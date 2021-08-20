미 국방부 "북한 위협 감지·대응 위해 군사력과 군 자산 배치"

미국 국방부는 20일 북한의 무기와 첨단 기술 확산이 국제 평화와 안보에 위협이 되고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

국방부 대변인은 이날 북한의 항행경보 발령에 대한 VOA의 서면질의에 “국방부는 강력한 방어 및 억제 태세를 유지하고,잠재적인 북한의 어떤 위협도 감지해 대응하기 위해 해당 지역에 군사력과 군 자산이 잘 배치되도록 할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[국방부 대변인] “Pyongyang's proliferation of weapons and advanced technology is a threat to international peace and security. The Department of Defense will maintain a robust defense and deterrence posture, and ensure that the United States is well-positioned with forces and assets throughout the region to detect and respond to any potential DPRK threat.”

이 대변인은 “우리는 강력한 방위 및 방어 태세를 유지하기 위해 한국, 일본 등 동맹국과 파트너들과 긴밀히 협의할 것”이라고 강조했습니다.

[국방부 대변인] “We will consult closely with ROK, Japan, and other allies and partners in maintaining our robust defense and deterrence posture.”

한국 연합뉴스는 지난 19일 익명의 군 소식통을 인용해 북한이 지난 15~16일 항행경보를 발령했다고 보도했습니다.

이에 앞서 일본 해상보안청 해양정보부는 지난 11~13일과 15~19일 동해 동북방 해역 일대에 ‘항행구역경보’(NAVAREA navigation warnings)를 발령했습니다.

이 같은 움직임은 미한 군 당국이 지난 16일부터 올해 후반기 연합지휘소훈련을 실시 중인 가운데 나왔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 박동정입니다.