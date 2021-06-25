전 주북 영국대사 "북한 비핵화 중대조치 취하면 단계적 제재 완화 고려 가능"

북한이 중대한 비핵화 조치를 취하면 단계적인 제재 완화가 고려될 수 있을 것이라고, 알라스테어 모건 전 북한주재 영국대사가 말했습니다. 모건 전 대사는 인도적 지원이 북한의 태도를 바꾸지는 않을 것으로 예상하면서도 해야 할 옳은 일이라고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 전해드립니다.

알라스테어 모건 전 북한주재 영국대사는 24일 유엔 회원국들은 유엔 안전보장이사회가 다르게 결정할 때까지 대북 경제제재를 이행해야 한다고 말했습니다.

안보리 대북제재위원회 전문가패널의 조정관으로도 활동했던 모건 전 대사는 워싱턴의 싱크탱크인 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)가 주최한 온라인 화상 간담회에서 이같이 밝히며, 제재 이행에는 전문가 패널이 제재 위반과 관련해 권고하는 제재 대상 지정도 포함된다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 모건 전 대사] “Having put sanctions in place, the United Nations and the Member States, the United Nations should enforce those sanctions, until the Security Council decides otherwise. And that would include, for instance, making the designations that the panel of experts has recommended for violation. Otherwise, it brings the regime into disrepute.”

제재를 제대로 이행하지 않을 경우 제재 자체에 대한 평판이 떨어질 수 있다는 겁니다.

모건 전 대사는 그러나 북한의 비핵화를 향한 중요한 조치가 이뤄진다면 제재 완화를 위한 단계적인 접근을 취할 수 있을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 모건 전 대사] “But I personally do think that, both in terms of the existing resolutions and the approach to DPRK, if you've got to a process of significant movement towards denuclearization, significant steps of denuclearization, then it does have to be a staged approach to sanctions relief. And that's very different from saying that we should lift sanctions now to get things going, or for humanitarian reasons.”

모건 전 대사는 이것은 대화 진전이나 인도적 이유로 제재를 풀어야 한다는 주장하고는 매우 다른 것이라고 강조했습니다.

북한이 비핵화에 대해 실질적인 조치가 취했을 경우 그에 상응하는 조치로서 단계적인 완화가 고려될 수 있다는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 모건 전 대사] “I think that work on considering what you might do that would be a response to real steps taken is something that should continue, as I say that's just a personal view, and unfortunately we're not in that process, yet.”

모건 전 대사는 안타깝게도 아직까지 그런 조치를 취할 만한 과정에 놓여있지 않다고 지적했습니다.

지난 12월 북한 평양 식품점에서 신종 코로나바이러스 방역 요원들이 소독을 하고 있다.

모건 전 대사는 신종 코로나바이러스 백신 제공 등 북한에 대한 인도적 지원은 마땅히 해야 할 일로 여겨진다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 모건 전 대사] “I think that working on the supply of vaccine, and on preparing for humanitarian relief is the right thing to do. I don't personally believe that it is, if you like a confidence building measure, I don't think it will change the DPRK approach, but I think it's right to do it in itself.”

인도적 지원이 상호 신뢰 구축 조치라거나 북한의 태도를 바꾸는 조치라고는 생각하지 않지만 그 자체로 옳은 일이라는 겁니다. .

모건 전 대사는 북한 내 식량 부족이 1990년대 후반의 ‘고난의 행군’ 시절과 같이 혹독하지는 않을 것으로 내다봤습니다.

하지만 식량이나 경제적 영향과 관련한 북한의 성명을 토대로 봤을 때 상황이 심각한 것으로 보인다면서, 수입 감소가 중공업은 물론 상대적으로 성공적인 분야로 여겨지는 경공업 등 국가 경제에 영향을 미쳤을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 모건 전 대사] “But I would expect that the situation was very severe and certainly the DPRK’s statements about the food situation, about the economic effects suggest that it is very, very, very severe both for the national economy, and will affect the lack of imports will affect not just heavy industry but even relatively successful sectors like light industry, but also for the people who rely on market activity, which does appear to have been a degree of centralization. A lot of people will have lost their livelihoods.”

또 시장 활동에 의지하는 사람들도 영향을 받을 것이라면서 시장 활동이 어느 정도 중앙 정부 통제에 들어간 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 많은 사람들이 생계를 잃었을 것이라고 예상했습니다.

모건 전 대사는 또 자신이 유엔 전문가패널로 활동했던 당시와 마찬가지로 지금도 북한 정권이 탄도미사일과 핵무기 보유나 개발을 포기할 것이라고 믿을 만한 근거는 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 모건 전 대사] “I see no evidence and when I was with the panel, the panel saw no evidence that the DPRK was changing its emphasis away from continuing to maintain and develop its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, and I think however severe the situation, there is no reason to assume that they will stop that.”

북한이 직면한 경제적 상황이 아무리 심각하더라도 북한이 그런 행위를 멈출 것이라고 추정할 만한 이유는 어디에도 없다는 겁니다.

모건 전 대사는 그러면서 미국 바이든 행정부가 대북정책 검토를 마친 후 내놓은 성명들에 대해 긍정적으로 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 모건 전 대사] “I think that the statements that have been made following the strategic review of relations with DPRK are a good statement. Getting from there to denuclearization remains as difficult as ever.”

모건 전 대사는 비핵화까지 가는 길은 과거 어느 때와 마찬가지로 어려운 상태로 남아있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.