오브라이언 국가안보보좌관 “북, 훌륭한 경제 원한다면 핵 포기해야”

로버트 오브라이언 미 백악관 국가안보보좌관은 북한이 ‘훌륭한 경제’와 ‘국제사회 재편입’을 위해 핵 무기를 포기해야 할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[오브라이언 보좌관] “Well, we'll have to see. I mean we've managed to avoid a conflict with North Korea over the last three and a half years the President's engaged in some excellent personal diplomacy with Kim Jong Un. But ultimately, the North Koreans, if they want to reenter the world, if they want to have a great economy and we think they do, they are going to have to give up their nuclear program.”

오브라이언 보좌관은 24일 미 ‘CBS’ 방송과의 인터뷰에서 ‘북한이 노동당 중앙군사위원회 회의에서 핵 능력 강화에 대해 언급한 것을 무슨 신호로 보느냐’는 질문에 “우리는 지켜봐야 할 것”이라면서, “우리는 지난 3년 반 동안 북한과의 갈등을 피해왔고, (트럼프) 대통령은 김정은과 매우 탁월한 개인 외교를 해왔다”고 강조했습니다.

그러나 오브라이언 보좌관은 “궁극적으론 북한이 세계에 재진입하길 원하고, 그들이 훌륭한 경제를 갖길 원한다면, 그들은 핵 프로그램을 포기해야 할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

특히 북한의 ‘훌륭한 경제’를 설명하는 부분에선, 북한도 그렇게 하길 원하는 것으로 생각한다는 설명을 덧붙였습니다.

오브라이언 보좌관은 미국은 북한과 대화를 유지할 것이며, 김정은 국무위원장에 대해서도 무슨 일이 일어나는지 주시할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[오브라이언 보좌관] “So we'll keep talking to the North Koreans and we'll monitor what's happening with with Kim Jong Un again we're dealing with a very closed society here so we're watching all of the things that are coming out in North, North Korea both from a public open source but also from our intelligence community and we're keeping an eye on it and we'll calibrate our response accordingly.”

매우 닫힌 사회를 다루는 만큼 미국은 공개된 정보 뿐 아니라 정보기관에서 나오는 모든 것들을 지켜보고 있다는 겁니다.

오브라이언 보좌관은 “우리는 그것을 주시하고 있으며, 그에 맞춰 우리의 대응을 조절할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.

