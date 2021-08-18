설리번 보좌관 "주한미군 철수 없을 것…아프간과 상황 달라"

제이크 설리번 미국 백악관 국가안보보좌관은 주한미군 철수가 없을 것이라는 점을 거듭 분명히 했습니다.

설리번 보좌관은 17일 언론브리핑에서 ‘아프가니스탄에서의 미군 철수가 한국 등 다른 나라에서의 철수로 이어질 가능성이 있느냐’는 질문에, “(바이든) 대통령은 그가 반복해서 밝혔듯이 한국이나 유럽에서 미군을 철수할 의사가 전혀 없다고 말해왔다”고 대답했습니다.

[설리번 보좌관] “So the President, as he has said repeatedly, has no intention of drawing down our forces from South Korea, or from Europe, where we have sustained true presences for a very long time, not in the middle of a civil war, but to deal with the potential of an external enemy, and to protect our ally against that external enemy. So it is a fundamentally different kind of situation from the one we're presented in Afghanistan.”

이어 한국과 유럽 등은 “우리가 오랜 시간 실제 주둔을 유지한 곳이고, 내전도 벌어지지 않았다”면서, 다만 주둔 목적은 “외부 적의 잠재성을 다루고, 외부 적으로부터 우리의 동맹을 보호하기 위해서”라고 설명했습니다.

따라서 한국 등은 “우리가 아프간에 주둔했던 것과는 근본적으로 다른 상황”이라고 설리번 보좌관은 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.