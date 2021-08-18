정치·안보

설리번 보좌관 "주한미군 철수 없을 것…아프간과 상황 달라"

기자 함지하
2021.8.18 4:00 오전
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday,…
제이크 설리번 미국 백악관 국가안보보좌관이 17일 아프간 사태와 관련해 언론 브리핑을 하고 있다.

제이크 설리번 미국 백악관 국가안보보좌관은 주한미군 철수가 없을 것이라는 점을 거듭 분명히 했습니다.

설리번 보좌관은 17일 언론브리핑에서 ‘아프가니스탄에서의 미군 철수가 한국 등 다른 나라에서의 철수로 이어질 가능성이 있느냐’는 질문에, “(바이든) 대통령은 그가 반복해서 밝혔듯이 한국이나 유럽에서 미군을 철수할 의사가 전혀 없다고 말해왔다”고 대답했습니다.

[설리번 보좌관] “So the President, as he has said repeatedly, has no intention of drawing down our forces from South Korea, or from Europe, where we have sustained true presences for a very long time, not in the middle of a civil war, but to deal with the potential of an external enemy, and to protect our ally against that external enemy. So it is a fundamentally different kind of situation from the one we're presented in Afghanistan.”

이어 한국과 유럽 등은 “우리가 오랜 시간 실제 주둔을 유지한 곳이고, 내전도 벌어지지 않았다”면서, 다만 주둔 목적은 “외부 적의 잠재성을 다루고, 외부 적으로부터 우리의 동맹을 보호하기 위해서”라고 설명했습니다.

따라서 한국 등은 “우리가 아프간에 주둔했던 것과는 근본적으로 다른 상황”이라고 설리번 보좌관은 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.

관련 기사

조 바이든 미국 대통령이 16일 워싱턴 백악관에서 아프가니스탄 정책에 관해 연설했다.
아시아
바이든 대통령 "아프간 난민 5억 달러 긴급 지원"
미 행정부가 16일 아프가니스탄 망명자를 위해 5억 달러를 지원하기로 했습니다. 조 바이든 대통령은 이날 성명을 통해 아프간의 예상치 못한 긴급 사태를 맞아 긴급 지원을 하기로 했다고 밝혔습니다.
VOA 뉴스
기자 VOA 뉴스
2021.8.18 3:00 오전
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the situation in Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House on…
아메리카 나우
아프간 사태 관련 미 정치권 비판 고조…'멕시코 잔류 정책' 복원 명령
생생한 미국 뉴스를 전해 드리는 ‘아메리카 나우’ 시간입니다. 아프간 사태를 두고 미 연방 의회에서 비판의 목소리가 나오고 있습니다. 여당인 민주당 의원들도 행정부의 미군 철수에 쓴소리를 내고 있습니다. 미 연방 법원이 ‘멕시코 잔류 정책’ 복원을 명령했습니다. 이어서 미국에서 가짜 ‘백신 증명서’ 수천 장이 적발된 소식 전해드리겠습니다.  
Default Author Profile
기자 김현숙
2021.8.17 7:30 오후
조 바이든 미국 대통령이 16일 워싱턴 백악관에서 아프가니스탄 상황에 관해 연설했다.
아시아
바이든 대통령 "아프간 철군, 국익 위해 불가피한 결정"
미군이 대부분 철수한 아프가니스탄에서 탈레반이 수도 카불을 점령한 가운데 조 바이든 미국 대통령은 미국의 이익을 위해 내려진 결정이라는 점을 강조했습니다. 미국 역사상 최대의 전쟁 비용이 투입되고 10만 명이 넘는 사상자를 낸 아프간 전쟁이 사실상 막을 내린 가운데 이번 결정이 한반도 등 다른 나라에 미칠 파장도 주목됩니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.8.17 5:00 오전
[VOA 뉴스] 바이든 “싸울 의지 없는 아프간 위해 미군 희생할 수 없어”
00:03:00
[VOA 뉴스] 바이든 “싸울 의지 없는 아프간 위해 미군 희생할 수 없어”
미군이 대부분 철수한 아프가니스탄에서 탈레반이 수도 카불을 점령한 가운데 조 바이든 대통령이 미군 철수는 국익을 위해 불가피한 결정이라고 밝혔습니다. 또 미국의 임무는 국가 건설이 아니며 싸울 의지가 없는 아프간인들을 위해 미군을 계속 희생시킬 수 없다는 점도 분명히 했는데, 이번 상황이 한반도 등에 미칠 파장도 주목됩니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다. (영상취재: 김선명 / 영상편집: 김정규)
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.8.17 8:02 오전
15일 아프가니스탄 카불의 미국대사관 위로 미군 치누크 헬기가 비행하고 있다.
아시아
아프간 미국 대사관 인력 500명 철수 완료
미 국무부는 15일 아프간 주재 미국 대사관 직원 500명의 철수가 완료됐다고 밝혔습니다. 네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 성명을 내고 “현재 모든 직원들은 미군이 경계를 서고 있는 카불 공항에서 출국 대기 중에 있다”고 밝혔습니다.
VOA 뉴스
기자 VOA 뉴스
2021.8.17 2:45 오전
토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관.
아시아
블링컨 장관 "미군 아프간 주둔, 국익에 부합 안 해"
아프가니스탄 정부가 탈레반에 사실상 항복한 가운데 토니 블링컨 국무장관은 15일 미군 전면 철수가 올바른 결정이라며 조 바이든 대통령을 옹호했습니다.
VOA 뉴스
기자 VOA 뉴스
2021.8.17 3:00 오전
함지하
기자
함지하