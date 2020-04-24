미 국방부 “코로나 따른 훈련·파병 등 새 표준 정립 고심”

미국 국방부는 신종 코로나바이러스 여파가 장기화될 것을 염두에 둔 새 표준 정립을 고심하고 있다고 밝혔습니다. 앞으로 훈련과 파병 계획, 부대 이동 등도 모두 영향을 받을 전망입니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

조너선 호프먼 미 국방부 대변인은 24일 기자회견에서 6월 30일까지 연장한 미군 이동 통제령의 적절한 해제 시점을 숙고 중이라고 말했습니다.

호프먼 대변인은 통제령이 해제될 경우 야기될 수 있는 세계 규모의 복잡한 인사 이동 적체 문제에 대해 국방장관이 15일 마다 재평가하고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 호프먼 대변인] “We're looking at the stop movement order, and when that will be lifted. Right now it has been extended until June 30. But once it is lifted and the Secretary is reevaluating that every 15 days, how are we going to deal with the backlog of individuals that need to move throughout the world.”

호프먼 대변인은 또 방역 조치와 함께 향후 훈련을 바이러스 이전의 정상적 운용 수준으로 재개하는 방안에 대해서도 검토 중이라고 말했습니다.

그러면서 이전의 부대 운용과는 분명 달라질 수밖에 없는 ‘새로운 표준’에 대해, 단기적으로는 파병 방식의 변화를 한 사례로 들었습니다.

[녹취: 호프먼 대변인]“I said the new normal. I think is the indication of what it would be is that there are going to be changes to how we operate. I think what you've seen, to some extent for the near term at least, things like deployments, where we're going to take an additional maybe time to screen people on the front end or the back end where troops are going or sailors are going on the ships.”

앞으로 출항 전이나 입항 뒤의 병력에 대한 추가적 검역 절차와 격리 조치 등을 강화할 것이라는 설명입니다.

또 장병 간 사회적 격리 조치도 계속 시행하면서 질병통제예방센터 등 범정부적 지침을 따를 것이라고 말했습니다.

특히 미군에 대한 검진은 감염 징후가 보이는 장병에 대해 가장 우선적으로 전략군 등 핵심 병력, 해외 파병 장병, 나머지 군 전체 인력 순으로 검진 역량을 늘여갈 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 호프먼 대변인] “Obviously tier zero people who show symptoms people who may have been exposed we're going to test them as quickly as we can. But we want to get to a place where we can test our tier one tier, two and tier three assets so those are the strategic ones those are our engaged forces overseas and then our forward deployed forces, and then work into a place where we have enough testing capability to test the rest of the force as needed”

한편, 호프먼 대변인은 코로나 사태와 관련한 중국의 최근 정보 공작에 대해 “불행한 일”이라며, “이번 사례를 통해 중국이 약속해온 공약과 실상이 다르다는 점을 동맹국들과 파트너들이 깨닫는 계기가 될 것으로 본다”고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.