미 국무부 "문 대통령 방미, 동맹 중요성 보여줘"...'백신 스와프' 질문엔 "사적 외교대화"

미국 국무부는 5월로 예정된 문재인 한국 대통령의 미국 방문은 동맹의 중요성을 보여주는 것이라고 강조했습니다. 김영교 기자가 전해 드립니다.

네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 21일 정례브리핑에서 문재인 대통령의 방미는 “미국이 한국과 유지하고 있는 동맹 관계를 강조하는 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Obviously the travel of President Moon is underlined and underscores the alliance that we have with the ROK. It's precisely the reason that Secretary Blinken traveled to South Korea as well as Japan, on his first physical overseas, traveled to make clear that our alliance with our treaty allies in the Indo Pacific, including the Republic of Korea, is strong.”

토니 블링컨 국무장관이 한국을 포함한 인도태평양 지역 내 조약 동맹국들과의 동맹 관계가 강력하다는 것을 분명히 하기 위해 첫 해외 순방지로 한국과 일본을 찾은 것도 바로 그런 이유 때문이라고 프라이스 대변인은 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “And we're looking for ways to build on that and I would fully expect that will be the focus of President Moon’s upcoming meeting with President Biden.”

프라이스 대변인은 그러면서 그런 토대 위에서 관계를 구축하는 방안들을 찾고 있다며, 그것이 5월 문 대통령과 조 바이든 미국 대통령의 정상회담의 초점이 될 것으로 예상한다고 말했습니다.

한편 한국이 미국에 요청한 것으로 알려진 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증 백신 스와프에 대해서 프라이스 대변인은 한국이나 다른 나라들과 사적으로 진행된 외교 대화에 대해서는 말할 수 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] I am not going to get into any private diplomatic communications with the Republic of Korea or any other country for that matter. What I would say, broadly, is that you've heard me say this before but first and foremost, we are focused at this stage on the vaccine vaccination efforts here at home, and we're focused on that for a couple reasons, of course, we have a special obligation to the American people.

프라이스 대변인은 그러면서 미국은 현 단계에서 국내의 백신 접종에 우선 순위를 두고 초점을 맞추고 있다고 설명하며, 미국 정부가 미국 국민들에게 특별한 의무가 있는 것이 그 이유 중 하나라고 말했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 미국이 전 세계 코로나바이러스 감염증 억제에 관심을 갖고 있다면서, 하지만 전 세계도 미국 내에서 코로나바이러스가 통제되는 것에 관심을 갖고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

미국은 코로나바이러스로 인해 55만 명 이상이 숨지고 수천만 명이 감염돼 세계에서 가장 크게 피해를 본 나라라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “We certainly have an interest in seeing the virus contained around the world, but the rest of the world has an interest in seeing the virus contained here in the United States, because after all, the United States has been hardest hit of any country in the world, more than 550,000 deaths, tens of millions of infections. And so what we need to do, both for our own health, and our own safety, but also for the collective good that, the collective interest is to get this virus under control.”

프라이스 대변인은 그렇기 때문에 미국 국민들의 건강과 안전, 공동체의 이익을 위해 코로나바이러스를 억제하는 것이 시급하다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 미국은 국제 백신 프로젝트인 ‘코백스’에 20억 달러를 지원했고, 앞으로 20억 달러를 추가 지원할 계획을 갖고 있다고 말했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 바이든 행정부 출범 첫날부터 세계보건기구(WHO)에 복귀하는 등 미국은 세계 공공 보건 분야에서 지도자 역할을 해 왔다고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.