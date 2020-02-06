미 국가안보보좌관 “비핵화 협상, 국내정치 영향 받지 않아”

미-북 비핵화 협상은 미국 국내정치에 영향 받지 않을 것이라고, 백악관 국가안보보좌관이 밝혔습니다. 또, 김정은 위원장이 비핵화 약속을 지키지 않고 있다며 북한의 협상 복귀를 촉구했습니다. 김카니 기자가 보도합니다.

로버트 오브라이언 백악관 국가안보보좌관은 트럼프 대통령이 미국 국내정치 상황과는 무관하게 북한과의 비핵화 협상을 진행할 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 오브라이언 보좌관] “There's an utter disregard on his part for U.S. domestic politics when it comes to doing what's right for the American people. He'll be doing what's right for the American people, whether it's popular unpopular risky not risky right up until the day of the election so that's not something in my brief that, that there, we don't take any notice of the domestic political calendar we just try and get wins for the American people.

오브라이언 보좌관은 5일 워싱턴에서 미국 주재 각국 대사 50여명을 상대로 연 ‘미국이 직면한 위협’이라는 주제의 브리핑에서 이같이 말했습니다.

트럼프 대통령은 미-북 협상과 관련해 미국 국내정치 상황을 완전히 배제하고 있고, 대선 직전까지 인기 있는 결정이든 아니든 미국 국민들에게 옳은 결정을 할 것이라는 설명입니다.

오브라이언 보좌관은 또 미국은 국내정치 일정을 전혀 고려하지 않고 있으며, 미국 국민에게 승리를 안겨줄 수 있는 결정만 할 것이라고 강조했습니다.

그러면서, 북한과 조만간 대화를 하기를 희망하지만 이는 북한에 달렸다고 밝혔습니다.

이어 미국은 지난 가을 스웨덴에서 북한과 좋은 대화를 가졌다며, 북한이 다시 스웨덴에서 대화에 나올 것을 희망한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 오브라이언 보좌관] “But President, or Chairman Kim made the commitment to denuclearize the North Korean peninsula that was Chairman Kim's commitment and what I've said, you know, if I was a, if I was in the North Korean Foreign Service or otherwise I would certainly want to implement the commitment of Chairman Kim, not to do so would seem to be at a minimum career eliminating. So, so we're hoping that the, the North Koreans will implement the commitment that their leader made to not just the President Trump but to the world.”

북한의 비핵화를 약속한 것은 김 위원장이었으며, 자신이 북한 외교관이라면 이 약속을 이행했을 것이라는 겁니다.

오브라이언 보좌관은 북한이 그들의 지도자가 트럼프 대통령뿐 아니라 전 세계에 한 약속을 실행하기를 바란다고 말했습니다.

오브라이언 보좌관은 트럼프 행정부가 북한과의 전례 없는 개인적 외교를 통해 한반도의 긴장을 낮췄다고 밝혔습니다.

<O’Brian ACT 3 CK 2/5> [녹취: 오브라이언 보좌관] “There's hope for a denuclearized Korean peninsula, Kim Jong Un has not lived up to the promises he made in Singapore the commitment he made to denuclearize North Korea but we're going to continue doing the hard work of diplomacy.”

하지만 김정은 위원장은 싱가포르에서 한 비핵화 약속을 지키지 않고 있다며, 그럼에도 미국은 외교라는 어려운 일을 지속할 것이라고 강조했습니다.

오브라이언 보좌관은 북한의 비핵화를 위한 중국의 적극적인 역할도 촉구했습니다.

트럼프 대통령이 이전에도 밝혔듯이 비핵화는 중국의 도움 없이 해결될 수 없으며, 한국과 일본, 미국의 동맹국들의 도움만으로 비핵화를 이룰 수 없다는 설명입니다.

<O’Brian ACT 4 CK 2/5> [녹취: 오브라이언 보좌관] “The Chinese have to enforce the sanctions against North Korea they've got to stop the ship to ship transfers, they have to send the labor, the folks who are engaged in labor in China and then sending remittances back to North Korea to keep the economy going. We need the Chinese to assist us as we pressure the North Koreans to come to the table.

이를 위해 중국은 불법적인 선박 간 환적을 막고 중국 내 북한 노동자를 북한으로 돌려 보내야 한다고, 오브라이언 보좌관은 밝혔습니다. 중국 내 북한 노동자들이 북한으로 송금하는 돈이 북한의 경제를 돌아가게 한다는 지적입니다.

이 때문에 북한이 협상장으로 나오도록 압박하기 위해선 중국의 도움이 필요하다고 강조했습니다.

한편, 오브라이언 보좌관은 문재인 한국 대통령과 아베 신조 일본 총리가 북한과의 외교를 진전시키는데 핵심적이라고 밝혔습니다.

특히 미국은 북한과 매우 어려운 협상을 벌이는 상황에서 한국과의 강력한 관계에 감사하고 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김카니입니다.