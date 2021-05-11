전 미 협상가들 "대북특별대표 당장 할 일 없어...협상여건 조성이 먼저"

북한이 미국의 대화 제안에 전혀 응하지 않는 상황에서 북한 전담 직책의 공백은 문제 될 게 없다고 미국 전 외교 당국자들이 지적했습니다. 대북정책특별대표가 임명돼도 당장 할 수 있는 일이 없는 만큼, 협상 여건이 갖춰질 때까지 현행 체제를 유지하는 게 낫다는 제안입니다. 전담 대표 인선과 관계없이 북한과의 비핵화 합의는 불가능하다는 회의론도 여전합니다. 북핵 협상을 주도했던 전 국무부 관리들의 진단을 백성원 기자가 들어봤습니다.

바이든 행정부 출범 직후 일찌감치 부활을 예고했던 북한인권특사와 달리 북한과의 실무협상을 총괄할 대북정책특별대표 인선 움직임은 포착되지 않고 있습니다.

앞서 워싱턴포스트는 지난 5일 대북정책특별대표를 당장 임명할 계획이 없다는 미 고위 당국자의 발언을 전했습니다. ‘법에 명시된 북한인권특사는 지명할 계획이지만, 북한과 대화가 있을 때까지 협상을 이끌 대표를 지정할 필요는 없다’는 게 당국자의 설명이었습니다.

미 역대 정부에서 북한 전담 직책을 맡아 주요 협상을 이끌었던 전 고위 외교 당국자들은 이해할 만하다는 반응을 보였습니다. 특별대표는 말 그대로 특별한 임무에 집중하는 자리인 만큼, 당장 할 수 있는 일이 아무것도 없는 형식적 직책을 두기보다 향후 북한의 태도와 협상 여건에 맞춰나가면 될 것이라는 이유를 들었습니다.

크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 차관보는 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “북한 문제에 전념할 상근직을 둬야 할 필요성이 생기면 임명할 것으로 확신한다”며 “하지만 당장은 그럴 필요 없이 현행 체제를 통해 다룰 수 있다고 인식하는 것 같다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아태 차관보] “I think if there's a need to have someone working full time on North Korea, and if there's a need for that I'm sure they would look at that but I think the feeling is right now there's no need. And they can handle it through existing structures.”

힐 전 차관보는 “특별대표 임명은 상징적 의미만 있는 것이 아니라 특정 사안에 더 많은 자원을 투입하는 것이라는 점을 이해해야 한다”며, 바이든 행정부는 “(대북정책특별대표를) 절대 임명하지 않겠다는 게 아니라 당장은 그럴 필요가 없다고 말하고 있는 것”이라고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아태 차관보] “I think it's important to understand when you name a person as a special envoy, it's not just some kind of symbolic naming. What you're trying to do is devote more resources to a particular problem, But I think the feeling is that there's no need to do that at this time. I don't think anyone's saying that they'll never do that, it's just that they're saying that there's no need to do it right now, and that they can handle the workload such as it is through existing positions.”

2009년 스티븐 보즈워스, 2011년 글린 데이비스, 2014년 성 김, 2016년 조셉 윤 등 직업 외교관들이 이어가다 트럼프 행정부에서 기업인 출신인 스티븐 비건 전 국무부 부장관이 겸직했던 이 자리는 지난 1월 바이든 행정부가 들어선 뒤 공석으로 남아 있습니다.

국무부에서 미-북 협상을 주도했던 전 외교 관리들은 북한 문제를 전담할 대북정책특별대표의 공백이 북한 문제에 대한 바이든 행정부의 소극적 태도를 반영하는 것은 아니라고 지적합니다.

조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 미국 차석대표는 “북한이 대화할 의지가 없다면 외교에도 어려움이 있는 만큼, (바이든 행정부가) 만약 대북정책 특별대표 임명을 미루고 있는 것이 사실이라면, 대화 제의에 대한 북한의 수용 여부를 지켜보고 있는 것일 뿐”이라고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 미국 차석대표] “If indeed there is a decision to hold off on naming a special representative, I don't think that's really indicative of anything other than they want to see where relations go with North Korea—if the North Koreans are going to be receptive to meetings. I mean, if there were no meetings, if the North Koreans refused to come to the table, it's kind of difficult to have diplomacy, take the lead when the North Koreans are not willing to talk.”

이어 “바이든 행정부도 북한 문제를 우선순위에 두고 많은 시간과 노력을 투자하고 있으며, 그런 측면은 문재인 대통령과의 정상회담을 통해 곧 드러날 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 미국 차석대표] “I think North Korea is a priority issue for the Biden administration. I think they're putting a lot of time and focus into it. And I think that will come out in the meetings in a few weeks with President Moon Jae-in, as it did with the meetings with the Prime Minister Suga.”

앞서 워싱턴포스트는 관련 보도에서 “바이든 행정부가 몇몇 외교정책 우선순위를 갖고 있지만 북한에 관한 시간과 자원, 정치적 자본 소비는 그 우선순위 중 하나가 아님은 분명하다”고 평가했습니다.

하지만 로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 비확산·군축담당 특별보좌관은 “(대북정책)특별대표 직책이 결국은 채워질 것”이라며 “이 자리를 지금까지 채우지 않았다고 북한과의 협상 의지가 없는 것으로 간주하지 말아야 한다”고 밝혔습니다.

[로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 특별보좌관] “The position of special representative should be filled — eventually. The failure to fill that position so far should not be taken as a lack of interest in negotiations with the DPRK. So far, Pyongyang has rejected Biden administration efforts to engage. But if and when the North Koreans become receptive to engagement, I believe a special representative will be named.

“북한이 지금까지는 바이든 행정부의 관여 노력을 거부하고 있지만 앞으로 이를 수용할 경우 특별대표가 임명될 것이라고 믿는다”는 설명입니다.

바이든 행정부는 새 대북정책 검토 결과를 전달하기 위해 북한과 추가 접촉을 시도했지만 반응이 없었던 것으로 알려졌습니다.

국무부 대변인실 관계자는 지난 4일 VOA에 북한은 이전 (미국) 행정부 때로 거슬러 올라가 이후 1년 넘게 외교 채널을 통해 아무 응답도 하지 않고 있다”고 확인했습니다.

[국무부 대변인실 관계자] “The DPRK will have to decide whether it is open to diplomacy. As we have previously shared, they have been silent through diplomatic channels for over a year, going back to the previous administration.”

앞서 젠 사키 백악관 대변인은 지난 3월 15일 브리핑에서 북한과 접촉을 시도했지만, 대답을 얻지 못했다고 밝힌 바 있습니다.

이후 북한은 3월 18일 최선희 외무성 제1부상의 담화를 통해 미국의 접촉 시도를 확인하고 “미국의 대조선 적대시 정책이 철회되지 않는 한 그 어떤 접촉이나 대화도 이루어질 수 없다는 입장을 밝혔다”며 “우리는 앞으로도 계속 이러한 미국의 접촉 시도를 무시할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

지난해 7월 서울을 방문한 스티븐 비건 미국 국무부 부장관 겸 대북특별대표가 기자들의 질문에 답하고 있다.

미 전직 외교 관리들은 북한 정권이 바이든 행정부의 대화 제의에 전혀 응하지 않고 있는 현시점에서는 미 정부 각 부처의 기존 ‘한반도팀’ 체제로도 충분히 대응할 수 있다고 설명했습니다.

디트라니 전 차석대표는 “국무부에는 차관보 대행과 부차관보를 비롯해 한반도 관련 경험이 풍부한 관리들이 많다”는 예를 들면서 “바이든 행정부는 한반도 전체에 영향을 미치는 북한 문제에 대한 전문성이 부족하지 않다”고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 미국 차석대표] “The State Department has a number of officers, the acting assistant secretary of state, the deputy, who are very experienced on North Korean issues and issues related to the whole Korean Peninsula. So, I don't think there's a dearth of expertise in the Biden administration in regards to developments in North Korea that affects the whole of the Korean Peninsula or indeed our allies in South Korea.”

토마스 컨트리맨 전 국무부 국제안보·비확산담당 차관대행은 “대북정책 특별대표를 임명할 계획이 현재 없다는 국무부의 입장을 이해한다”며 “북한의 입장은 현재로선 협상할 게 없다는 것을 의미하기 때문”이라고 지적했습니다.

[토마스 컨트리맨 전 국무부 차관대행] “I understand the Department’s statement that there are no current plans to name a special representative for North Korea: the current DPRK stance means that - at the moment - there is nothing to negotiate.

그러면서 “진지한 협상 절차가 시작되기 전에 필요한 북한과의 탐색적 대화를 (국무부) 차관보 선에서 적절히 다룰 수 있다고 확신한다”고 말했습니다.

[토마스 컨트리맨 전 국무부 차관대행] “I am confident that the Assistant Secretary level can handle appropriately the exploratory talks with the DPRK that will be necessary before a serious negotiation process can begin.”

재직 시절 바로 그런 상황을 경험했던 힐 전 차관보는 6자회담과 같은 주요 비핵화 담판 당시에도 북한을 전담하는 특사 체제가 아닌 차관보급에서 협상을 관장했다는 사실을 상기시켰습니다.

[녹취: 크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아태 차관보] “I would point out when I did that job, by the way, I was also the head of the six party talks, I was also the assistant secretary. And then when Secretary Clinton came in four years later, they decided to make it a separate position. But for now I think they've decided and I think, from what I can tell correctly, they've decided correctly that there's no need for an additional person to do this.”

힐 전 차관보는 “내가 차관보로 재직할 때는 6자회담 수석대표를 겸임했고, 4년 뒤 힐러리 클린턴 국무장관 체제가 되면서 두 직책을 분리했다는 사실을 언급하겠다”면서 “당장은 추가 직책이 필요하지 않다는 현 정부의 결정은 옳다고 생각한다”고 말했습니다.

실제로 오바마 행정부 1기 때인 클린턴 국무장관 재임 시에는 커트 캠벨 동아태 차관보 아래 스티븐 보즈워스 대북정책특별대표가 6자회담 수석대표 업무를 겸임하다가 이후 후임인 글린 데이비스 국제원자력기구(IAEA) 주재 대사가 대북정책특별대표직을 넘겨받으면서 클리포드 하트가 6자회담 특사로 활동했습니다.

앞서 부시 행정부 1기에는 제임스 켈리 동아태 차관보가 6자회담이 열릴 경우 수석대표로 협상에 참여했고 조셉 디트라니 6자회담 특사가 차석대표를 맡았으며, 부시 행정부 2기 들어서도 크리스토퍼 힐 동아태 차관보가 수석대표, 성 김 6자회담 특사가 차석대표를 맡으며 비슷한 방식으로 역할을 분담했습니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관은 “김정은이 바이든 행정부의 협상 재개 제안에 동의할 경우 트럼프 행정부 당시 스티븐 비건이 맡았던 것과 같은 대북정책특별대표 임명이 필수적”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관] “If Kim Jong-un agrees to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States on the basis of the Biden administration's proposal, then I think it's essential for the Biden administration to appoint a senior person to be the special envoy for the North Korea negotiations, something like Stephen Biegun was for the Trump administration.”

1994년 미-북 제네바 합의에 참여했던 세이모어 전 조정관은 “이와 같은 고위직 임명이 이뤄지지 않을 경우 북한과의 복잡하고 어려운 협상을 진행하는 것이 거의 불가능하다”며 “김정은이 미국의 대화 재개 제안을 받아들일지 모르는 현 상황에서 당장 임명할 필요는 없지만, 김정은이 이를 수용할 경우 대북정책특별대표를 임명하기 바란다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관] “I think without that kind of senior appointment with a dedicated team, it's almost impossible to run a complicated, difficult negotiation with North Korea. I don't think it's essential that the Biden administration appoints such a person now because we don't know whether Kim Jong-un will even accept the US proposal to resume talks. But if Kim Jong Un accepts, then I hope the administration will appoint someone to be the special envoy for North Korea.”

특히 “대북정책특별대표가 고위직일수록 북한의 더 높은 관리를 상대하게 돼 협상을 어느 정도까지는 촉진할 수 있게 된다”며 “협상의 성공을 보장하진 못하지만, 고위직 대표를 두면 문제가 다소 수월해진다”고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관]”And of course the more senior the US representative, the more senior the North Korean representative, which probably facilitates to some extent the negotiations. That doesn't mean the negotiations will succeed, but it makes it a little easier if you have a dedicated, senior official with that responsibility.”

앞서 바이든 행정부는 출범 열흘 만에 2015년 이란 핵협정 체결에 핵심적 구실을 했던 로버트 말리를 이란 담당 특별대표로 임명해 북핵 문제는 외교안보 순위에서 이란보다 후순위로 밀릴 것이라는 전망이 나왔습니다.

정의용 한국 외교부 장관은 지난 6일 한국 연합뉴스와 인터뷰에서 미 국무부 대북정책특별대표에 대해 “미국이 더 검토해야 하지만 임명하는 것이 바람직하다”며 “과거 사례를 보면 북한 문제를 총괄하는 인사가 있는 것이 상대방에게 협상에 집중한다는 인상을 줄 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

하지만 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 수석부차관보는 “대북정책특별대표 임명은 북한과의 외교와 대화에 대한 미국의 진지함을 보여주는 수단으로서 상징적 가치를 갖지만, 특별대표를 임명하든 임명하지 않든 북한 측이 어떤 비핵화 논의에도 관심이 없다는 사실에는 변함이 없다”고 지적했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “There would be some symbolic value in making the appointment as a way of demonstrating U.S. seriousness of purpose when it comes to diplomacy and dialogue with North Korea. But whether or not a new special representative is appointed, the fact remains that there is no interest on North Korea's part in any discussion of denuclearization.”

또한 “북한은 핵보유국이고 앞으로도 그럴 것이라는 게 북한의 일관적 메시지”라며 “새 대북정책특별대표의 존재 혹은 부재가 북한의 이런 강력한 입장을 변화시키지 못할 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “The consistent message from North Korea has been that the DPRK is and intends to remain a nuclear weapons power. The presence or absence of a new U.S. special representative will make no difference in changing this strongly held North Korean position.”

미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장은 “바이든 팀은 대북정책특별대표에 앞서 동아시아태평양 담당 차관보를 먼저 확정하기 원할 것”이라며 “미국 정부 내에 특별대표 직책이 너무 많다는 의견이 있다”고 설명했습니다.

[미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장] “I am guessing that the Biden team wants to get the Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific confirmed before moving onto the Special Envoy for NorthKorea. Of course, there are some folks who think that the US Government has too many Special Envoys. Whether or not this person is appointed, my view is that it will make no difference in terms of negotiating a denuclearization agreement with North Korea. That is not possible as long as the Kim family rules North Korea.”

한반도에너지개발기구(KEDO)의 미국 측 수석협상가를 지낸 리스 전 실장은 “특별대표가 임명되든 되지 않든 북한과의 비핵화 합의에는 어떤 차이도 만들지 못할 것”이라며 “김정은 일가가 북한을 통치하는 한 그것(비핵화 합의)은 불가능하다”고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.