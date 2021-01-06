정치·안보

폼페오 "김정은, 비핵화 약속 실행 결정 안 내려…핵∙미사일 실험 중단 성과"

마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관.
마이크 폼페오 미 국무장관.

마이크 폼페오 미 국무장관은 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 비핵화 약속을 실행할 준비에 대한 결정은 내리지 않은 상태라고 말했습니다. 다만 김 위원장을 설득해 북한이 장거리 탄도미사일이나 핵 실험을 하지 않도록 하는 등 북한 문제에서 거둔 일부 성과를 강조했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

폼페오 장관은 트럼프 행정부가 김 위원장으로부터 비핵화 약속을 이끌어냈지만, 아직 이 목표를 달성하지 못한 상태라는 점을 확인했습니다.

[폼페오 장관] “He had summits in Hanoi and in Singapore where Chairman Kim made the commitment that he would be part of a process that would denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Unfortunately, we have not achieved that yet. Chairman Kim has not yet made the decision that he is actually prepared to execute that, and so the challenges continue.”

폼페오 장관은 4일 미 ‘블룸버그 TV’와의 인터뷰에서 트럼프 대통령이 베트남 하노이와 싱가포르에서 (북한과) 정상회담을 가졌으며, 이들 장소는 김 위원장이 한반도를 비핵화하는 과정의 일부분이 되겠다는 약속을 한 곳이었다고 말했습니다.

하지만 “안타깝게도 우리는 아직 그것(비핵화)을 달성하지 못했다”면서 “김 위원장은 실제로 그것을 실행할 준비가 됐다는 결정을 내리지 않았고, 그래서 도전은 계속되고 있다”고 덧붙였습니다.

폼페오 장관은 트럼프 대통령이 취임 이후 미국이 직면한 가장 큰 도전 중 하나가 미국과 북한 사이의 긴장이라는 점을 인식했다며, 트럼프 행정부 출범 당시 “북한은 실제 핵 역량을 갖추고 있었다”고 지적했습니다.

[폼페오 장관] “President Trump came in and recognized that one of the great challenges that we faced was a – the tension between the United States and North Korea. They had a real nuclear capacity when we took office. Over time, he came to believe that the best path forward was to begin a real conversation with them from the most senior levels.”

따라서 시간이 지나면서 트럼프 대통령은 앞으로 가는 최선의 길이 북한과 가장 높은 고위급에서부터 진정한 대화를 시작하는 것이라는 점을 믿게 됐다는 겁니다.

폼페오 장관은 북한의 비핵화 목표를 달성하지 못했지만 여전히 북한과 관련해 거둔 성과가 많다며, 특히 북한의 무기 실험을 중단시켰다는 점을 강조했습니다.

[폼페오 장관] “But we have convinced Chairman Kim at the very least, to date, since we began these conversations, not to continue to test his longest-range ballistic missiles, the ones that threaten the United States. We have convinced him not to continue to develop his nuclear capability by testing a nuclear weapons system, something that you know, David, that testing is required to continue to advance programs that are at a low level of maturity. All of those things are true.

“(북한과) 이런 대화들을 시작한 이래 적어도 현재까지 우리는 미국을 위협하는 장거리 탄도미사일 시험을 지속하지 않도록 김 위원장을 설득했다”는 설명입니다.

아울러 미국은 김 위원장이 핵 무기 체계를 실험하는 방식으로 핵 역량을 계속 개발하지 않도록 설득했다면서, 그런 실험은 낮은 수준에 있는 (핵) 프로그램을 진전시키기 위해 요구되는 것이라고, 폼페오 장관은 강조했습니다.

그 밖에 폼페오 장관은 약 70구의 한국전쟁 참전 미군 유해가 미국으로 돌아왔다면서, 이런 점이 자랑스럽다고 밝혔습니다.

폼페오 장관은 북한 문제 해결에 대한 기대감도 드러냈습니다.

[폼페오 장관] “I am hopeful that one day, Chairman Kim will come to recognize what President Trump told him repeatedly, is that the North Korean people would be far better off, that they could have a brighter future if they would acknowledge that this nuclear program that they possess is actually the thing that presents risk to the people of North Korea. It’s not something that deters a threat from the United States, who poses no real threat to the North Korean people.”

폼페오 장관은 김 위원장이 언젠가 트럼프 대통령이 반복해서 말했던 것을 인식하기 바란다고 말했습니다.

북한이 보유한 핵 프로그램이 실제론 북한 주민들에게 위협이 된다는 점을 인정할 때 북한 주민들이 훨씬 더 잘 살고 더 밝은 미래를 가질 수 있다는 겁니다.

폼페오 장관은 북한의 핵이 “미국의 위협을 억제하는 어떤 것이 아니”라며, 미국은 북한 주민들에게 어떤 실질적인 위협도 제기하지 않는다고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.

지난 2018년 7월 평양을 방문한 마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관이 순안 공항에서 기자들의 질문에 답하고 있다.
정치·안보
전문가들, 폼페오 '대북성과'에 엇갈린 평가…"긴장 완화 vs. 핵 개발 못 멈춰"
마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관이 북한과 관련해 지난 4년간 미국이 이룬 성과를 강조한 가운데, 전문가들은 트럼프 행정부의 대북 성과에 대해 엇갈린 평가를 내렸습니다. 긴장을 완화하고, 북한을 협상장으로 이끌어 낸 점에는 높은 점수를 매겼지만, 북한의 핵 프로그램을 멈추지 못한 데 대해선 비판의 목소리가 나왔습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.1.5 5:35 오전
[VOA 뉴스] 폼페오 장관 대북 정책 성과 강조
00:02:53
[VOA 뉴스] 폼페오 장관 대북 정책 성과 강조
트럼프 행정부에서 대북정책이 많은 성과를 거뒀다고 마이크 폼페오 국무장관이 밝혔습니다. 미-북 정상회담 이후 북한 정권의 핵과 장거리 미사일 실험이 중단됐고 북한의 인권 개선을 위해서도 끊임없이 목소리를 냈다고 강조했습니다. 하지만 워싱턴의 여러 전문가는 북한의 핵·미사일 능력이 트럼프 행정부에서 더 강화됐다며 다른 반응을 보였습니다. 박형주 기자가 보도합니다. (영상편집: 이상훈)
Default Author Profile
기자 박형주
2021.1.5 4:02 오전
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 마이크 폼페오 국무장관이 지난 2019년 2월 베트남 하노이에서 2차 미-북 정상회담을 마친 후 기자회견을 했다.
정치·안보
폼페오 "미북 정상회담, 부인할 수 없는 승리"
마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관은 미-북 대화 이후 북한의 핵실험과 장거리 미사일 발사가 중단되는 등 트럼프 행정부의 대북 정책이 많은 성과를 거뒀다고 밝혔습니다. 북한에 대한‘전략적 인내’가 실패해 최대압박과 같은 새로운 접근을 취했다는 점도 강조했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 박형주
2021.1.4 10:00 오후
조 바이든 미국 대통령 당선인이 델라웨어주 윌밍턴의 인수위 본부에서 연설을 하고 있다.
정치·안보
미 전문가들 "바이든 행정부 초기 북한 문제 관심 기울이기 어려워"
오는 20일 출범하는 조 바이든 행정부가 북한 핵 문제 해결에 얼마나 적극적으로 나설지에 관심이 쏠리고 있습니다. 전문가들은 대체로 바이든 행정부가 출범 초부터 북한 문제 해결에 적극성을 보이긴 어려울 것으로 전망했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.1.2 7:31 오전
미국 워싱턴의 재무부 건물.
정치·안보
미 재무부 "2019년 '테러지원국' 북한 자산 4500만 달러 동결"
미국 재무부가 지난해 4천 448만 달러 상당의 북한 정부 관련 자산을 동결했습니다. 북한은 2008년 테러지원국 명단에서 제외됐다가 이후 잇따른 테러 행위로 인해 2017년 테러지원국으로 재지정됐습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 조상진
2021.1.2 3:00 오전
북한이 지난 10일 평양 김일성광장에서 열린 노동당 창건 75주년 열병식에서 '북극성-4ㅅ(시옷)' 잠수함발사탄도미사일(SLBM)을 공개했다.
정치·안보
미 의회조사국 "북한, 미국이 가장 우려하는 탄도미사일 위협 중 하나"
미국이 가장 우려하는 탄도미사일 위협은 북한과 이란, 중국의 단거리 탄도미사일(SRBM)과 중거리 탄도미사일(MRBM) 역량 강화라고, 미국 의회조사국이 밝혔습니다. 북한이 한국 전역에 도달할 수 있는 수 백 기의 SRBM을 보유하고 있을 가능성이 높고, 신뢰도는 불확실하지만 일본과 역내 미군 기지에 도달할 수 있는 MRBM을 아마도 수 십 기 갖고 있을 것이라고 추정했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.12.31 2:40 오전
함지하
