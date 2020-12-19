미 전직관리들 "한국 당국자의 '반환 미군기지 소송' 발언, 동맹관계 악영향” 

미국의 전직 관리들은 최근 반환된 주한미군 기지의 환경치유 비용과 관련해 소송까지 고려한다는 한국 고위관리의 발언이 동맹 관계에 악영향을 미칠 수 있다고 지적했습니다. 미국과의 방위비 분담금 협상과 연계된 한국의 전략이라는 분석도 나왔습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

최종건 한국 외교부 제1차관은 18일 MBC 라디오 방송과의 인터뷰에서 최근 미한 당국이 반환을 합의한 12곳의 주한미군 기지를 언급하며, 향후 미국에 환경오염 정화비용을 요구할 것이며, 협의가 되지 않을 경우 소송까지 고려할 것이라고 말했습니다.

최 차관은 반환된 미군기지의 환경치유 비용과 방위비 분담금 협상과의 연계 가능성을 묻는 질문에 이같이 답변했습니다.

지난 9일 서울을 방문한 스티브 비건 미국 국무 부장관이 최종건 한국 외교 1차관과 회담했다.

샴포 전 사령관 “한국 고위당국자의 소송시사 발언, 당초 합의 위배”

버나드 샴포 전 주한미8군사령관은 이날 VOA에 “최 차관의 발언은 당초 미한 당국이 미군기지 반환을 두고 합의한 내용에 벗어날 뿐 아니라, 주한미군지위협정(SOFA)에도 위배되는 주장”이라고 반박했습니다.

미한 양국이 합의한 주한미군지위협정(SOFA) 제4조 1항은 미국이 한국 정부에 시설과 구역을 반환할 때 미군에게 제공됐던 당시의 상태로 원상복구하거나 보상할 의무를 지지 않는다고 명시하고 있습니다.

샴포 전 사령관은 미군은 환경관리에 탁월하다고 전제하면서, 한국정부가 수십년 전과 달라진 현재의 환경기준을 근거로 미국이 보상할 것이라고 기대해서는 안된다고 말했습니다.

[녹취 : 샴포 전 사령관] We are very good stewards of the environment. But you cannot expect us to remediate property that has been used over the decades when there were different environmental standards established. Rightfully so, the Status of Forces Agreement established a provision that the Republic of Korean government would accept the property as it is. That's an agreement.”

버나드 샴포 전 미8군 사령관

특히 당초 기지 반환 이전에 합의했던 조건들을 바꾸려는 시도는 공을 넣고자 골대를 옮기는 행위와 같다고 비판했습니다.

[녹취 : 샴포 전 사령관] But to change the standards, after the fact, on what kind of condition the land has to be in before it's turned over I think, is unfortunate and unacceptable…There's an American term that we call it ‘changing the goal post’. You can't change the goal after the fact…You can't change the standard nor establish a new expectation and so if he feels that strongly about it, then, if that's the course of action he wants to take, I wish him the best of luck.”

미국으로서는 이미 합의가 된 사안에 대해 기대 심리를 갖고 번복하고자 하는 행위를 받아들이기 어렵다는 설명입니다.

피츠패트릭 전 부차관보 “분담금 협상과 연계…문제해결 자세로 임해야”

마크 피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보는 이 시점에서 한국 정부 관계자가 소송까지도 고려하겠다고 발언한 것을 두고 미국의 과도한 방위비 분담금 압박과 연계한 협상전략으로 보인다고 분석했습니다.

마크 피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보.

[녹취 : 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “For South Korea to raise this now in the manner they have even talked about suing, it suggests that the purpose is as a negotiation ploy to counter the US demand for a massive increase in host nation support. South Korea now has its own demand which the United States would find difficult. So this can be worked out in negotiations but the two sides will have to approach to negotiations with an attitude of problem solving…”

피츠패트릭 전 부차관보는 견해차는 양자가 향후 협상을 통해서 충분히 극복할 수 있다면서, 가장 중요한 것은 협상과정에서 문제해결의 태도를 갖고 임하는 자세라고 강조했습니다.

반면 국내 정치를 염두에 둔 것이라면 상황을 오히려 악화시킬 수 있다고 경고했습니다.

그렉슨 전 차관보 “미한 마찰 또 다른 사례…공개발언 유감”

월러스 그렉슨 전 국방부 아시아태평양 담당 차관보.

월러스 그렉슨 전 국방부 아시아태평양 담당 차관보는 건강한 동맹관계는 이견이 있을 때 이견의 범위와 파급효과를 최소화하려고 노력한다며, 이번 한국 고위관리의 공개적 발언은 한국과 미국이 마찰을 빚는 또 다른 사례로, 유감스럽다고 평가했습니다.

[녹취 : 그렉슨 전 차관보] “You generally try and minimize the areas of disagreement and minimize the impact of those areas where you do disagree. So this is another area of friction between the United States and the Republic of Korea and that's unfortunate.”

맥스웰 선임연구원 “한국, 트럼프식 거래적 접근법 답습시, 새 정부 출범부터 관계악화”

한미연합사 작전참모 출신인 데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단 선임연구원도 이번 발언에 대해 방위비 분담금 협상과의 연계성을 지적하며 특히 내년에 들어설 차기 바이든 행정부를 겨냥했다는 점에서 매우 우려된다고 말했습니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 한미연구소 선임연구원.

[녹취 : 맥스웰 선임연구원] “Vice Minister Choi is sending a message to the Biden administration that is very troubling and it is not going to be acceptable to the Biden Administration for an alliance partner such as South Korea to make those kinds of threats and that is not going to start off the relationship very good especially when I think the Biden Administration is willing to return to a more interest in value-based Alliance rather than one that has been transactional. But it seems like Vice Minister Choi is acting like it's really taking the line of Mr. Trump and that the Alliance is transactional.”

차기 미국 행정부가 가치 기반 동맹관계 복귀를 선언했지만 최 차관의 발언은 오히려 트럼프 정부의 거래적 접근법과 맥을 같이 하고 있다는 겁니다.

맥스웰 선임연구원은 이 같은 한국정부의 협박은 새 정부가 용인하기 어려운 사안이라며, 출범 초부터 양국이 좋은 관계로 출발하는데 장애가 될 수 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김동현입니다.