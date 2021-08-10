"북한 계속된 국경봉쇄, '내부 결속' 의도…외화 유출 우려할 수도"

북한이 현재 상황을 ‘전쟁에 못지않은 시련의 고비’라고 밝히면서도 국경 봉쇄를 이어가는 것은 내부 결속을 다지기 위한 것일 수 있다고 미국 전문가들은 말했습니다. 북한 내 외화 부족이 국경 봉쇄 지속에 영향을 미친다는 분석도 나왔습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

스티븐 노퍼 코리아소사이어티 선임국장은 9일 VOA와의 통화에서, 북한이 현재 상황을 ‘전쟁’에 비유하는 등 연일 어려움을 국내외적으로 밝히면서도 국경 봉쇄를 풀지 않는 것은 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증의 확산 차단 외에도 내부 결속을 다지기 위한 목적이 있을 수 있다고 밝혔습니다.

노퍼 선임국장은 북한 주민들이 1990년대 후반의 끔찍한 기아도 견뎠다면서, 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 현재의 경제적 어려움이 심화될 가능성에 대비시키면서 주민들의 지지를 얻고자 한다고 말했습니다.



[녹취: 노퍼 선임국장] “Clearly the North Koreans have been able to weather through even the horrible famine of the late 1990s, but he's trying to gird them for economic need and the idea that there may be some delay in terms of corrections to their economy and trying to bolster the people and to rally some support.”

북한 정권 내부에 반대 세력이 존재하는지는 알 수 없지만 정권 지도부를 결속하고 정권을 강화하기 위한 목적일 수 있다는 겁니다.



[녹취: 노퍼 선임국장] “We don't know about internal opposition that may exist or doubters, you know, within the leadership, so it may also be a leadership consolidation and regime security issue, but clearly he's trying to bolster people's steadfastness in terms of trying to deal with this, and he's likened it to sort of an arduous march kind of thing mentality and that siege mentality can rally, you know, national pride.”

김정은 위원장이 주민들에게 난관에 함께 대처해야 한다고 강조함으로써 변함없는 충성심을 유도하고자 할 수 있다는 설명입니다.

노퍼 선임국장은 이 같은 목적으로 김정은 위원장이 현재 상황을 1990년대의 ‘고난의 행군’과도 비교하며 주민들이 정신적으로 국가적 자존심을 느끼게 하는 시도를 하는 것이라고 말했습니다.



윌리엄 브라운 미국 조지타운대 교수는 북한 정권은 현 상태에서 국경 봉쇄를 풀 경우 거시 경제의 혼란을 막지 못할 것을 우려하고 있을 수 있다고 말했습니다.

브라운 교수는 북한의 국경 봉쇄에는 부분적으로 코로나 감염증 대처와는 상관 없는 다른 의도가 있는 것으로 보인다면서, 이는 정권이 통화 정책에 곤란을 겪고 있기 때문으로 분석했습니다.

[녹취: 브라운 교수] “As I continue to think that the border closure is partly deliberate, not having to do with the virus. Deliberate in the sense that the regime they're having so much trouble, I think, with the monetary system. They are afraid if they open the border, people start importing like crazy. They've afraid they can't control people, the way they used to be able to. So, people would start importing, start buying rice and corn from China. And that would cause an outflow of hard currency that the regime doesn't want to happen.”

북한 정권은 국경을 다시 열게 되면 주민들이 대량으로 수입을 시작할 것이고, 그러면 예전과 달리 통제를 하지 못하는 상황이 올 것을 우려한다는 겁니다.

북한 주민들이 중국에서 쌀이나 옥수수를 사들이기 시작해 달러나 위안화와 같은 외화의 유출이 급속하게 일어나는 것을 북한 정권은 바라지 않는다는 설명입니다.

브라운 교수는 국제사회의 대북 제재가 북한의 수입보다 수출에 더 크게 영향을 미쳤다면서, 국경 봉쇄를 통해 북한 정권은 무역 수지를 0에 가까운 수준으로 균형을 맞출 수 있었을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브라운 교수] “The sanctions really constrain North Korean exports more than they do North Korean imports. So, I think with a border closure, they basically have balanced trade right balanced hit zero, very low levels right, so they don't have to worry too much about an outflow of money, trade deficit. As soon as they open the border, there'll be a huge demand for imports.”

브라운 교수는 국경 봉쇄로 외화 유출, 무역 적자에 대해 우려하지 않아도 될 상황이 됐지만 국경 봉쇄를 풀면 수입품에 대한 수요가 높아지면서 상황이 바뀔 것이라고 지적했습니다.

브래들리 뱁슨 전 세계은행 고문도 북한이 식량난 등 경제적 어려움 속에서 식량 수입을 하지 못하는 이유로 외화 부족을 꼽았습니다.

뱁슨 전 고문은 제재로 인해 석탄이나 직물 등의 수출이 제약을 받음에 따라 북한 정권이 외화를 벌어들이는데 지장이 생겼다면서, 이로 인해 수입을 할 수 있는 충분한 자금이 확보되지 않았을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 뱁슨 전 고문] “They may not have the money to pay for it, because of sanctions most of their export earning activity activities, whether it was from selling, you know, coal, or textiles to China, for example, they haven't been able to earn the foreign exchange. They've been trying hard to extract foreign exchange from privately held reserves in the population, but I don't think much success.”

북한 정권은 또 주민들이 보유한 외화를 끌어들이기 위한 노력을 벌이기도 했지만 성공하지 못했을 것이라고 뱁슨 전 고문은 말했습니다.

[녹취: 뱁슨 전 고문] “What little foreign exchange they have abroad they're probably spending on ship-to-ship transfers of oil and things like that. So, their foreign exchange reserves must be pretty much depleted and they aren't are exporting to earn foreign exchange, so they don't have the money to pay for importing, even food.”

뱁슨 전 고문은 북한 정권이 그나마 갖고 있는 외화도 선박 간 환적을 통한 석유 수입 등에 사용했을 것이라며, 외화가 거의 바닥난 상황에서 식량을 수입할 자금도 충분하지 않을 수 있다고 말했습니다.

트로이 스탠거론 한미경제연구소(KEI) 선임국장은 북한이 외부의 인도주의 지원을 받아들이지 않는 상황에서 식량 수입도 하지 않을 타당한 이유가 없어 보이는 의아한 상황이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 스탠거론 선임국장] “This is perplexing because North Korea has turned down offers of aid, and they don't seem to be buying food. And there doesn't seem to be a good reason because the rest of the world is still importing food from other countries.”

다른 나라들은 코로나 대유행 속에서도 계속 식량을 수입하고 있기 때문이라는 겁니다.

스탠거론 선임국장은 북한이 1990년대 후반 기아에 직면했을 때 계속 상황을 부인하다가 외부 지원을 받기 직전에야 인정했다면서, 지금도 비슷한 양상을 보이는 것인지는 명확하지 않다고 말했습니다.



[녹취: 스탠거론 선임국장] “If we go back to the famine of the 1990s North Korea largely denied that it existed until they had a shift in policy were willing to begin accepting aid, it's not clear that a similar pattern is taking place now. But at a minimum by signaling to the public that this is a dire situation, it does create a reason for the regime, even if they spend it as some type of, you know gift to the North Korean people from its adversaries or others, for a reason for food and other things to be coming from foreign countries. So, hopefully in the next few weeks or months, we'll see this kind of shift.”

하지만 적어도 북한 주민들에게 어려움을 호소하면서 적국을 포함한 외부의 지원을 받아들일 명분은 만들 수 있다고 설명했습니다.

따라서 몇 주 혹은 몇 달 안에 북한의 태도가 변할 수도 있을 것이라고 스탠거론 선임국장은 내다봤습니다.

키스 루스 전미북한위원회 사무총장도 9일 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서 현 상황에 대해 북한이 외부 지원을 받아들이기 위한 준비를 하는 것으로 해석했습니다.

그러면서 북한 내 보건성이나 외무성에서 외부 지원을 받기 위한 채널을 만들어 가는 절차가 나아지고 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.