미 국무부 "조건 없는 대화 제안에 북한 긍정적 반응 기대…기회오면 성 김 대표 깊이 관여"

미 국무부는 북한이 조건 없는 대화 제의에 긍정적으로 반응하기를 희망하고 있다고 밝혔습니다. 북한과 직접 외교할 기회가 오면 성 김 대북특별대표가 깊이 관여하게 될 것이라고 강조했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 북한이 미국의 대화 제의에 긍정적으로 화답하길 바란다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “We said before, that we have reached out to the DPRK, in line with our policy of openness to diplomacy. We certainly hope the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions that is precisely what Ambassador Kim said as in his travel to Seoul, where he is emphasizing the fundamental importance of US, ROK, Japan trilateral cooperation in working towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, protecting our shared security and prosperity, upholding common values and bolstering the rules based international order.

프라이스 대변인은 21일 전화 브리핑에서 “전에도 말했듯이 우리는 외교에 열려 있는 우리의 정책에 따라 북한과 접촉했다”며 “우리는 북한이 우리의 접촉 시도와 전제조건 없이 언제 어디서든 만나자는 제안에 긍정적인 반응을 보이기를 기대한다”고 밝혔습니다.

이어 이 같은 입장은 현재 한국을 방문 중인 성 김 국무부 대북특별대표가 정확하게 말한 것이기도 하다면서, 김 특별대표가 한국 방문 중에 한반도의 비핵화를 향한 협력과 공동의 안보와 번영에 대한 보호, 공동 가치 유지, 규칙에 근거한 국제적 질서를 강화하는 데 있어 미-한-일 3각 공조의 근본적인 중요성을 강조하고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 바이든 행정부의 새 대북정책이 세밀하게 조율된 실용적인 접근법을 취하고 있다는 점도 거듭 확인했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “We've spoken to the outcome of our DPRK policy review and the policy that we outlined, the resulting policy that we outlined, as you've heard, takes a calibrated practical approach. But it's an approach that's open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK to make progress that achieves what we seek and that is increased security for the United States, for our allies and for our deployed forces.”

그러면서 이 같은 접근법이 진전을 이루기 위해 북한과의 외교에 열려 있고, 이를 탐색하게 할 것이라고 말했습니다.

또 미국의 새 접근법은 미국이 추구하는 바를 달성하게 한다면서, 이는 미국과 미국의 동맹, 파병된 미군을 위한 강화된 안보라고, 프라이스 대변인은 부연했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 성 김 대표에 대해서도 언급했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “When it comes to Ambassador Kim, he is actively engaged in his role as envoy for the DPRK. He is at the moment also serving concurrently as our bilateral ambassador in Indonesia. We don't have any changes to preview or to announce, but certainly, Ambassador Kim will be leading this policy effort for us. And if there is an opportunity for face to face or direct diplomacy with the DPRK, I expect, Ambassador Kim will be deeply engaged in leading that going forward.”

프라이스 대변인은 성 김 대표가 대북특별대표 역할에 적극적으로 관여하는 동시에 인도네시아 대사직도 수행 중이라며, 김 대표의 직책과 관련해 검토하거나 발표할 변화가 없지만, 김 대표는 미국을 위해 대북정책을 위한 노력을 이끌게 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

이어 프라이스 대변인은 북한과 얼굴을 맞대거나 직접 외교를 할 기회가 있다면 김 대표가 이를 주도하는 데 깊이 관여할 것으로 예상한다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.