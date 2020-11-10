정치·안보

폼페오-강경화 "미한동맹 견고 재확인…한반도 평화 위한 협력 이어갈 것"

기자 김영교
2020.11.10 5:00 오전
9일 마이크 폼페오 미 국무장관과 강경화 한국 외교장관이 워싱턴 국무부 청사에서 만났다.
9일 마이크 폼페오 미 국무장관과 강경화 한국 외교장관이 워싱턴 국무부 청사에서 만났다.

마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관은 9일 워싱턴에서 강경화 한국 외교장관과 만나 인도태평양 지역의 평화와 안보의 핵심축인 미-한 동맹의 지속적인 견고성과 중요성을 재확인했다고, 케일 브라운 국무부 수석부대변인이 밝혔습니다.

[텍스트: 브라운 부대변인] "Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Washington, D.C., and reaffirmed the enduring strength and importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, the linchpin to peace and security for the Indo-Pacific region." 

브라운 수석부대변인은 두 장관이 미국의 인도태평양 전략과 한국의 신남방정책을 통한 한반도에서의 지속적 평화를 위한 조율과 협력 확대 등 양자와 역내 우선과제들에 대해 논의했다고 밝혔습니다.

[텍스트: 브라운 부대변인] "During the meeting, Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kang discussed bilateral and regional priorities, including coordination on ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula and expanding cooperation through the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy and the ROK New Southern Policy."

두 장관은 또 국제질서에 기반한 규칙을 지키고, 동맹이 21세기 새로운 도전에 직면해 준비를 갖추도록 보장하는 문제 등에 대한 공동의 다짐을 강화했다고, 브라운 수석부대변인은 전했습니다.

[텍스트: 브라운 부대변인] "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reinforced our joint commitment to defending the rules based international order, as well as ensuring the Alliance is prepared to face the emerging challenges of the 21st Century."

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.

관련 기사

Park Jie-won, a lawmaker of South Korean opposition New Politics Alliance for Democracy, speaks to the media before leaving for…
아시아
한국 국정원장 도쿄 방문...스가 총리 예방 조율 
한국의 박지원 국가정보원장이 8일 일본을 방문했습니다. 한국과 일본 사안에 정통한 소식통은 박지원 원장이  도쿄에 도착해 일본 관계자들과 양국 관계를 논의중이라고 밝혔습니다.  
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020…
미국
폼페오 “인권 보호는 미국 국가 정체성 본질”
마이크 폼페오 미 국무장관은 유엔 인권이사회에서 진행되는 보편적 정례 검토(UPR)와 관련한 성명에서 “미국은 투명하고 권리를 존중하는 통치 방식에 있어서 지도자 역할을 해 왔고 언제나 그럴 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.
김영교
기자 김영교
2020.11.10 7:45 오전
9일 한국 서울역 대합실에 설치된 TV에서 미국 대선 이후 미-한 관계에 관한 보도가 나오고 있다.
정치·안보
한국 정부 "바이든 행정부와 한반도 평화프로세스 진전 노력"
한국 정부는 조 바이든 새 행정부가 들어서더라도 미국과의 동맹을 강화하고 한반도 평화프로세스를 진전시키는 데 노력하겠다고 밝혔습니다. 전문가들은 한국 정부가 바이든 새 행정부의 대북정책이 구체화되기 전까지 미-북간 대화 모멘텀을 유지하도록 역할에 나설 것으로 전망했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 김환용
2020.11.9 6:00 오후
미국과 일본, 인도, 호주 외무장관이 6일 일본 도쿄에서 4개국 '쿼드' 회의를 열었다. 왼쪽부터 수브라마냠 자이샨카르 인도 외무장관과 모테기 도시미쓰 일본 외무상, 마리스 페인 호주 외무장관, 마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관.
정치·안보
미 의회조사국 "쿼드로 한국 등 전통적 동맹국 소외 가능성"
미국이 중국을 견제하기 위한 성격의 다자안보회의체인 쿼드에 집중하면서 한국과 같은 미국의 전통적 양자 동맹국이 소외될 가능성이 있다고, 미 의회조사국이 지적했습니다. 일본은 쿼드에서 한국의 부재를 이점으로 여길 수 있다고 분석했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.11.6 6:30 오후
마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관과 강경화 한국 외교장관이 지난 1월 미국 캘리포니아주 팔로알토에서 회담했다.
정치·안보
한국 외교부 "강경화 장관 8~9일 워싱턴 방문"
한국의 강경화 외교장관이 오는 8일 워싱턴을 방문할 계획입니다. 한국 외교부는 강 장관이 이날부터 11일까지 워싱턴에 머물면서 9일 마이크 폼페오 국무장관과 만날 것이라고 밝혔습니다.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020…
정치·안보
폼페오 "북 비핵화 약속 이끌어내"…스틸웰 "중국에 상호주의 적용해야"
마이크 폼페오 미 국무장관이 트럼프 행정부의 외교적 성과 중 하나로 북한으로부터 비핵화 노력에 대한 약속을 이끌어낸 점을 꼽았습니다. 또 2018년 싱가포르 정상회담 이후 북한의 핵 실험이 없었다고 강조했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2020.10.31 5:30 오전
김영교
기자
김영교