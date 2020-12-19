정치·안보

미 전직관리들 "한국 당국자의 '반환 미군기지 소송' 발언, 동맹관계 악영향” 

기자 김동현
2020.12.19 6:55 오전
한국 대구에 위치한 주한미군기지 ‘캠프 워커’ 정문에서 마스크를 착용한 시민이 지나가고 있다.
한국 대구의 주한미군 기지. (자료사진)

미국의 전직 관리들은 최근 반환된 주한미군 기지의 환경치유 비용과 관련해 소송까지 고려한다는 한국 고위관리의 발언이 동맹 관계에 악영향을 미칠 수 있다고 지적했습니다. 미국과의 방위비 분담금 협상과 연계된 한국의 전략이라는 분석도 나왔습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다. 

최종건 한국 외교부 제1차관은 18일 MBC 라디오 방송과의 인터뷰에서 최근 미한 당국이 반환을 합의한 12곳의 주한미군 기지를 언급하며, 향후 미국에 환경오염 정화비용을 요구할 것이며, 협의가 되지 않을 경우 소송까지 고려할 것이라고 말했습니다. 

최 차관은 반환된 미군기지의 환경치유 비용과 방위비 분담금 협상과의 연계 가능성을 묻는 질문에 이같이 답변했습니다. 

지난 9일 서울을 방문한 스티브 비건 미국 국무 부장관이 최종건 한국 외교 1차관과 회담했다.
지난 9일 서울을 방문한 스티브 비건 미국 국무 부장관이 최종건 한국 외교 1차관과 회담했다.

샴포 전 사령관 “한국 고위당국자의 소송시사 발언, 당초 합의 위배” 

버나드 샴포 전 주한미8군사령관은 이날 VOA에 “최 차관의 발언은 당초 미한 당국이 미군기지 반환을 두고 합의한 내용에 벗어날 뿐 아니라, 주한미군지위협정(SOFA)에도 위배되는 주장”이라고 반박했습니다. 

미한 양국이 합의한 주한미군지위협정(SOFA) 제4조 1항은 미국이 한국 정부에 시설과 구역을 반환할 때 미군에게 제공됐던 당시의 상태로 원상복구하거나 보상할 의무를 지지 않는다고 명시하고 있습니다. 

샴포 전 사령관은 미군은 환경관리에 탁월하다고 전제하면서, 한국정부가 수십년 전과 달라진 현재의 환경기준을 근거로 미국이 보상할 것이라고 기대해서는 안된다고 말했습니다. 

[녹취 : 샴포 전 사령관] We are very good stewards of the environment. But you cannot expect us to remediate property that has been used over the decades when there were different environmental standards established. Rightfully so, the Status of Forces Agreement established a provision that the Republic of Korean government would accept the property as it is. That's an agreement.” 

버나드 샴포 전 미8군 사령관
버나드 샴포 전 미8군 사령관

특히 당초 기지 반환 이전에 합의했던 조건들을 바꾸려는 시도는 공을 넣고자 골대를 옮기는 행위와 같다고 비판했습니다. 

[녹취 : 샴포 전 사령관] But to change the standards, after the fact, on what kind of condition the land has to be in before it's turned over I think, is unfortunate and unacceptable…There's an American term that we call it ‘changing the goal post’. You can't change the goal after the fact…You can't change the standard nor establish a new expectation and so if he feels that strongly about it, then, if that's the course of action he wants to take, I wish him the best of luck.” 

미국으로서는 이미 합의가 된 사안에 대해 기대 심리를 갖고 번복하고자 하는 행위를 받아들이기 어렵다는 설명입니다.

피츠패트릭 전 부차관보 “분담금 협상과 연계…문제해결 자세로 임해야” 

마크 피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보는 이 시점에서 한국 정부 관계자가 소송까지도 고려하겠다고 발언한 것을 두고 미국의 과도한 방위비 분담금 압박과 연계한 협상전략으로 보인다고 분석했습니다. 

마크 피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보.
마크 피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보.

[녹취 : 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “For South Korea to raise this now in the manner they have even talked about suing, it suggests that the purpose is as a negotiation ploy to counter the US demand for a massive increase in host nation support. South Korea now has its own demand which the United States would find difficult. So this can be worked out in negotiations but the two sides will have to approach to negotiations with an attitude of problem solving…” 

피츠패트릭 전 부차관보는 견해차는 양자가 향후 협상을 통해서 충분히 극복할 수 있다면서, 가장 중요한 것은 협상과정에서 문제해결의 태도를 갖고 임하는 자세라고 강조했습니다.

반면 국내 정치를 염두에 둔 것이라면 상황을 오히려 악화시킬 수 있다고 경고했습니다. 

그렉슨 전 차관보 “미한 마찰 또 다른 사례…공개발언 유감” 

월러스 그렉슨 전 국방부 아시아태평양 담당 차관보.
월러스 그렉슨 전 국방부 아시아태평양 담당 차관보.

월러스 그렉슨 전 국방부 아시아태평양 담당 차관보는 건강한 동맹관계는 이견이 있을 때 이견의 범위와 파급효과를 최소화하려고 노력한다며, 이번 한국 고위관리의 공개적 발언은 한국과 미국이 마찰을 빚는 또 다른 사례로, 유감스럽다고 평가했습니다. 

[녹취 : 그렉슨 전 차관보] “You generally try and minimize the areas of disagreement and minimize the impact of those areas where you do disagree. So this is another area of friction between the United States and the Republic of Korea and that's unfortunate.” 

맥스웰 선임연구원 “한국, 트럼프식 거래적 접근법 답습시, 새 정부 출범부터 관계악화” 

한미연합사 작전참모 출신인 데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단 선임연구원도 이번 발언에 대해 방위비 분담금 협상과의 연계성을 지적하며 특히 내년에 들어설 차기 바이든 행정부를 겨냥했다는 점에서 매우 우려된다고 말했습니다. 

데이비드 맥스웰 한미연구소 선임연구원.
데이비드 맥스웰 한미연구소 선임연구원.

[녹취 : 맥스웰 선임연구원] “Vice Minister Choi is sending a message to the Biden administration that is very troubling and it is not going to be acceptable to the Biden Administration for an alliance partner such as South Korea to make those kinds of threats and that is not going to start off the relationship very good especially when I think the Biden Administration is willing to return to a more interest in value-based Alliance rather than one that has been transactional. But it seems like Vice Minister Choi is acting like it's really taking the line of Mr. Trump and that the Alliance is transactional.” 

차기 미국 행정부가 가치 기반 동맹관계 복귀를 선언했지만 최 차관의 발언은 오히려 트럼프 정부의 거래적 접근법과 맥을 같이 하고 있다는 겁니다.

맥스웰 선임연구원은 이 같은 한국정부의 협박은 새 정부가 용인하기 어려운 사안이라며, 출범 초부터 양국이 좋은 관계로 출발하는데 장애가 될 수 있다고 말했습니다. 

VOA 뉴스 김동현입니다.

관련 기사

한국 대구에 위치한 주한미군기지 ‘캠프 워커’ 정문에서 마스크를 착용한 시민이 지나가고 있다.
정치·안보
미-한, 주한미군기지 12곳 반환 합의
미국과 한국은 오늘(11일) 제201차 주한미군지위협정(SOFA) 합동위원회를 화상으로 열고 서울과 경기 일부, 대구 남구, 경북 포항, 강원 태백 등에 있는 미군기지 12곳을 한국 측에 반환하기로 합의했습니다.
지난 2017년 9월 한국 서울에서 화학무기 공격에 대비한 훈련에 참가한 군인들이 방독면을 쓰고 있다.
정치·안보
미 국방수권법안, 북한 생화학무기 대응 첫 명시…주한미군 '조건부' 현행 유지
미국 의회가 처음으로 국방수권법안에 북한의 생화학무기에 특정한 군 대응 태세를 강화하는 내용을 담았습니다. 행정부의 주한미군 감축 조치에 대한 의회의 감독을 강화하는 조항은 3년 연속 포함됐습니다. 
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.12.7 12:30 오전
[VOA 뉴스] “주한미군 ‘현재 규모’ 유지…북한 ‘생화학 무기’ 대응”
00:03:43
[VOA 뉴스] “주한미군 ‘현재 규모’ 유지…북한 ‘생화학 무기’ 대응”
미국의 상원과 하원이 각각 마련했던 국방수권법안을 조율해 최종적으로 합의했습니다. 이번 국방수권법안에는 미국 정부의 주한미군 감축 조치에 대한 의회의 감독을 강화하는 조항은 3년 연속으로 포함됐습니다. 또 북한의 생화학무기에 특정한 군 대응 태세를 강화하는 내용이 처음으로 담겼습니다. 이조은 기자가 보도합니다. (영상취재: 김선명 / 영상편집: 이상훈)
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.12.5 9:02 오전
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/J…
정치·안보
미 상하원 국방수권법안 확정…3년 연속 '주한미군 감축 제한'
미국 의회가 2021회계연도 국방수권법안의 최종안을 확정했습니다. 주한미군 감축에 대한 행정부의 일방적인 조치를 제한하는 조항이 3년 연속 포함됐습니다. 3일 공개된 요약본에 따르면 특정 요건을 충족하지 않는 이상 주한미군 규모를 현 수준인 2만 8천 500명 미만으로 감축하지 못하도록 하는 조항이 최종안에 포함됐습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.12.4 4:00 오전
지난 2013년 12월 조 바이든 미국 부통령이 손녀와 함께 판문점 비무장지대를 방문했다.
정치·안보
바이든 "주한미군 감축 위협으로 한국 갈취 안 해...미한동맹 강화할 것"
미국 민주당 대선 후보 조 바이든 전 부통령은 대통령에 당선되면 주한미군 철수를 위협하며 한국을 갈취하는 행동을 하지 않겠다고 말했습니다. 바이든 후보는 오늘(30일) 한국 `연합뉴스’에 보낸 기고문에서 당선되면 미-한 동맹을 강화하고 주한미군 감축 위협을 협상카드로 사용하지 않을 것이라고 밝혔습니다.
주한미군 제2보병사단 기갑부대가 지난 2013년 5월 연천에서 열린 한미합동도강훈련에 참가했다.
정치·안보
"유연성 강조 재배치 셈법, 악화된 주한미군 운용 환경도 작용"
한국 국방부 장관이 주한미군 감축 가능성과 관련해 전 세계 미군의 전략적 유연성과 연계돼 있다는 점을 밝혔습니다. 미국의 전문가들은 최근 악화되고 있는 훈련환경도 이런 셈법을 들여다 보는 계기가 됐다고 분석합니다.
김동현
기자 김동현
2020.10.27 5:00 오전
김동현
기자
김동현

2019년부터 VOA 한국어 서비스에서 미 국방 정책, 미-한 동맹과 역내 역학관계, 북한의 군사적 움직임에 관한 취재를 맡고 있습니다. 또 2012년부터 7년여간 한국 방송 매체인 TV조선에서 청와대, 국방, 외교, 통일부 등을 출입하며 한반도 관련 안보 분야를 취재했으며, 2018년 1차 싱가포르 미-북 정상회담과 국무부 초청 주일미군 주요 기지 방문, 2016년 일본 구마모토 지진 등의 해외 현장 취재도 병행했습니다.

Dong-Hyun, Kim joined VOA Korean Service since March 2019 as an International Multimedia Journalist. He covers regional security issues in North East Asia including US, DPRK's defense policies as well as US-ROK-Japan's trilateral cooperation. Previously he served as a full-time reporter in South Korea's Nation-Wide Broadcasting Network 'TV Chosun' for 7 years.