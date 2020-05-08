미 국방 부차관 지명자 “북 핵·미사일 중대한 발전 계속”

북한의 핵과 미사일이 중대한 발전을 이어가고 있다고, 미 국방부 정책 담당 부차관 지명자가 말했습니다. 방위비 분담금과 관련해선 한국이 더 부담해야 한다는 입장을 밝혔습니다. 김시영 기자의 보도입니다.

미 상원 군사위원회가 7일 제임스 앤더슨 국방부 정책 담당 부차관 지명자, 케네스 브레이스웨이트 해군장관 지명자, 찰스 브라운 주니어 공군참모총장 지명자에 대한 인준 청문회를 열었습니다.

앤더슨 부차관 지명자는 이날 청문회에 제출한 서면 답변에서, 북한이 계속 핵과 미사일 프로그램 모두에서 중대한 발전을 이루고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[앤더슨 후보자] “North Korea continues to make significant advancements to both its nuclear and missile programs, posing a real threat to the United States and our allies and partners. I would be happy to go into further detail in a classified setting.”

그러면서 이 같은 발전이 미국과 동맹국, 동반자들에게 실질적인 위협을 제기하고 있다고 말했습니다.

현 시점에서 주한미군 감축을 추천하느냐는 서면 질의에는, 미군의 한반도 주둔은 역내 동맹국들에 대한 위협, 동맹의 대응 역량과 우려에 대처하기 위해 조정된다고 답했습니다.

[앤더슨 후보자] “Our presence on the Peninsula is calibrated to address the threats, capabilities, and concerns of our allies. If confirmed, I will continue to advocate for U.S. force presence on the Korean Peninsula, as I would anywhere, to ensure that it aligns with the requirements of our strategy and where applicable, our treaty obligations.”

그러면서 인준을 받는다면 미국의 전략적 요구에 부합하고 조약의 준수가 적용 가능한 어느 지역에서든 그렇듯이, 한반도의 미군 주둔을 계속 지지할 것이라고 답했습니다.

한국과의 방위비분담금특별협정(SMA) 협상 지연이 미-한 동맹에 위험을 주는 것 아니냐는 서면 질의에는, 진화하고 있는 전략적 환경에서 역내 평화와 안보를 유지하기 위해 한국에 더 크고 더 공평한 부담을 요구하고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[앤더슨 후보자] “We must be prepared to face more numerous and complex challenges together. To adapt and prepare for these challenges, the United States is investing more robustly in our combined defense, and we are asking the ROK to shoulder a larger, more equitable share of the burden of maintaining peace and security in an evolving strategic environment.”

미국과 한국은 더 많고 복잡한 도전에 직면할 준비가 돼 있어야 하며, 미국은 이에 적응하고 준비하기 위해 연합방위에 더 적극적인 투자를 하고 있다는 겁니다.

또한 미국과 한국은 북한의 최종적이고 완전히 검증된 비핵화와 한반도의 지속적인 평화를 위해 노력을 계속하고 있다고 강조했습니다.

앤더슨 지명자는 또 이날 청문회에서 북한 혹은 이란에 대한 미국의 사이버 억지력의 중요성을 묻는 질문에 미국이 매우 좋은 경로를 밟고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취:앤더슨 후보자] “We are no longer on our heels, when it comes to malign cyber activity by our competitors and our adversaries. So I would say that with defending forward and persist engagement with the authorities we now have the resources, we are, we are on good trajectory.”

사이버 위협에 대한 전진 방어와 꾸준한 개입을 통해, 미국은 이제 사이버 방어 역량을 가지고 있다는 겁니다.

이어 미국은 경쟁자와 적들에 의한 악성 사이버 공격에 더 이상 위태롭지 않다고 덧붙였습니다.

브라운 주니어 미 공군참모총장 지명자는 이날 청문회에서, 지난 11년 동안 7개의 다른 임무를 수행했다고 말했습니다.

[녹취:브라운 주니어 후보자] “For the past 11 years over 7 different assignments, I have served in leadership positions focused on the five challenges, China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Violent Extremists, that are outlined in the National Defense Strategy.”

브라운 지명자는 국방전략에 서술된 5개 도전 과제인 중국, 러시아, 북한, 이란과 폭력적 극단주의에 초점을 맞춘 지도적 위치에서 일했다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김시영입니다.