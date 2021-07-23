미 국무부 “북한 문제에서 중국 협력 중요…셔먼 부장관, 협력 부분 모색할 것”

미국 국무부가 웬디 셔먼 부장관의 중국 방문을 앞두고 북한 문제에 대한 중국과의 협력 가능성을 거듭 강조했습니다. 한국과 일본 등 미국의 동맹이 한반도 비핵화에 매우 중요한 요소라는 점도 확인했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 미 국무부 대변인은 22일 정례브리핑에서 중국과의 경쟁관계 속에서도 북한 문제는 협력할 사안이라는 점을 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “I think it's fair to say we're never going to have identical interests with the PRC. But North Korea, the DPRK is one of those areas where there is at least some alignment of interests.”

프라이스 대변인은 미국과 중국의 이해관계가 결코 일치하지 않을 것으로 생각한다면서도, 북한은 적어도 어느 정도 일치된 이해관계가 있는 분야 중 하나라고 말했습니다.

그러면서 25일로 예정된 웬디 셔먼 부장관의 중국 방문 중 북한 문제가 논의될 것임을 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “She will take part in high level meetings there. I would expect that the totality of that relationship, the competitive elements, the adversarial elements, but also the potentially cooperative elements will be on that agenda. When it comes to the DPRK, I think there is some work for us to do to determine just what we might be able to expect from the PRC when it comes to the DPRK.”

셔먼 부장관은 (중국에서) 고위급 회담들을 가질 것이고, 여기에선 전체적인 관계와 경쟁 요소, 적대적 요소뿐 아니라 잠재적으로 협력적인 요소들도 의제에 오를 것이라는 설명입니다.

프라이스 대변인은 북한에 관해서는 미국이 중국으로부터 기대할 수 있는 게 무엇일지 알아내기 위해 할 일이 있는 것으로 생각한다고 말했습니다.

웬디 셔먼 미국 국무부 부장관과 정의용 한국 외교부 장관이 22일 서울에서 회담했다.

앞서 프라이스 대변인은 21일 정례브리핑에서도 미-중 관계가 주로 경쟁관계에 있고 적대적 요소들이 있지만 관심사가 일치하는 요소도 있을 것이라면서, 북한을 사례로 꼽았습니다.

이날 프라이스 대변인은 북한 문제 해결에 한국과 일본 등 동맹의 역할이 중요하다는 점도 거듭 확인했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “But more broadly, and you ask about the tools that we have to affect the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, one of the most important tools we have is the unprecedented system of alliances and partnerships that we have around the world. And when Secretary Blinken took his first overseas travel, it was not an accident that he went to Japan and the ROK, the Republic of Korea. It has not been an accident that some of the first visitors to the White House have been the Prime Minister of Japan, the president of Korea.”

한반도 비핵화를 위한 미국의 가장 중요한 도구 중 하나는 전 세계에서 미국이 가진 동맹과 파트너십이라는 유례없는 체계라는 겁니다.

그러면서 블링컨 장관이 첫 해외순방지로 일본과 한국을 택하고, 일본 총리와 한국 대통령이 백악관의 첫 방문자가 된 건 우연이 아니라고, 프라이스 대변인은 지적했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 이어 “우리는 이들 동맹과 특별히 인도태평양을 포함한 파트너십에 많은 투자를 계속할 것”이라며, 미국이 이들 나라들과 많은 공동의 가치와 이해관계를 갖고 있다는 점을 알고 있다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “We have invested heavily, and we will continue to invest heavily in these alliances, in these partnerships including, especially in the Indo Pacific, knowing that we have any number of shared values, and we have any number of shared interests. And the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a diminution of the threat posed by the DPRK, and its nuclear its ballistic missile programs… That is a shared interest across the region, and it's something we'll continue to pursue.”

한편 프라이스 대변인은 비핵화와 관련한 한국의 역할을 묻는 질문에 “한국은 우리의 동맹”이라면서 “북한의 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램이 제기하는 위협의 감소는 역내 모든 나라들의 공통된 관심사이며, 미국은 계속해서 이를 추구할 것"이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.