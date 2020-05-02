미 국방부 “오늘 밤에도 싸울 태세 유지…한국, 비용 더 낼 수 있어”

조너선 호프먼 미국 국방부 대변인은 1일 김정은 위원장의 건강 이상설에 대해, “북한의 현 독재자를 둘러싼 추측이나 소문과 관련해 추가할 내용이 없다”고 밝혔습니다.

[호프먼 대변인] “We are always prepared to fight tonight… We have continued with training. We've continued with exercising. We've continued with what's up there to be prepared for whatever may happen in North Korea. So other than that I don't have any additional information to share on any rumors or speculation about the current dictator of North Korea.”

호프먼 대변인은 이날 국방부에서 열린 기자회견에서 이같이 밝히면서, “우리는 북한과 관련해 어떤 상황이 벌어지든 오늘 밤이라도 싸울 태세를 유지 중이며, 계속 훈련을 지속하는 것도 이 같은 이유 때문”이라고 설명했습니다.

또 미-한 방위비 분담금 협상과 관련해서는 “마크 에스퍼 국방장관은 미국의 방위 노력을 지원하기 위해 한국이 조금 더 많은 비용을 지불할 수 있다는 점을 한국 측에 명백히 한 바 있다”고 말했습니다.

[호프먼 대변인] “The Secretary has been clear on his conversations. We've had the defense minister here that we believe that there is an opportunity here for South Korea to spend a little bit more on the US defensive efforts.”

그러나 호프먼 대변인은 “한국이 비용을 더 내기로 했다”는 트럼프 대통령의 최근 발언에 대해서는, 외교 사안이기 때문에 백악관이나 국무부가 답할 사안이라며 말을 아꼈습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.