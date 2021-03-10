미 국무부 "새 대북정책, 이전과 매우 다를 것…협상 경험자들이 주도"

바이든 행정부의 새 대북정책은 이전 행정부들과 매우 다를 것이라고, 미국 국무부가 밝혔습니다. 국무부는 대북정책이 과거 북한과의 협상에 경험이 있는 인사들에 의해 주도될 것이라는 점도 강조했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 미 국무부 대변인은 바이든 행정부의 대북정책이 이전과는 매우 다를 것이라는 점을 시사했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Well, when it comes to North Korea broadly, what I would say is that, and we have spoken about this before is that we will adopt a new approach and an approach that fundamentally seeks to keep the American people and our allies safe, and that begins as you mentioned with a thorough review of the state of play with North Korea, the State of Play of affairs in North Korea, I should say.”

프라이스 대변인은 9일 정례브리핑에서 바이든 행정부의 ‘대북정책 검토 상황’과 ‘북한과의 정상회담 추진 여부’ 등을 묻는 질문에 “북한과 관련해 광범위하게 말하자면, 미국은 새로운 접근법, 근본적으로 미국과 우리의 동맹을 안전하게 할 수 있는 접근법을 택할 것”이라면서, 이 같은 작업은 과거 언급한 대로 북한 상황에 대한 철저한 검토로부터 시작된다고 말했습니다.

특히 북한과의 정상회담에 대해선 “바이든 대통령과 그의 팀은 취임 전부터 우리의 (대북) 접근법은 아마도 매우 달라 보일 것이라는 점을 분명히 해왔다”고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “When it comes to the issue of a summit and President Biden and his team made this clear I believe even before President Biden was inaugurated into this current high office that our approach will probably look very different. Our approach will be principled, our approach will be clear-eyed, our approach will be conducted in close coordination with our treaty allies, including the Japanese and the South Koreans. And I would expect that it will be led by individuals who are deeply steeped in the subject, people who are experienced with the challenges the unique challenges we face when it comes to North Korea.”

그러면서, 우리의 접근법은 원칙적이고, 명료할 것이며, 일본과 한국을 포함한 우리의 조약동맹국들과 긴밀한 조율 속에 이뤄질 것이라고 말했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 또 바이든 행정부의 대북 접근법이 “이번 사안에 깊이 관여한 개별 인사들, 특히 북한과 관련해 우리가 직면한 독특한 도전에 경험이 있는 인사들에 의해 주도될 것으로 기대한다”고 덧붙였습니다.

아울러 정상회담과 관련해선 “어떤 종류의 회담이나, 어떤 구체적인 외교적 노력에 대해 발표하지 않고, 또 배제하지도 않을 것”이라면서도 “이 같은 원칙들이 우리의 대북 접근법을 앞으로 나아가게 하는 지침이 될 것으로 생각한다”고 말했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 새로운 대북접근법의 필요성에 대해, 북한 문제에 생긴 큰 변화 때문이라는 점을 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “The other point is that 2021 is not 2016, it's not 2009, it's not 1994. There are changed circumstances and conditions and change leadership. Of course, not only in this country but in North Korea. With our treaty allies. This is a challenge that has evolved over time. The circumstances that we face today are very different from what the last democratic administration faced.”

2021년은 2016년이나, 2009년, 1994년과 비교해 상황과 환경이 다르며, 미국뿐 아니라 북한, 그리고 미국의 조약 동맹국들의 지도자들도 다 바뀌었다는 겁니다.

프라이스 대변인은 북한으로부터 야기된 “도전은 시간이 지날수록 진화했다”며 “우리가 오늘날 맞이한 상황은 이전 민주당 행정부가 직면했던 것과도 매우 다르다”고 말했습니다.

바이든 행정부의 새 대북 접근법의 목표에 대해서도 분명한 입장을 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “In close coordination with our treaty allies ROK and Japan, and other allies and partners on ongoing pressure options, and the future for potential diplomacy, we will focus in the first instance on reducing the threat to the United States and our allies, as well of course on improving the lives of citizens, both in North Korea, and in South Korea on the peninsula. All the while will remain committed to the objective of denuclearization.”

지속적인 압박 선택지와, 잠재적인 미래의 외교 등을 놓고 조약동맹국인 한국과 일본, 그리고 다른 동맹과 파트너와의 긴밀한 조율을 통해 미국과 동맹들에 대한 위협을 줄이고, 한반도의 남북한 주민들의 삶을 개선하는데 초점을 맞출 것이라는 설명입니다.

그러면서, 그동안 비핵화 목표에 전념할 것이라고, 프라이스 대변인은 강조했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 이날 미국과 일본, 호주, 인도 등 4개 동맹의 안보협의체인 '쿼드(QUAD)'에 대한 한국의 참여 여부와 관련한 질문에 직접적인 답변 대신 한국이 중요한 동맹이라는 점을 거듭 확인했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “The South Koreans, ROK, they are an important treaty ally an indispensable treaty ally, we share any number of interests, including the challenge of North Korea that we've talked about including a free and open Indo-Pacific. And we've underlined and underscored our commitment to the region.”

한국은 없어서는 안 될 중요한 조약동맹국이며, 미-한 두 나라는 북한으로부터 야기된 도전과 자유롭고 열린 인도태평양 지역 등 수많은 이해관계를 공유하고 있고, 또 이 지역에 대한 헌신을 강조하고, 중요도를 뒀다는 겁니다.

한편 프라이스 대변인은 미국과 한국이 합의한 방위비분담특별협정(SMA)에 대해 너무 늦지 않은 시점 추가적인 세부 사항을 공개하겠다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.