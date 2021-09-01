주목받는 남북 인도주의 협력…"대화 촉진 효과는 의문"

북한에서 핵시설 가동 징후가 포착되고 미국이 시급한 대화 필요성을 밝힌 가운데, 워싱턴에서는 인도적 지원 분위기를 조성하려는 미-한 양국의 움직임이 주목받고 있습니다. 인도적 협력 카드로 북한과 대화를 재개하려는 시도를 경계하는 목소리가 크지만, 북한과의 접점을 찾아줄 유일한 대안이라는 반론도 나옵니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

북한과의 ‘대화와 외교’가 시급하다는 미국 정부의 입장과 관련해 워싱턴의 한반도 전문가들은 북 핵 협상의 실패 역사를 상기시키며 신중한 접근을 주문했습니다.

특히 미-한 당국이 대화 재개에 무게를 두고 대북 인도적 협력 가능성을 모색하고 있는데 대해서는 핵 능력에 비례해 높아진 북한의 요구 조건을 맞추기 힘들 것이라는 비관론을 내놨습니다.

니컬러스 에버스타트 미국기업연구소(AEI) 선임연구원은 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 ‘역사는 한번은 비극으로, 또 한번은 희극으로 반복된다’는 19세기 사상가 칼 마르크스의 말을 인용하면서 “우리는 이미 1990년대에 대화를 위해 식량을 뇌물로 주는 전략을 시도해봤다”고 말했습니다. 그러면서 “북한을 협상 테이블로 끌어내는 데는 성공했지만, 논의 자체는 성과가 없었다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 니컬러스 에버스타트 AEI 선임연구원] “I seem to recall that there was a 19th century philosopher and historian, an economist named Karl Marx, who coined the phrase, ‘first time tragedies, second time farce.’ We tried this before with North Korea in the 1990s—the bribe with food to talk strategy. And it did succeed in drawing the DPRK representatives to the table, but the discussions themselves were pretty fruitless.

에버스타트 연구원은 “가난하고 고립된 비핵국가 북한이 그 이후엔 가난하고 고립된 핵보유국이 됐다”며 “북한 정부를 협상 테이블로 불러내기 위해 식량을 뇌물로 주면 25년 전과 달리 비핵화 과정으로 이어질 것이라고 기대할 만한 이유가 없다”고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 니컬러스 에버스타트 AEI 선임연구원] “We can see what happened over the period since then—the North Korean government started as a poor, remote, non-nuclear power and now we’ll say poor, remote, nuclear power. I don't imagine that there are any good new reasons to expect that bribing the North Korean government to come to the conference table for food would result in the denuclearization process that didn't happen 25 years ago.”

앞서 성 김 미국 대북특별대표는 30일 워싱턴 국무부 청사에서 노규덕 한반도평화교섭본부장과 협의한 뒤 기자들에게 한국 측과 대북 인도적 지원 등을 논의했다며 북한의 회신을 고대한다고 밝혔습니다.

노 본부장도 “그간 한미는 대북 인도적 지원 사업을 공동으로 추진할 수 있는 분야에 대해 협의를 진행해 왔고, 남북 간 협력 사업에 대해서도 협의를 진행해 왔다”며 “오늘 후속 협의를 가졌고 앞으로도 긴밀히 협의해 나갈 것”이라고 말했습니다.

미-한 양국은 지난 23일 서울에서 열린 북핵수석대표 협의에서도 대북 인도적 협력 방안을 논의하면서 보건과 감염병 방역, 식수, 위생 등을 지원 가능한 분야로 꼽아 한국의 대북 지원 사업을 매개 삼아 미-북 대화를 재개하려는 전략이라는 관측을 낳기도 했습니다.

성 김 미 국무부 대북특별대표(왼쪽)와 노규덕 한국 외교부 한반도평화교섭본부장이 23일 서울에서 회담에 이어 공동기자회견을 했다.

하지만 로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북핵특사는 “현재 검토 중인 원조가 북한을 대화에 동의하도록 만들 만큼 충분한지 의문”이라며 웬만한 지원으로는 북한이 움직이지 않을 것이라는 회의적인 반응을 보였습니다.

[로버트 갈루치 전 북핵특사] “I doubt that the aid that is contemplated will be sufficient to move the North to agree to talks...unless they were otherwise inclined to do so.”

에버스타트 연구원도 “한 세대 전 북한을 비핵화 대화로 유도하기 위해 엄청난 금액에 상당하는 식량 지원을 했는데, 이제 수소폭탄 실험까지 하고 핵무기를 늘려온 북한이 전보다 훨씬 많은 지원을 원할 것”이라며 “아마 그들이 요구하는 가격을 맞추지 못할 수 있다”고 전망했습니다.

[녹취: 니컬러스 에버스타트 AEI 선임연구원] “Usually, the North Korean demands for nuclear negotiations increase over time. And we know that we paid hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in food aid a generation ago just to entice the North Korean leadership to talk to us about denuclearization. Now that they've detonated a hydrogen device, now that they say they have a growing nuclear arsenal, I'd think that they'd want an awful lot more food this time around, or an awful lot more resources than they settled for a generation ago. Maybe we can't meet their price.”

이어 “이것이 미국 정부의 실제 전략이든, 불행한 실수이든, 한국에 약간의 주도권을 주는 현재 방식의 결과는 예전과 똑같을 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 니컬러스 에버스타트 AEI 선임연구원] “So, whether this is an actual strategy, or a hapless stumbling of the US administration, I think the result would be the same, giving South Korea a bit of the lead in this sort of initiative seems to be the way that things are going at the moment.”

따라서 남북 인도적 협력 추진 과정에서 한국이 너무 앞서 나가서는 안 되며 비핵화 협상을 주도해야 하는 미국과 철저한 조율을 거쳐야 한다는 인식이 주를 이룹니다.

크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 차관보는 “한반도 긴장을 줄이는 것이 한국의 오랜 관심사”라는 점을 상기시키면서 “한국이 (남북 협력 사업과 관련해) 미국과 협의를 진행해 온 것은 분명하며, 이것이 가장 중요한 부분”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아태 담당 차관보] “South Korea has long term interests in trying to reduce tensions. So I think what's important is it's pretty clear that they've been consulting with the US side and I think that is for me the most important aspect of it.”

아울러 영변 핵시설을 재가동하며 저강도 도발을 계속하는 북한과 협력 사업을 진행하기 위해선 미국뿐 아니라 국제적 공감대를 끌어내는 것이 중요하며, 동시에 북한으로부터 핵 문제와 관련한 반대급부를 얻어내야 한다는 지적도 있습니다.

국제원자력기구(IAEA) 사무차장을 지낸 올리 하이노넨 스팀슨센터 특별연구원은 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “북한의 식량 부족과 코로나바이러스 관련 위험 때문에 제재 완화에 대한 많은 논의가 이뤄지고 있지만, 이것은 국제적인 작업”이라며 “한국이 독자적으로 남북 협력을 추진하려면 먼저 유엔 안보리와 상임이사국들의 지지를 얻을 필요가 있다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 올리 하이노넨 스팀슨센터 특별연구원 / 전 IAEA 사무차장] “There have been a lot of talks here in New York about the human aspects of the

sanctions. That is ‘are there certain things which should be relaxed.’ And I think that is an international undertaking. Certainly South Korea will work on those projects, but just to go kind of bilateral and a little bit alone, I think they need the blessing of the P-5 and the Security Council.

아울러 “영변에 공짜가 없듯이 워싱턴에도 공짜가 없는 만큼, 북한으로부터 대가를 받아내야 한다”며 “그것이 검증, 혹은 핵물질 생산 유예가 될지 등은 지켜봐야 한다”고 말했습니다. 그러면서 “기본적 합의를 위해 6자회담이나 비슷한 틀의 대화가 선행돼야 할 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹치: 올리 하이노넨 스팀슨센터 특별연구원 / 전 IAEA 사무차장] “I think that that’s probably the way it would go but then they want from North Korea something in return. There is no free lunch in Yongbyon, there is no free lunch in Washington DC. So they probably hope that by opening this, they might get some concessions in the nuclear part. Whether it's a verification, or whether it's like stopping the production of fissile material for the time being like we have had in the past, that remains to be seen. But I would expect that, probably before doing so, they probably need to have some talks, I think, maybe in the framework of the six party talks or similar in order to agree on the basic principles.

특히 워싱턴에서는 북한의 열악한 식량 사정과 코로나바이러스 감염증 관련 위기 등에 대한 지원은 인도주의적 정신에 입각한 객관적인 분석과 평가를 기준으로 삼아야지 대화 재개 등 다른 목적과 맞물려서는 안 된다는 ‘원칙론’이 전직 관리들 사이에서 여전히 우세합니다.

미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장은 “인도적 지원은 정치와 관련 없이 그 자체의 가치로 평가돼야 한다”며 “지원 필요성이 입증됐는지, 원조가 실제로 지원 대상을 향하는지, 인도적 지원의 혜택을 받을 수 있는 다른 곳에서의 요구 수준이 더 높은지를 따져보는 세 가지 기준에 따라야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장] “I think that humanitarian aid ought to be evaluated on its own apolitical merits according to three criteria: Is there demonstrated need? Can the aid be directed to the target

audience? Is the level of need greater in other places that could also benefit from humanitarian aid? Negotiations on political matters fall into an entirely different category.”

반면 워싱턴 일각에서는 대북 인도적 지원으로 북한과의 접점을 찾은 뒤 논의 주제를 핵 문제로 확대하는 방안이 현재로서는 가장 현실적이며 한국이 이 과정에서 중요한 역할을 할 수 있다는 의견도 있습니다.

패트릭 크로닌 허드슨연구소 아시아태평양 안보석좌는 미국의 대북 접근법과 관련해 “바이든 행정부는 한국 정부와 협력해 북한에 대한 외교적 교두보를 구축하고자 한다”고 말했습니다. 그러면서 코로나바이러스 감염증에 특히 중점을 둔 인도주의적 지원은 대화를 시작하기 위한 논리적이고 가장 덜 불쾌한 방안”이라고 지적했습니다.

[패트릭 크로닌 허드슨연구소 아시아태평양 안보석좌] “The Biden administration, in cooperation with the South Korean government, would like to establish a diplomatic bridgehead into North Korea. Humanitarian assistance, with a heavy emphasis related to the ongoing pandemic, is the logical and least objectionable avenue for striking up a conversation.”

크로닌 석좌는 “이는 현시점에서 핵 군축이나 심지어 군비 통제가 아니라 북한의 핵 프로그램을 축소하는 과정의 일부가 될 수 있는 잠재적 관여의 기회”라고 설명했습니다. 그러면서 “이 과정에 대해 낙관할 이유는 별로 없지만, 인도주의적 지원이라는 화해의 손짓은 적어도 절박한 상황에 있는 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있다”고 덧붙였습니다.

[패트릭 크로닌 허드슨연구소 아시아태평양 안보석좌] “It is not nuclear disarmament or even arms control, at this point, but rather a potential opportunity of engagement, which in turn could become part of a process for managing down Pyongyang’s nuclear programs. While there are few reasons to be optimistic about the process, the humanitarian aid olive branch at least might help some people in desperate need.”

조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 차석대표도 “남북관계와 관련해 한국이 북한에 손을 뻗는 것은 이산가족 문제든, 금강산·개성공단 문제든 중요한 부분”이라며 “만약 이것이 북한의 협상 복귀를 촉진한다면 훌륭한 일이고 전략의 일부가 될 수 있다고 생각한다”고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 차석대표] “Certainly the Republic of Korea, reaching out to North Korea on inter-Korean relations, whether it's the separated families, whether it's Mount Kumgang, whether its’ Kaesong industrial complex, that's an important part of it. And if that would facilitate North Korea coming to the table, I think that that's great and that could be part of a strategy.”

또한 “이런 전략을 바이든 행정부의 양보로 보지 않는다”면서 “성 김 대북특별대표가 언제 어디서든 북한 대표와 만날 것이고 미국은 북한이 논의하고 싶은 것은 무엇이든 논의할 준비가 돼 있다는 것을 분명히 밝힌 만큼, 중요한 것은 북한이 협상 테이블로 나오는 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 차석대표] “I just don't see any concessions, if that's the right word, from the Biden administration. I think they've made it very clear there should be, you know, unconditional talks and Sung Kim said very clearly he'll meet a counterpart anytime, anywhere, and everything is on the table, that the US is prepared to discuss anything North Korea wants to discuss. But it's important for North Korea to come to the table.”

디트라니 전 차석대사는 “문재인 대통령과 바이든 대통령 간 정상회담에서도 경제적·인도적 이유로 남북관계의 중요성에 대해 논의됐다”며 “북한이 이를 미국과 한국의 긍정적 움직임으로 읽기 바란다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 차석대표] “During the Moon Jae-in summit with President Joe Biden, that was discussed also—the importance of inter-Korean relations for economic and humanitarian reasons. Hopefully North Korea will see this as a positive move on the part of the United States and the Republic of Korea.”

하지만 이런 기대와 달리 북한에서는 주요 핵시설의 재가동 정황이 잇달아 포착되고 있습니다.

국제원자력기구(IAEA)는 지난 27일 발간한 보고서를 통해 “영변 5MW급 원자로가 7월 초부터 원자로 가동과 일치하는 냉각수 방출 등의 징후를 보였다”고 밝혔고, 미국의 북한 전문 매체 38 노스도 30일 “지난 25일부터 영변 핵연구센터에서 구룡강과 연결된 새로운 수로를 통해 냉각수가 방출된 정황이 위성사진으로 파악됐다”며 5MW 원자로 재가동 가능성을 뒷받침하는 추가 증거”라고 진단했습니다.

백악관은 30일 IAEA 보고서와 관련해 “한반도의 완전한 비핵화를 달성할 수 있도록 대화와 외교의 긴급한 필요성을 분명히 보여준다”며, “우리는 보고된 활동과 비핵화와 관련된 모든 사안을 다룰 수 있도록 북한과의 대화를 계속 모색할 것”이라고 논평했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.