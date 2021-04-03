백악관 "미한일, 3각공조 통한 북한 비핵화 의지 재확인"

미국과 한국, 일본의 안보실장들이 미국에서 만나 3각 공조를 통해 북한 비핵화 문제를 해결하겠다는 의지를 재확인했습니다. 북한을 포함한 국제사회가 유엔 안보리 대북 제재를 전면적으로 이행하는 것이 필수적이라는데도 동의했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

미국과 한국, 일본의 안보실장들이 2일 미국에서 3자 대면 회의를 개최하고 북한 문제 등 현안을 집중 논의했습니다.

백악관은 2일 발표한 언론성명을 통해 제이크 설리번 미 국가안보보좌관과 기타무라 시게루 일본 국가안보국장, 서훈 한국 청와대 안보실장이 이날 미 해군사관학교에서 만나 미국의 대북정책 검토에 관해 협의하고 인도태평양 안보를 포함한 공동 관심사를 논의했다고 밝혔습니다.

[언론성명] “National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan of the United States, National Security Secretariat Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura of Japan, and National Security Office Director Suh Hoon of the Republic of Korea (ROK) met for talks on April 2, 2021 at the United States Naval Academy to consult on the United States’ review of its North Korea policy and to discuss issues of common concern including Indo Pacific security. The national security advisors reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to working together to protect and advance their shared security goals.”

그러면서 3국 안보실장들은 공동의 안보 목표를 보호하고 진전시키기 위해 협력하겠다는 확고한 의지를 재확인했다고 설명했습니다.

바이든 행정부 출범 이후 미한일 3국 안보실장이 직접 만난 것은 이번이 처음입니다.

북한 문제에 대한 구체적인 논의 내용도 공개됐습니다.

백악관은 성명에서 3국 안보실장들이 북한의 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램에 대한 우려를 공유했으며 비핵화를 향한 3각 공조를 통해 이 문제들을 다루고 해결하겠다는 의지도 재확인했다고 밝혔습니다.

[언론성명] “The national security advisors shared their concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization. They agreed on the imperative for full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions by the international community, including North Korea, preventing proliferation, and cooperating to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”

또 북한을 포함한 국제사회가 유엔 안보리 결의를 전면으로 이행하고 확산을 방지하며 억지력을 강화하고 한반도의 평화와 안정을 유지를 위해 협력하는 것이 필수적이라는 점에도 동의했다고 전했습니다.

성명에 따르면 3국 안보실장들은 남북 이산가족상봉과 납북자 문제의 신속한 해결의 중요성에 대해서도 논의했습니다.

[언론성명] “They discussed the importance of reuniting separated Korean families, and the swift resolution of the abductions issue. The United States reaffirmed its steadfast alliance commitments to both the ROK and Japan; Japan and the ROK underscored the importance of their bilateral ties and trilateral cooperation to the security of our citizens, the region, and the world.

아울러 미국은 한국과 일본 모두에 대한 확고한 동맹 공약을 재확인했으며, 일본과 한국은 각국 국민과 지역, 전 세계의 안보를 위한 양자 관계와 3국 공조의 중요성을 강조했다고, 백악관은 덧붙였습니다.

백악관은 그 밖에 3국 안보실장들이 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증 등 다른 주요 문제들을 해결하고 미래의 전염병을 예방하며 기후변화에 대응하고 미얀마의 즉각적인 민주주의 회복을 촉진하기 위해 협력하는 것의 가치에 대해 논의했다고 밝혔습니다.

또 3국간 관계를 강화하고 공통의 민주적 가치에 기반을 둔 공동의 비전을 발전시키는 것에도 합의했다고 백악관은 전했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다