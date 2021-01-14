당대회 이후 더욱 커진 북 핵 우려…비핵화 회의감 속에 "협상 신호" 분석도

김정은 북한 국무위원장이 제8차 당대회에서 군사력 강화 의지를 거듭 드러내면서 워싱턴에서는 북한의 행보와 미 새 행정부의 대북 접근법에 촉각을 곤두세우고 있습니다. 전문가들은 각종 첨단무기를 도입하겠다는 선언의 실현 가능성을 분석하며 북한의 핵 보유 야욕을 비판하면서도, 협상 재개 가능성에 대비해야 한다는 의견을 내놓고 있습니다. 백성원 기자가 취재했습니다.

전략핵과 핵잠수함, 다탄두·고체연료 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 개발을 언급한 김정은 위원장의 당대회 발언은 미 새 행정부가 출범하기도 전에 워싱턴에서 비핵화에 대한 회의감을 더욱 확산시키고 있습니다.

빅터 차 미 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 한국석좌.

빅터 차 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 한국석좌는 VOA에 “이는 현대적인 핵무기 전력을 개발하겠다는 북한의 목표를 가장 명확하게 드러낸 성명”이라며 “비핵화를 가까운 시일 내에 달성할 수 없다”는 미 조야의 인식을 분명히 했습니다.

[빅터 차 CSIS 한국석좌] “It was about the clearest statement of North Korea's objective to develop a modern nuclear weapons force. Denuclearization is not a near-term possibility.”

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원도 “북한은 핵무기 포기 의사가 없고 핵과 미사일 프로그램, 재래식 군사 역량을 계속 현대화하고 있다”는 점을 8차 당대회의 중요한 메시지로 읽었습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “As we have seen in the eighth party congress, North Korea does not appear to want to give up its nuclear weapons, it continues to modernize its nuclear and missile programs, it is modernizing its conventional military capabilities.”

북한과 협상 경험이 있는 미 전직 관리들은 특히 북한의 장기적 목표와 전략은 양국 정상 간의 개인적 관계와는 별개라는 사실에 무게를 뒀습니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 담당 조정관은 “미국에서 누가 집권하든 미국이라는 실체와 대조선정책의 본심은 절대로 변하지 않는다”는 김 위원장의 당대회 발언을 상기시키며, “김정은의 견지에서는 자신과 미국 대통령과의 관계가 우호적이든 비우호적이든 북한은 국익을 계속 추구할 것임을 내비친 것”이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관] “Kim Jong-un said ‘it doesn't matter who is president of the United States, the us is our arch enemy.’ So I think from that standpoint Kim Jong Un is indicating that whatever the personal relationship is between him and the president, whether it's a friendly relationship or an unfriendly relationship, North Korea is going to pursue its national interest.”

이처럼 김 위원장이 핵추진잠수함 개발을 공식화하고 방공망을 무력화할 수 있는 ‘극초음속’ 무기의 개발을 시사하는 등 구체적인 국방 비전을 제시하는 모습은 어려운 대내외 여건 속에서도 북한은 이미 오래 전 수립된 무기 개발 시간표를 그대로 밀고 나간다는 한반도 전문가들의 인식을 더욱 굳게 만들고 있습니다.

미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장.

백악관 특별보좌관과 한반도에너지개발기구(KEDO) 미국 측 수석협상가를 거치며 북한 당국과 활발히 접촉했던 미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장은 “군사력 강화에 매진해 온 북한은 공개 성명 발표와 관계없이 핵무기와 탄도미사일 기술을 높여온 만큼 (김정은의 발언에) 놀랄 게 없다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장] “North Korea has continuously been upgrading and improving its military. So, whether it comes in a public statement or not, we've seen the North’s nuclear arsenal increase, we've seen the ballistic missile increase in sophistication and they would be developing other weapons. It's not surprising at all.”

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원.

맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원은 더 나아가 “8차 당대회 전반을 볼 때, 김정은은 한반도를 지배하겠다는 장기적 목표를 포기하지 않았다’며 “미-한 양국 사이를 이간질해 유리한 입지에 서고 두 나라로부터 정치·경제적 양보를 쥐어짜기 위해 긴장과 위협, 도발을 이용하는 협박 외교로 돌아갈 수 있다는 의지를 보였다”고 분석했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “When I look at that in total, I still think that Kim has not given up his long term objective to dominate the peninsula. I think he still continues to drive a wedge between South Korea and the United States so that he can be an advantageous position. And I think that, based on his rhetoric coming out of the eighth Party Congress, he still intends to fall back to his blackmail diplomacy, where he will use tensions, threats and provocations to extort political and economic concessions from South Korea and the United States.”

하지만, 표면상 군사력 고도화를 거듭 강조한 김정은 위원장의 발언 이면에는 그 어느 때보다도 강력한 협상 의지와 요구가 들어있다는 시각도 적지 않습니다.

세계은행 고문과 북한경제포럼 의장을 지낸 브래들리 뱁슨 한미경제연구소 자문 위원은 “김정은이 계속되는 미국의 ‘대북 적대시 정책’에 대한 불만과 북한 핵·미사일 문제에 대한 바이든 행정부의 접근법에 회의감을 표출하면서도, 한편으로는 미국을 협상에 ‘초대’하고 있다”고 분석했습니다.

[녹취: 브래들리 뱁슨 위원] “I think what he's really doing is sending a message and the part of that message was that every time there's a change in administration in the US they stick to the same hostile attitude policy so there's skepticism about whether the Biden ministration is going to shift its approach for engaging them on this range of missile and nuclear capabilities. But I think it's also in a sense an invitation to a negotiation.”

브래들리 뱁슨 전 세계은행 고문.

이어 “바이든 행정부가 응할지 여부는 알 수 없지만, 북한은 새로운 방식의 협상을 모색하고 있다”며, 김정은의 이번 발언을 “협상 재개 시 일정 수준의 군사력을 테이블에 올려놓기 위한 정지작업”으로 풀이했습니다.

[녹취: 브래들리 뱁슨 위원] “But a marker that, you know, to be meaningful, it's going to have to be done in a new way or differently than in the past and that's an open question whether the Biden ministration is going to be willing to do that or not but I would see this more as sort of setting the stage for a certain level of capability on the table to talk about, if they do get into a new phase of negotiations.”

김 위원장이 대화 신호를 보낸 것으로 풀이하는 전문가들은 이번 당대회에서 즉각적인 군사 도발을 시사하지 않은 점에 주목했습니다.

세이모어 전 백악관 조정관은 “김정은이 핵무기와 장거리미사일 시험을 재개하겠다고 위협하지 않은 것은 긍정적”이라며 “추가 조치를 취하기 전에 바이든 행정부의 협상 제안을 기다려 보겠다는 뜻”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관] “Most importantly, Kim Jong-un did not threaten to resume the testing of nuclear weapons and long range missiles. And that was the most serious concern. So I took that as an indication that he's prepared to wait for a proposal from Biden before he takes any further steps.”

이어 “그런 대화가 성과를 거둘지는 다른 문제이지만, 현재 공은 바이든 행정부로 넘어왔다”며 “바이든 행정부는 임기 초기 어느 시점에 비핵화 외교를 재개할 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관] “Whether the talks get anywhere, of course, is a different question. Now I think the ball is in the Biden administration's court to indicate that it is prepared to resume diplomacy toward denuclearization, which I think the Biden administration will do at some point, early in the administration.”

김정은 성명의 행간을 읽는 이같은 분석에도 불구하고, 워싱턴에서는 북한이 미 새 행정부 출범에 맞춰 핵과 장거리미사일 시험에 나설 가능성을 배제할 수 없다는 전망이 더 우세합니다.

빅터 차 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 한국석좌는 “북한이 바이든 대통령을 압박하고 ‘전략적 인내’ 정책을 또다시 방관하지 않겠다는 신호를 보내기 위해 도발할 가능성에 대해 우려한다”고 밝혔습니다.

[빅터 차 CSIS 한국석좌] “I worry about a provocation both to put pressure on Biden as well as to signal that they will not stand for strategic patience again.”

맥스웰 연구원은 “(당대회) 성명의 주요 내용을 볼 때, 실험 재개 언급이 빠졌다는 게 실제로 미사일 시험이 없을 것이라는 증거가 될 수 없다”고 지적했습니다. 오히려 “긴장을 고조시키는 사건과 위협, 도발이 가능하다는 것은 매우 분명하다”는 주장입니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “When you look at the preponderance of statements, the omission of one statement, I don't think, is evidence that he's not going to conduct a missile test. That to me is the most obvious, you know, tension increasing event and threat, provocation possible...If he intends to increase tensions, as a way to try to force the United States to give concessions in order to reduce tensions that we might see some kind of missile tests.”

맥스웰 연구원은 “김정은이 미국의 양보를 강제하기 위한 수단으로 긴장을 끌어올리려고 한다면, 우리는 미사일 시험을 볼 수도 있을 것”이라고 전망했습니다.

전문가들은 김정은 위원장이 당대회를 통해 미국에 모종의 신호를 보냈다고 해도 산적한 국내외 현안에 직면한 바이든 행정부의 정책 우선순위에 포함되기 어렵다는 데 의견을 같이했습니다.

미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장은 “중국과 러시아 관련 핵심 안보 문제와 이란 정권에 대한 우려 속에 북한 문제가 의제로 편입되더라도 최우선 과제로 부각되지는 못할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장] “The Iranian regime has been acting up recently. You have long standing core national security issues with China and Russia. The relationship with Europe right now is not what the Biden team or any of us in the United States would hope for. So I think you throw in North Korea, and that's certainly going to be in the mix. And so yes, I do think that it is going to be on the agenda, it's not at the very top.”

다만, 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관은 “바이든 당선인이 코로나바이러스 감염증 통제와 미국 경제 회복에 우선적 초점을 맞추겠다고 밝혔고, 극심한 국내 정치적 분열 문제와 중국, 이란 문제를 더 중요하게 다루느라 북한 문제에 최우선 순위를 두지는 않을 것”이라면서도 “싱가포르 정상회담에 기초해 북한과 외교를 재개하겠다는 의지를 시사하는 데는 그리 큰 노력이 들지 않는다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관] “Biden has many more serious problems than North Korea to deal with and as Biden has made it very clear, his focus is going to be on trying to get the pandemic under control, trying to revive the US economy, and, of course, now Biden has to deal with very severe domestic political divisions in the United States and, in particular, the threat of violent extremism from the right. And even in foreign policy, I don't think North Korea is a very high priority, compared to trying to deal with China, trying to restore the nuclear deal with Iran, improving relations with U.S. allies around the world. So North Korea is not going to be one of the top priorities for the administration, but at the same time I don't think it requires very much effort for the Biden administration to indicate a willingness to resume diplomacy, based on the Singapore summit statement.”

그러면서 “바이든 행정부가 협상 의지를 밝혀 공을 다시 김정은 쪽으로 넘기는 것이 현명한 선택일 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

하지만 맥스웰 연구원은 “김정은은 어떤 것도 포기하지 않은 채 원하는 것을 거저 얻으려 하고, 그런 협상에 매우 능하다는 사실을 명확히 인식하고 북한을 다뤄야 한다”며 “실무급 대화를 통해 구속력 있는 구체적 합의를 이끌어내는 것이 무조건 선행돼야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.