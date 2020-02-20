미 국방부 “방위비 분담금, 미-한 국방장관 회담 주요 의제”

다음 주 워싱턴에서 열리는 미-한 국방장관 회담에서는 함께 싸우는 두 나라의 역량 위에 구축해야 하는 양국 관계를 지속시키는 것이 주요 목표 가운데 하나라고, 미 국방부가 밝혔습니다. 또한 방위비 분담금 문제가 주요 의제가 될 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 김시영 기자입니다.

미 국방부는 19일, 워싱턴에서 오는 24일 열리는 미-한 국방장관 회담의 주요 목표 가운데 하나는 한반도 방어를 위해 함께 싸우는 역량 위에 구축돼야 하는 양국 관계를 지속시키는 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 호프먼 대변인] “But with the meeting, the main goal of the meeting is just to continue the relationship. We have to build on our ability to fight together in defense of the peninsula.”

조너선 호프먼 국방부 대변인은 이날 국방부에서 열린 기자회견에서, 미-한 국방장관 회담의 주요 의제를 묻는 질문에 이같이 말했습니다.

그러면서 한국은 아시아에서 가장 오래된 동맹 가운데 하나이며, 1950년대 이래 미군 병력이 한국에 주둔하고 있고 앞으로도 계속 그렇게 할 것이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 호프먼 대변인]” Korea is one of our longest allies in Asia. We have troops that have been stationed there since the 50s and continue to do so. We've got to work through the agreement for funding the forces so that will obviously be a topic we will discuss.”

호프먼 대변인은 또 “우리는 병력 비용을 위한 합의를 위해 일해야 한다”며, “그 문제는 분명 우리가 논의할 주제가 될 것”이라고 말했습니다.

이어 “(미국) 국방장관은 취임 뒤 적어도 3-4 차례 한국 국방장관을 만났다”며, “다음 주에 있을 회담을 기대하고 있는 것으로 안다”고 덧붙였습니디.

또 미-한 연합훈련과 관련된 질문에는 육군이 전에 연합훈련에 관해 발표했다며 답변을 피했습니다.

방위비 분담금 합의 결렬로 9천여 명의 주한미군 내 한국인 근로자들에 대한 무급휴직이 시작될 경우의 여파와 대안에 대한 질문에는, 협상을 계속해 해법을 도출하는 것이 첫번째 목표라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 호프먼 대변인]”One we are going to mitigate against is we are going to continue to negotiate and try to find a solution. And so that is the number one goal. So we have had conversations about potential staffing changes because of it, our forces will adapt.”

한편, 호프먼 대변인과 함께 이날 기자회견에 참여한 윌리엄 번 미 합참 부국장(vice director, joint staff)은 9천명의 주한미군 내 한국인 근로자들이 매우 중요하다는 점을 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 번 부국장] “So 9,000 workers, that's pretty significant. And we're continuing negotiations and there are options, big medium small if you will, with respect to numbers and we're hoping that the negotiations uncover a viable path, so that those services continue.”

그러면서 미국은 협상을 계속해 나갈 것이며, 크든 중간이든 작든 수치상으로 선택지가 있을 것이라고 말했습니다.

하지만 필요에 따라 근로자들이 제공하는 서비스의 형태에 따라 우선 순위를 정하고, 생명과 건강, 안전 등을 우선해야 할 것이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 바이런 부국장] “If needed, we are going to have to prioritize what services those workers provide, and we're going to prioritize life, health and safety. There will certainly be an impact to both the service members and their families.”

번 부국장은 미군과 가족들 모두 확실하게 영향을 받을 것이라고 덧붙였습니다.

번 부국장은 주한미군의 임무는 한국 연합방위 임무라며 여기에 초점을 맞추는 것이 중요하다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 번 부국장] “Most importantly, we have to focus on the mission, and the mission there is the combined defense of the Korean of the Republic of Korea so whether it is at the unit level continuing training, the staff to staff level, the advantage that we have there is that it is in fact a combined force and we come to work each day, side by side with our Korean partners.”

번 부국장은 개별 병사 단위의 계속되는 훈련이든 참모 수준의 훈련이든 주한미군의 이점은 사실상 연합전력에 있다며, 이를 위해 미군이 날마다 한국인 동반자들과 함께 일하고 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김시영입니다.