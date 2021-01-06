폼페오 "김정은, 비핵화 약속 실행 결정 안 내려…핵∙미사일 실험 중단 성과"

마이크 폼페오 미 국무장관은 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 비핵화 약속을 실행할 준비에 대한 결정은 내리지 않은 상태라고 말했습니다. 다만 김 위원장을 설득해 북한이 장거리 탄도미사일이나 핵 실험을 하지 않도록 하는 등 북한 문제에서 거둔 일부 성과를 강조했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

폼페오 장관은 트럼프 행정부가 김 위원장으로부터 비핵화 약속을 이끌어냈지만, 아직 이 목표를 달성하지 못한 상태라는 점을 확인했습니다.

[폼페오 장관] “He had summits in Hanoi and in Singapore where Chairman Kim made the commitment that he would be part of a process that would denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Unfortunately, we have not achieved that yet. Chairman Kim has not yet made the decision that he is actually prepared to execute that, and so the challenges continue.”

폼페오 장관은 4일 미 ‘블룸버그 TV’와의 인터뷰에서 트럼프 대통령이 베트남 하노이와 싱가포르에서 (북한과) 정상회담을 가졌으며, 이들 장소는 김 위원장이 한반도를 비핵화하는 과정의 일부분이 되겠다는 약속을 한 곳이었다고 말했습니다.

하지만 “안타깝게도 우리는 아직 그것(비핵화)을 달성하지 못했다”면서 “김 위원장은 실제로 그것을 실행할 준비가 됐다는 결정을 내리지 않았고, 그래서 도전은 계속되고 있다”고 덧붙였습니다.

폼페오 장관은 트럼프 대통령이 취임 이후 미국이 직면한 가장 큰 도전 중 하나가 미국과 북한 사이의 긴장이라는 점을 인식했다며, 트럼프 행정부 출범 당시 “북한은 실제 핵 역량을 갖추고 있었다”고 지적했습니다.

[폼페오 장관] “President Trump came in and recognized that one of the great challenges that we faced was a – the tension between the United States and North Korea. They had a real nuclear capacity when we took office. Over time, he came to believe that the best path forward was to begin a real conversation with them from the most senior levels.”

따라서 시간이 지나면서 트럼프 대통령은 앞으로 가는 최선의 길이 북한과 가장 높은 고위급에서부터 진정한 대화를 시작하는 것이라는 점을 믿게 됐다는 겁니다.

폼페오 장관은 북한의 비핵화 목표를 달성하지 못했지만 여전히 북한과 관련해 거둔 성과가 많다며, 특히 북한의 무기 실험을 중단시켰다는 점을 강조했습니다.

[폼페오 장관] “But we have convinced Chairman Kim at the very least, to date, since we began these conversations, not to continue to test his longest-range ballistic missiles, the ones that threaten the United States. We have convinced him not to continue to develop his nuclear capability by testing a nuclear weapons system, something that you know, David, that testing is required to continue to advance programs that are at a low level of maturity. All of those things are true.

“(북한과) 이런 대화들을 시작한 이래 적어도 현재까지 우리는 미국을 위협하는 장거리 탄도미사일 시험을 지속하지 않도록 김 위원장을 설득했다”는 설명입니다.

아울러 미국은 김 위원장이 핵 무기 체계를 실험하는 방식으로 핵 역량을 계속 개발하지 않도록 설득했다면서, 그런 실험은 낮은 수준에 있는 (핵) 프로그램을 진전시키기 위해 요구되는 것이라고, 폼페오 장관은 강조했습니다.

그 밖에 폼페오 장관은 약 70구의 한국전쟁 참전 미군 유해가 미국으로 돌아왔다면서, 이런 점이 자랑스럽다고 밝혔습니다.

폼페오 장관은 북한 문제 해결에 대한 기대감도 드러냈습니다.

[폼페오 장관] “I am hopeful that one day, Chairman Kim will come to recognize what President Trump told him repeatedly, is that the North Korean people would be far better off, that they could have a brighter future if they would acknowledge that this nuclear program that they possess is actually the thing that presents risk to the people of North Korea. It’s not something that deters a threat from the United States, who poses no real threat to the North Korean people.”

폼페오 장관은 김 위원장이 언젠가 트럼프 대통령이 반복해서 말했던 것을 인식하기 바란다고 말했습니다.

북한이 보유한 핵 프로그램이 실제론 북한 주민들에게 위협이 된다는 점을 인정할 때 북한 주민들이 훨씬 더 잘 살고 더 밝은 미래를 가질 수 있다는 겁니다.

폼페오 장관은 북한의 핵이 “미국의 위협을 억제하는 어떤 것이 아니”라며, 미국은 북한 주민들에게 어떤 실질적인 위협도 제기하지 않는다고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.