has conducted from here but also in the foreign leader calls that the president of United States has undertaken as well.”

이 과정에서 다음 단계에 대해 시간표를 설정하고 싶진 않지만, 조율 작업이 진행 중이라는 점을 알아 달라는 겁니다.

프라이스 대변인은 조율이 매우 활발하게 이뤄지고 있다면서, 블링컨 장관이 40여개국과 전화통화를 했을 뿐 아니라 바이든 대통령도 외국 지도자들과 전화통화를 한 것이 이 같은 상황에 대한 “요소이자 신호”라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.

관련 기사

미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.
정치·안보
미 국무부 "한일 간 긴장 유감...북한 도전 맞서 양국 협력 적극 모색"
바이든 행정부가 출범 후 처음으로 한·일 관계 악화를 우려하면서 적극적인 개입 의지를 시사했습니다. 북한 문제 등에 효과적으로 대처하기 위해 가장 중요한 두 동맹국의 협력 강화 방안을 모색하겠다고 밝혔습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 백성원
2021.2.12 8:25 오전
미군이 한국 성주에 배치한 사드(THAAD) 고고도미사일방어체계 발사대.
정치·안보
미 국무부 "중국 사드 압박, 부당하고 부적절...북한 미사일 대응력 강화 계획”
미국 새 행정부가 고고도 미사일 방어체계, 사드의 한국 배치를 문제 삼아온 중국을 강도 높게 비판했습니다. 북한 핵 개발을 막지 못한 중국이 오히려 한국의 자위력을 제거하려고 압박하는 건 부당하고 부적절하다고 지적했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 백성원
2021.2.11 6:22 오전
[VOA 뉴스] “강력한 ‘북핵 억제’ 정책…미사일 ‘방어 체계’ 필요”
00:03:02
[VOA 뉴스] “강력한 ‘북핵 억제’ 정책…미사일 ‘방어 체계’ 필요”
북한의 문제는 계속해서 진화하고 있으며 미국은 강력한 핵 억제 정책과 미사일 방어 체계와 같은 방어적 선택지에 주목해야 한다고 전 미국 고위 관리가 밝혔습니다. 그러면서 북한의 핵 문제는 시급해 해결돼야 할 문제라고 강조했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다. (영상취재: 김선명 / 영상편집: 이상훈)
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.2.6 9:01 오전
[VOA 뉴스] “당 대회 후 ‘북핵 우려’ 더 커져…비핵화 회의적”
00:03:47
[VOA 뉴스] “당 대회 후 ‘북핵 우려’ 더 커져…비핵화 회의적”
북한의 김정은 국무위원장이 8차 당대회에서 군사력 강화 의지를 거듭 드러내면서 미국의 전문가들은 각종 첨단 무기 도입 가능성을 분석하며 북한 정권의 핵 보유 야욕을 비판했습니다. 또 북한이 협상 재개 신호를 보낸 것일 수도 있다며 그 가능성에 대비해야 한다는 견해도 나왔습니다. 조상진 기자가 보도합니다. (영상편집: 이상훈)
Default Author Profile
기자 조상진
2021.1.15 4:02 오전
[VOA 뉴스] “북핵 협상 ‘단계적 방식’…현실적·악용 가능성도”
00:03:30
[VOA 뉴스] “북핵 협상 ‘단계적 방식’…현실적·악용 가능성도”
조 바이든 행정부 출범을 앞두고 미국이 트럼프 대통령이 보여준 개인적 친분에 의존한 대북 협상에 나서는 것은 한계가 있다는 전문가들의 지적이 나왔습니다. 또 새 행정부 출범 초 비핵화 협상 의지를 밝히는 것이 필요하다는 공감대와 함께, 비핵화 협상에서는 현실적인 목표 설정을 통한 단계적 접근 방법의 필요성과 그에 따른 문제점이 지적됐습니다. 오택성 기자입니다. (영상취재: 김선명 / 영상편집: 조명수)
오택성
기자 오택성
2020.12.4 9:00 오전
미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.
정치·안보
미 국무부 "한일 간 긴장 유감...북한 도전 맞서 양국 협력 적극 모색"
바이든 행정부가 출범 후 처음으로 한·일 관계 악화를 우려하면서 적극적인 개입 의지를 시사했습니다. 북한 문제 등에 효과적으로 대처하기 위해 가장 중요한 두 동맹국의 협력 강화 방안을 모색하겠다고 밝혔습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 백성원
2021.2.12 8:25 오전
함지하
기자
함지하