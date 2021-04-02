폼페오 전 장관 "북한 비핵화 진전 더 이루지 못해 유감"

마이크 폼페오 전 미 국무장관은 트럼프 행정부가 북한의 비핵화에서 진전을 더 이루지 못해 유감이라고 말했습니다. 북한에 억류됐던 한국계 미국인 3명이 미국으로 돌아오는 모습을 본 것을 국무장관으로서 가장 좋았던 순간으로 꼽았습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

폼페오 전 국무장관은 1일 시사 팟캐스트 ‘루스리스 (Ruthless)’와의 인터뷰(https://ruthlesspodcast.com/episodes/episode-51-pompeo-gets-ruthless)에서 트럼프 행정부가 북한의 비핵화에서 진전을 더 이루지 못한 것은 유감이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 폼페오 전 장관] “I regret that we didn't make more progress. We convinced him not to do more nuclear testing and more long-range missile testings, but we weren't able to give up, get him to give up his nuclear program.”

김정은 북한 국무위원장이 핵 실험이나 장거리 미사일 시험을 하지 않도록 설득하는데는 성공했지만, 김 위원장이 핵 프로그램을 포기하도록 만들지는 못했다는 겁니다.

폼페오 전 장관은 북한과의 관여와 두 번의 정상회담 등은 상당한 경험이었다며, 실제로 진전을 이뤄낼 수도 있겠다고 생각되는 순간들이 있었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 폼페오 전 장관] “It was quite the experience and then the two summits, where we had moments where I thought we might actually make progress, only to find that we had to settle for something less than what we would have hoped we could ultimately get.”

하지만 결국은 궁극적으로 얻을 수 있을 것이라고 희망했던 것에는 못미치는 상황을 받아들여야 했다고 말했습니다.

미 중앙정보국(CIA) 국장이었던 2018년 4월 북한을 처음 비밀리에 방문한 것과 관련해선 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령의 ‘화염과 분노’ 발언에 따른 긴장을 완화하기 위한 것이었다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 폼페오 전 장관] “…to try and help the President deliver against ‘fire and fury’, right, you'll remember he was that we were in a really tense situation and so we were trying to take the tension level down and create a situation where we could have a rational discussion, the President was prepared to consider whether a summit might be appropriate.”

미국과 북한 간 긴장이 고조된 상황에서 긴장 수준을 낮추고 이성적인 대화가 가능한 상황을 만들기 위해서였다는 겁니다.

폼페오 전 장관은 트럼프 전 대통령이 정상회담이 적절한지 고려할 준비가 돼 있었다고 덧붙였습니다.

폼페오 전 장관은 자신이 CIA 국장이 됐을 때는 어느 날 비행기를 타고 평양의 활주로에 착륙해 최악의 반인도범죄를 저지른 김정은 위원장을 만나게 될 것이라고는 상상도 하지 못했다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 폼페오 전 장관] “When I became CIA director had no earthly idea that one day I'd be on a plane traveling in the dark to land at an airstrip in Pyongyang to meet Chairman Kim who'd committed the most horrific crimes against humanity, who had put Otto Warmbier in prison and then returned him to us, only to have him perish as a result of how they treated him.”

김정은 위원장이 미국인 대학생 오토 웜비어를 감옥에 넣었다가 나중에 미국으로 돌려보냈지만, 웜비어는 결국 북한에서 받은 대우 때문에 사망했다는 겁니다.

폼페오 전 장관은 북한 방문 전에 몇 개월 동안 준비했지만, 북한을 방문하는 것은 아무리 준비해도 완벽할 수는 없다고 회고했습니다.

[녹취: 폼페오 전 장관] “I had a couple of months to prepare for it but nothing can quite prepare you for being there.”

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 부인 멜라니아 여사와 함께 10일 새벽 앤드루스 공군기지에서 북한에 억류됐다 풀려난 한국계 미국인 김동철, 김상덕, 김학송 씨의 귀국을 직접 환영했다.

폼페오 전 장관은 북한과의 관여를 통해 북한에 억류됐던 한국계 미국인 3명이 돌아오게 됐다면서, 그들이 워싱턴 근교의 앤드루스 공군기지에 도착한 군용기에서 내려오는 모습을 본 것은 국무장관으로 가장 좋았던 순간이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 폼페오 전 장관] “We got three Americans back. It was the most lovely, wonderful moment of my time as Secretary of State to show up with Joint Base Andrews and watch those three Americans climb off that beautiful American airplane, who had been held there. We get the remains of 50 plus service members whose remains were in Korea we got them returned to the United States, ultimately, to their families.”

폼페오 전 장관은 또 50명이 넘는 미군 참전용사의 유해가 미국에 돌아왔고, 궁극적으로 가족의 품에 안겼다고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.