미 정찰기 한반도 지속 감시…"북 미사일 도발 대비, 신무기 정보 획득"

미군 정찰기들의 한반도 내 활동이 최근에도 지속적으로 포착되고 있습니다. 미 대선 이후 북한의 장거리 미사일 시험발사 등 도발에 대비하고, 북한 열병식에서 등장했던 신무기 등에 대한 최신 정보 획득 차원일 수 있다는 지적입니다. 김시영 기자가 전해 드립니다.

민간 항공 추적사이트 ‘노콜사인’과 ‘에어크래프트 스폿’은 각각 28일과 26일, 미 공군 소속 E-8C ‘조인트 스타즈’ 지상감시 정찰기가 한국 인천의 서쪽 수역 상공을 비행했다고 밝혔습니다.

해당 사이트들이 공개한 항적에 따르면, 조인트 스타즈 정찰기는 28일 밤 영종도 상공, 26일 새벽에는 서해 북방한계선 NLL 이남 약 50km 지점을 동에서 서쪽으로 비행했습니다.

조인트 스타즈는 북한 병력과 이동식 미사일 발사대(TEL) 등 지상의 움직임을 탐지하는데 특화된 정찰기로, 600여 개 표적을 동시에 추적·감시할 수 있는 것으로 알려졌습니다.

복수의 민간 항공 추적 사이트들은 지난 24일과 20일에도 서해안에서 조인트 스타즈의 비행신호를 포착했다고 밝힌 바 있습니다.

또 24일 미 해군 P-8A ‘포세이돈’ 해상초계기, 미 육군 RC-12X ‘가드레일’ 통신감청기, 그리고 28일 새벽과 지난 19일 미 해군 소속 ‘에리스’ 정찰기가 서해 상공을 비행했다고 전했습니다.

에리스는 정찰 외에 대함·대잠 공격 능력을 갖췄으며, 미사일 발사와 핵실험 징후를 포착하는 장비도 갖춘 것으로 알려졌습니다.

미 해군 소속 EP-3E '에리스' 정찰기.

이와 관련해 켄 고스 미국 해군분석센터(CNA) 국장은 미국 대통령 선거일이 다가오는 점을 강조했습니다.

[녹취:고스 국장] “The fact is we're approaching the election here, and the possibility that there could be a turnover, empower in the U.S. to Biden administration, which people are concerned with the fact that North Korea might conduct some sort of provocation in the aftermath of that… If it becomes clear that he is not willing to do a deal and he's just going to return to maximum pressure, then the North Korea could react to that very harshly as well. So the U.S. want to keep an eye on make sure North Korea isn't gonna do anything, and if they do, we're at least aware of it. So it makes sense that we'd be increasing our ISR around across the peninsula, but also around the NLL.”

고스 국장은 조 바이든 후보가 당선될 경우 북한이 일종의 도발을 해올 수 있다는 일각의 우려를 지적했습니다.

그러면서, 최근 한반도 정찰 활동 증가는 미국의 새 정권에 대한 압박 차원에서 북한이 도발할 경우에 대비한 움직임일 수 있다고 말했습니다.

고스 국장은 또 재선에 성공한 트럼프 대통령의 대북 기조가 ‘최대 압박’으로 회귀한다면, 이 경우에도 북한은 매우 거세게 반발할 수 있다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서, 미국은 북한이 어떤 도발도 하지 못할 것이라는 확신이 계속되기를 바라며, 도발이 있다 하더라도 적어도 이를 사전에 인지하기를 원한다고 말했습니다.

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원은 미군의 정찰 활동이 서해에 집중되는 현상에 대해, 지난 몇 년간 있었던 북한의 미사일 시험발사 사례를 돌아봐야 한다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취:베넷 선임연구원] “You look at North Korea's history of firing missiles in the last several years. When they have been firing longer range missiles not the KN-23, 24, and 25, but the Scud extended range and the Hwasung-12 and so forth. They've been actually firing them from the west coast of North Korea. So as the U.S. is likely looking for where North Korea is going to carry out a provocation, doing some surveillance along the western coastline makes a lot of sense.”

KN-23, 24, 25와 같은 중·단거리 미사일과 달리 사거리 연장형 스커드·화성-12형 중·장거리 탄도미사일 시험발사는 서해안 지역에서 이뤄졌다는 설명입니다.

베넷 선임연구원은 미 대선을 앞두고 미국은 북한이 어느 곳에서 도발을 감행할지를 감시하고 있을 것이라며, 한반도 서해안을 연한 정찰 활동은 매우 당연한 일이라고 말했습니다.

실제로 2017년 이후 있었던 북한의 화성-12형부터 15형까지의 중장거리 탄도미사일 시험발사 7건 중 대부분이 북창, 평성, 구성 등 서해에 가까운 곳에서 발사됐습니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원은 27일 VOA에, 10월 열병식 이후 정보·감시·정찰 비행이 늘어나는 것은 논리적으로 자연스러운 일이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취:맥스웰 선임연구원] “I think it's logical that the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance or ISR flights will increase after what we saw on October 10 all of the new systems that the tanks, the armory, anti-aircraft artillery systems, and rocket systems. I'm sure that it's probably trying to observe for those mechanized units, and high-priority units that surrounding Pyeongyang to determine the extent of their military modernization.”

최근 북한 열병식에서 본 신형 전차와 기갑부대, 대공포, 로켓 체계 등 신무기 체계들을 감안하면 당연한 일이라는 설명입니다.

지난 10일 평양 김일성 광장에서 열린 노동당 창건 75주년 기념 열병식에 신형 방사포로 보이는 무기가 등장했다.

맥스웰 선임연구원은 미군의 계속되는 정찰은 평양 주변의 기계화 부대 등 중요도가 높은 부대들을 관찰함으로써 열병식에서 선보인 신무기 실전배치 등 북한군의 현대화 정도를 가늠하려는 것일 수 있다고 분석했습니다.

클린트 워크 스팀슨센터 연구원은 VOA에, 이 같은 정찰 활동은 새로운 것이 아니라며, 미국은 광범위한 자산을 동원해 해당 지역을 꾸준히 감시하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취:워크 연구원] “This is not a novel thing. The U.S. constantly is surveilling the area and using a broad array of ISR capabilities to do so. They may be monitoring to see if North Korea maybe rolling some of these things out to possibly ‘test’ them to demonstrate their viability and their credibility as new capabilities and so keeping an eye on. We shouldn't miss the fact that it's making advancements in the non-strategic capabilities.”

다만, 열병식 이후 북한이 신무기 일부를 실전배치하고, 생존력과 신뢰도를 시험할 가능성을 주시하는 것일 수 있다고 분석했습니다.

워크 연구원은 애초 노후한 것으로 알려졌던 북한군 전술 단위·재래식 전력에 큰 진전이 목격된 만큼, 이에 관한 최신 정보를 획득하는 것이 정찰비행의 목적 중 하나일 수 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김시영입니다.