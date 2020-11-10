폼페오-강경화 "미한동맹 견고 재확인…한반도 평화 위한 협력 이어갈 것"

마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관은 9일 워싱턴에서 강경화 한국 외교장관과 만나 인도태평양 지역의 평화와 안보의 핵심축인 미-한 동맹의 지속적인 견고성과 중요성을 재확인했다고, 케일 브라운 국무부 수석부대변인이 밝혔습니다.

[텍스트: 브라운 부대변인] "Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Washington, D.C., and reaffirmed the enduring strength and importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, the linchpin to peace and security for the Indo-Pacific region."

브라운 수석부대변인은 두 장관이 미국의 인도태평양 전략과 한국의 신남방정책을 통한 한반도에서의 지속적 평화를 위한 조율과 협력 확대 등 양자와 역내 우선과제들에 대해 논의했다고 밝혔습니다.

[텍스트: 브라운 부대변인] "During the meeting, Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kang discussed bilateral and regional priorities, including coordination on ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula and expanding cooperation through the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy and the ROK New Southern Policy."

두 장관은 또 국제질서에 기반한 규칙을 지키고, 동맹이 21세기 새로운 도전에 직면해 준비를 갖추도록 보장하는 문제 등에 대한 공동의 다짐을 강화했다고, 브라운 수석부대변인은 전했습니다.

[텍스트: 브라운 부대변인] "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reinforced our joint commitment to defending the rules based international order, as well as ensuring the Alliance is prepared to face the emerging challenges of the 21st Century."

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.