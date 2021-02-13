미 국무부 "북한 핵, 시급한 과제…매우 높은 우선순위"

미 국무부는 북한 핵 프로그램이 최근 몇 년간 진전을 이룬 사실을 지적하며 우선순위가 매우 높은 시급한 과제라고 강조했습니다. 미국은 동맹과 협력국들과 함께 이 문제 해결에 전념하고 있다고 밝혔습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

미 국무부는 북한의 핵 문제가 시급히 해결해야 할 과제라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “As you have alluded to the North Koreans have continued to make progress on those programs in recent years which makes this an urgent priority for the United States and one that we are committed to addressing together with our allies and partners. When it comes to our strategic goals, we'll focus on reducing the threat to the United States and to our allies, as well as to improving the lives of the North and South Korean people. And again the central premise is that we remain committed to denuclearization of North Korea.”

네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 12일 전화 브리핑에서 “북한은 최근 몇 년 동안 (핵과 탄도미사일) 프로그램에 계속 진전을 이뤄왔다”며, 이는 미국의 시급한 우선순위이자 동맹과 협력국들과 함께 해결하기 위해 미국이 전념하고 있는 사안이라고 말했습니다.

이어 미국의 전략적 목표에 있어 “ 미국과 동맹에 대한 위협을 줄이는 것 뿐 아니라 남북한 주민들의 삶을 개선하는 데 초점을 맞출 것”이라면서, “핵심 전제는 우리가 북한의 비핵화에 전념하고 있다는 점”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

특히 “북한과의 직접적인 접촉이 부족하다는 사실을 북한의 핵과 탄도미사일 도전이 우선순위가 아니라는 신호로 혼동해선 안 된다”며, 실제론 이 사안이 “매우 높은 우선순위”라고, 프라이스 대변인은 강조했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 북한과의 직접적인 관여가 없다는 일각의 지적에 대해, 이는 “긴급성의 결여” 때문이 아니라 협력국과 동맹들과 긴밀한 접촉을 하는 외교적 노력을 하고 있기 때문이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “That is again not a function of a lack of urgency. It is a function of us making sure that we have done the diplomatic legwork, that we have been in close contact in touch with our partners and allies and in this case critically, our treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific, but also our partners throughout the region, including those who make come under threat from North Korea's ballistic missile programs.”

그러면서 긴밀히 접촉해야 할 협력국과 동맹은 “인도태평양의 조약 동맹국뿐만 아니라 북한의 탄도미사일 프로그램의 위협 아래 놓인 나라를 포함한 역내 전체의 협력국들”이라고 부연했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 “도전과 상관없이 미국은 물론 세계에서 힘이 세고 강력한 나라로 남아있지만, 모든 도전 과제에 있어 우리는 동맹국과 협력국들을 ‘배가요소(force multipliers)’로 끌어들이려고 한다”며, 동맹과의 협력을 통한 문제 해결 의지를 드러냈습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “But regardless of the challenge, the United States of course remains the most powerful and strongest country in the world, but across every challenge, we seek to bring along our allies and partners as force multipliers. And we know especially in the context of North Korea, where a coordinated diplomatic approach, a coordinated approach to sanctions enforcement, a coordinated messaging approach can position us to address this challenge from a position of strength.”

아울러 프라이스 대변인은 “특별히 북한과 관련해 조율된 외교적 접근법과 제재 이행에 대한 조율된 접근, 조율된 메시지 전달 방식은 우리가 유리한 위치에서 이 도전을 해결할 수 있게 할 것이라는 점을 알고 있다”고 덧붙였습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 바이든 행정부의 대북 접근법에 관한 동맹과의 조율 작업이 이뤄지고 있다는 점도 언급했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “So, I wouldn't want to put a timeline on when you might see the next step in this process. But please know that that coordination is ongoing. It is very active. You've seen elements and indications of it, not only in the 40 something calls that Secretary Blinken has conducted from here but also in the foreign leader calls that the president of United States has undertaken as well.”

이 과정에서 다음 단계에 대해 시간표를 설정하고 싶진 않지만, 조율 작업이 진행 중이라는 점을 알아 달라는 겁니다.

프라이스 대변인은 조율이 매우 활발하게 이뤄지고 있다면서, 블링컨 장관이 40여개국과 전화통화를 했을 뿐 아니라 바이든 대통령도 외국 지도자들과 전화통화를 한 것이 이 같은 상황에 대한 “요소이자 신호”라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.