국무부 “방위비 합의하면 무급휴직 피할 것...화상회의 등 통해 협상 계속”

미국 국무부가 화상회의 등의 방식으로 미-한 방위비분담금특별협정(SMA) 체결을 위해 회의를 계속할 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 주한미군 한국인 근로자의 임금 지급을 위해 편성한 미군 자금은 이달 말로 고갈된다면서 미-한 양국 간 합의가 이뤄지면 무급휴직을 피할 수 있다고 강조했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

국무부는 방위비 분담금 협상이 지난주 결렬된 뒤에도 한국과 계속 협상하겠다는 의지를 밝혔습니다.

[국무부 관계자] “We remain as always open to continuing discussions with our ROK allies via video conference, in person, or in any mutually acceptable format.”

국무부 대변인실 관계자는 25일 코로나바이러스 확산에 따라 대면접촉이 어려운 상황에서 미-한 협상팀이 합의를 위해 소통하고 있느냐는 VOA의 질문에 “우리는 화상회의와 직접 면담, 혹은 상호 수용할 수 있는 방식을 통해 논의를 계속하는데 언제나 열려있다”고 답했습니다.

이 관계자는 “미-한 동맹은 강력하고 역내 평화와 안정을 위해 필수적”이라면서 “미국은 미-한 동맹을 강화하고 이를 강력히 지탱해 줄, 두 나라에 모두 공정하고 공평한 SMA 협상 결과를 모색한다”고 강조했습니다.

[국무부 관계자] “The U.S.-ROK Alliance is strong and vital for regional peace and stability. The United States seeks a fair and equitable outcome to the Special Measures Agreement negotiations for both countries that will strengthen and sustain the resilient U.S.-ROK Alliance.”

미국이 상호 수용 가능한 여러 방식으로 논의를 계속하려는 것은 이런 목적을 달성하기 위해서라는 설명입니다.

앞서 미-한 양국은 지난 17일부터 19일까지 미국 로스엔젤레스에서 11차 방위비 분담금 협정 타결을 위한 7차 회의를 진행했습니다.

원래 이틀로 예정돼 있던 회의 일정을 연장해 사흘간 회의를 열었고, 제임스 드하드 미 국무부 방위비분담협상대표와 정은보 한국 방위비분담협상대사가 단독으로 만나 집중적으로 의견을 교환한 것으로 전해졌지만 결국 간극을 좁히지 못했습니다.

국무부 대변인실 관계자는 주한미군 한국인 근로자의 무급휴직 위기를 미국의 협상 카드로 활용한다는 일각의 비판을 어떻게 받아들이느냐는 질문에는, 이는 미-한 협상 결과에 달린 문제라고 선을 그었습니다.

[국무부 관계자] “Furloughs may be avoided if the United States and the ROK reach agreement on a more equitable SMA that supports President Trump’s view in which allies and partners should cover their fair share of the costs. The United States remains committed to negotiating a mutually acceptable, comprehensive agreement that provides for fair and equitable burden sharing and strengthens the U.S.-ROK Alliance.

“동맹과 파트너들이 비용을 공정히 분담해야 한다는 트럼프 대통령의 견해를 뒷받침하는 보다 공평한 SMA에 미-한 양국이 합의한다면 무급휴직은 피할 수 있을 것”이라는 설명입니다.

이어 “미국은 공정하고 공평한 분담을 제공하고 미-한 동맹을 강화하는 상호 수용가능하고 포괄적인 합의를 위한 협상에 계속 전념하고 있다”고 덧붙였습니다.

이 관계자는 또 “10차 SMA로 마련된 자금은 지난해 12월 31일부로 소멸됐다”는 점을 상기시키면서 “공정하고 공평한 분담을 제공하는 SMA의 부재 속에서, 주한미군은 한국인 근로자의 임금 유지를 위해 미국 자금을 편성해 운영이 지속되도록 추가 조처를 한 것”이라고 강조했습니다.

[국무부 관계자] “Funding provided under the 10th Special Measures Agreement lapsed on December 31, 2019. In the absence of a new SMA that provides for fair and equitable burden sharing, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) took the additional step to enable continuity of its operations by programming U.S. funds to sustain the salaries of its Korean National workforce.”

이어 “이 미군 자금은 3월 31일부로 고갈될 것”이라며 “새롭고 포괄적인 SMA에 합의가 이뤄지지 않을 경우 4월1일부로 대부분의 한국인 근로자들이 무급휴직에 들어가고 많은 건설과 군수지원 활동을 중단할 수밖에 없을 것”이라고 거듭 확인했습니다.

[국무부 관계자] “These U.S. funds will be exhausted on March 31. If agreement cannot be reached on a new, comprehensive SMA, it will be necessary to furlough most Korean National employees on April 1 and suspend many construction and logistics activities.”

사흘간의 방위비 분담금 협상이 끝난 직후 국무부가 논평을 통해 밝힌 “커다란 간극”이 더디게라도 좁혀지고 있느냐는 질문에는 “가까운 동맹 간에 현재 진행 중인 외교적 논의의 세부 내용을 공개적으로 언급하지 않겠다”며 “두 나라에 모두 공정하고 공평한 협상 결과를 모색한다”는 기존 원칙만 재확인했습니다.

[국무부 관계자] “We decline to publicly comment on the details of ongoing diplomatic discussions between close allies. The United States seeks a fair and equitable outcome to the Special Measures Agreement negotiations for both countries that will strengthen and sustain the resilient U.S.-ROK Alliance.”

국무부가 지난주 한국에 요구한 “더 큰 집중과 유연성”에 대한 추가 논평 요청에는, “우리는 한국이 SMA를 포함해, 그러나 여기에 국한하지 않고 미-한 동맹에 제공하는 상당한 자원에 감사한다”면서도 “(트럼프) 대통령은 한국이 합당한 몫을 더 부담할 수 있고 더 부담해야 한다는 점을 분명히 해왔다”고 답했습니다.

[국무부 관계자] “We appreciate all the Republic of Korea contributes to the U.S.-ROK Alliance, including but not limited to the SMA. The President remains clear that the Republic of Korea can and should contribute more of its fair share.”

이어 “우리의 전 세계적 군대 주둔 비용을 떠받치는 것은 미국 납세자들만 짊어져야 할 부담이 아니라 우리의 주둔으로 혜택을 얻는 동맹과 파트너들이 공정히 분담해야 할 책임”이라고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[국무부 관계자] “Sustaining the costs of our global military presence is not a burden that should fall on the U.S. taxpayer alone, rather it is a responsibility to be shared fairly with allies and partners who benefit from our presence.”

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.