국무부 “대북 정책 재검토, 사이버 활동 등 위협 고려…미국 위협 줄이는 데 초점”

미 국무부는 대북 정책 재검토가 한국, 일본 등 동맹과의 협의를 통해 이뤄지고 있으며, 이 작업엔 북한의 사이버 활동을 포함한 모든 위협들도 고려되고 있다고 밝혔습니다. 미국은 여전히 북한의 비핵화에 전념하고 있다면서, 미국에 대한 위협을 줄이는 것에 초점을 맞추고 있다고도 강조했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 미 국무부 대변인은 현재 국무부가 진행 중인 ‘대북 정책 재검토’에 북한의 사이버 활동에 대한 내용도 포함된다는 점을 시사했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “So our review of our policy to North Korea will take into account the totality of the malign activity and the threats that are emanating from North Korea. Of course, most frequently we speak of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, but of course, its malicious cyber activity is something we are carefully evaluating and looking at as well.”

프라이스 대변인은 17일 미 국무부 정례 브리핑에서 북한과 관련된 사이버 보안 문제가 대북 정책 재검토에 어떻게 반영되느냐’는 질문에 “우리의 대북정책에 대한 검토는 모든 악의적인 활동과 북한으로부터 나오는 위협들을 고려할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

이어 “물론 우리가 가장 많이 언급하는 건 북한의 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램에 대한 것이지만, 당연히 북한의 악의적인 사이버 활동도 우리가 신중하게 평가하고, 주시하는 사안”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 북한의 사이버 활동이 미국 등에게 위협이 된다는 점도 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “I would say that in general, North Korea’s malicious cyber activities threaten the United States, they threaten our allies and partners and other countries around the world. We know from previous cases – and I’m not speaking about the indictment that the Department of Justice unsealed today – but that North Korea poses a significant cyber threat to financial institutions. It remains a cyber espionage threat. It retains the ability to conduct disruptive cyber attacks, and several of those cases in the past are quite profile – high-profile and prominent.”

일반적으로 북한의 악의적인 사이버 활동은 미국을 위협하고, 우리의 동맹과 파트너들, 그리고 전 세계 다른 나라들을 위협한다는 겁니다.

프라이스 대변인은 이전 사건들을 통해 볼 때 북한은 금융기관들에 상당한 사이버 위협을 제기한다며, 이는 법무부가 이날 공개한 북한 사이버 관련 기소 사건이 아니더라도 알 수 있다고 말했습니다.

특히 북한은 여전히 사이버 스파이 위협이고, 파괴적인 사이버 공격을 수행할 수 있는 역량을 보유하고 있다면서, “과거 몇몇 사례들은 상당히 잘 알려지고, 유명했다”고 지적했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 바이든 행정부의 대북 정책 재검토 작업이 동맹들과 함께 진행 중이라는 사실을 언급했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Well, and that will begin with the thorough policy review that you refer to. We are doing that in close consultation with our South Korean allies, with our Japanese allies, and with other allies and partners both in the Indo-Pacific and more broadly as well, knowing that, again, just as we said in the case of Iran, we need to have them with us if we are going to take an effective and ultimately successful approach vis-a-vis the challenge of North Korea’s nuclear program, its ballistic missiles program, its other areas of concerns.”

북한과 관련한 작업은 현재 철저한 정책 검토에서부터 시작할 것이며, 이는 한국 동맹과 일본 동맹, 그리고 인도태평양과 더 넓은 지역의 동맹과 협력국들과의 긴밀한 협의 가운데 이뤄진다는 설명입니다.

이어 만약 북한의 핵 프로그램과 탄도미사일 프로그램, 그리고 다른 우려 사안의 도전에 대한 효과적이고 궁극적으로 성공적인 접근법을 취할 것이라면, 우리는 그들 즉, 동맹과 협력국 등이 있어야 한다고 강조했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 미국이 북한의 비핵화에 전념하고 있다는 점도 거듭 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Our focus will be on reducing the threat to the United States and of our allies, as well as improving the lives of the North and South Korean people. And to your other point, we do remain committed to the principle of denuclearization. It is a – it is very much a part of that approach that we will have going forward.”

미국의 초점은 미국과 동맹들에 대한 위협을 줄이는 것과 더불어 남북한 주민들의 삶을 개선하는 데 맞춰질 것이라는 겁니다.

프라이스 대변인은 “미국은 비핵화 원칙에 여전히 전념하고 있다”면서 “그건 우리가 전진해야 할 접근법의 매우 큰 부분”이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.