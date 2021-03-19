미국 "국무∙국방 장관 일본∙한국 방문 긍정적…북한 비핵화 전념"

미국 국무부는 토니 블링컨 국무장관과 로이드 오스틴 국방장관의 일본과 한국 순방이 동맹을 강화하고 협력을 강조하는 등 긍정적이었다고 평가했습니다. 북한의 무기 프로그램이 불법이며, 북한의 비핵화에 전념하고 있다는 사실도 거듭 확인했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

미 국무부는 블링컨 장관과 오스틴 장관이 15일부터 18일까지 이어진 일본과 한국 방문 중 긍정적인 회담을 가졌다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 포터 부대변인] “Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin had positive meetings in Tokyo and Seoul from March 15th to the 18th, reaffirming the United States commitment to strengthening two of our most important alliances and highlighting cooperation that promotes peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.”

잘리나 포터 국무부 수석부대변인은 18일 전화브리핑에서 두 장관의 이번 순방을 통해 “우리의 가장 중요한 두 동맹에 대한 미국의 공약을 재확인하고, 인도태평양 지역과 전 세계에서 평화와 안보, 번영을 촉진하는 협력을 강조했다”고 말했습니다.

두 장관은 일본과 한국에서 각각 외교장관 회담과 국방장관 회담을 가졌으며, 이후 외교와 국방 장관이 동시에 만나는 이른바 ‘2+2 회의’에 참석했습니다.

이번 방문에서 두 장관은 북한 문제에 대한 대응과 양자와 미-한-일 3국 공조, 중국 문제 등에 대한 협력 방안 등을 논의했습니다.

포터 부대변인은 북한 문제 해결 의지도 거듭 확인했습니다.

[녹취: 포터 부대변인] “So to answer your question about North Korea's WMD programs as reflected in the multiple, multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions are unlawful and constitute a threat to international peace and security. And again to reduce tensions and explore potential for full diplomacy, the Biden administration has reached out to North Korea multiple times to restart that dialogue.”

포터 부대변인은 ‘북한의 비핵화’라는 용어를 사용한 미국과 달리 한국 측이 ‘한반도의 비핵화’를 언급한 것과 관련한 VOA의 질문에 직접적인 답변 대신 “여러 유엔 안보리 결의에 반영된 북한의 대량살상무기 프로그램은 불법이며, 국제사회 평화와 안보에 대한 위협"이라고 답했습니다.

그러면서, 바이든 행정부는 긴장을 줄이고 완전한 외교의 가능성을 모색하기 위해 북한 측에 여러 차례 접촉했고, 이는 대화를 재개하기 위해서였다고 설명했습니다.

포터 부대변인은 북한과의 접촉을 계속 시도할 것이냐는 질문에는 대북정책 검토가 진행 중이라는 말로 답변을 대신했습니다.

[녹취: 포터 부대변인] “I'll just reiterate for the past few days, again that we're conducting a thorough interagency review of our policy towards North Korea, which includes evaluating all options available to address an increasing threat that's posed by North Korea to its neighbors as well as the broader international community. And we're going to continue to lead a structured and detailed policy process that's integrated in a diverse set of voices from throughout the government as well as incorporated inputs from think tanks and outside experts. But we will say that we're we remain concerned about North Korea's nuclear activities and we are committed to denuclearization of North Korea.”

미국은 이웃나라들과 더 넓은 국제사회에 대한 북한의 증대하는 위협에 대처하기 위해 사용 가능한 모든 선택지를 평가하는 것이 포함된 철저한 부처간 대북정책 검토 작업을 진행 중이라는 겁니다.

이어 "정부 전체의 다양한 목소리를 통합하고, 연구기관과 외부 전문가들의 의견을 수렴한 체계적이고 구체화된 정책 (검토) 작업을 계속해서 이끌고 있다”면서, 이전 행정부의 몇몇 인사들을 포함해 북한정책에 관여했던 많은 전직 정부 관리와 협의했다고, 포터 부대변인은 말했습니다.

포터 부대변인은 “우리는 북한의 핵 활동에 여전히 우려하고 있고, 북한의 비핵화에 전념하고 있다”며, 북 핵 문제 해결 의지를 거듭 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.