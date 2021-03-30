미 전문가 "북한 미사일은 한국 타격용...순항·탄도 '섞어 쏘기'로 파괴력 극대화"

북한의 미사일 시험 발사에 대한 미국의 반응에 관심이 집중되지만, 워싱턴에서는 한국의 취약성에 대한 우려가 높습니다. 북한 미사일 역량은 한국을 타격하는 데 집중돼 있으며, 잠수함 공격력까지 더해지면 한국을 360도 전 방향에서 위협할 것이라는 진단입니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

북한이 지난 21일 서해로 발사한 단거리 순항미사일과 25일 동해상으로 발사한 단거리 탄도미사일은 모두 한국을 타격하는 데 최적화돼 있다는 분석이 나왔습니다.

이언 윌리엄스 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 미사일 방어 프로젝트 부국장은 VOA와의 전화 인터뷰에서 북한의 잇따른 미사일 시험 발사는 모두 한국을 상대로 한 전쟁을 염두에 둔 것이라면서 이렇게 진단했습니다.

이언 윌리엄스 미국 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 미사일방어프로젝트 부국장.

윌리엄스 부국장은 “전쟁 발발 시 북한이 최근 시험 발사한 모든 무기의 주요 표적은 한국이 될 것”이라며 “KN-23, KN-24, KN-25 등 좀 더 효과적인 북한의 단거리미사일은 일본을 타격하기 어렵고 거의 전적으로 한반도에서 발발하는 전쟁에서 사용될 무기”라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어 프로젝트 부국장] “If there is going to be a conflict with North Korea, South Korea is typically the target of those...I mean all of these weapons that they have been testing—KN-23, KN-24, KN-25–all these short range missiles that are looking like the more effective things in their arsenal can't hit Japan. These can't certainly can't hit the United States. I mean these are weapons that would be used almost exclusively in a Korean conflict on the Korean peninsula.”

또한 “북한은 전쟁의 무대가 한반도가 될 것이라는 사실을 잘 알고 있다”며 “계속되는 무기 실험은 그런 상황을 준비하는 것”이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어 프로젝트 부국장] “North Korea knows that if there is going to be a war, it’s going to happen on the Korean peninsula. And so that's what they're preparing for.”

한국군은 당초 25일 발사된 탄도미사일 사거리를 450km로 파악했으나 북한 노동신문은 이 미사일이 600km를 날아갔다고 보도했습니다. 한국 전역이 타격 범위에 들어가는 것입니다.

앞서 북한의 순항미사일 발사를 ‘통상적’ 활동으로 규정한 조 바이든 대통령은 북한의 탄도미사일 발사에 대해서는 유엔 안보리 결의를 위반했다고 지적하며 맞대응을 경고했습니다.

윌리엄스 부국장은 북한이 시험 발사한 순항미사일과 관련해서도 “유엔 안보리 결의에 위배되지 않는다고 해도 한국에는 매우 다른 종류의 공중 위협을 가한다”고 경고했습니다. 파괴력은 탄도미사일에 못 미치지만 정확도가 훨씬 높고 저고도를 유도 비행하면서 한국의 미사일 방어망을 쉽게 뚫을 수 있다는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어 프로젝트 부국장] “It's maybe not a violation of the UN UN Security Council resolutions but...cruise missiles offer a very different kind of aerial threat.”

특히 “북한이 탄도미사일과 순항미사일을 섞어 쏘는 상황이 매우 위험하다”며 “순항 미사일로 레이더를 무력화시킨 뒤 탄도미사일을 발사할 경우 한국은 제대로 대응할 수 없게 된다”고 우려했습니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어 프로젝트 부국장] “What's really dangerous is the prospect of using ballistic and cruise missiles in concert with each other, using cruise missiles to attack radars—air

defense radars, missile defense radars—and then you blind them and then you follow on with ballistic missiles. And because you've taken out the radar, you can't see what you're shooting at, you can't engage the ballistic missiles that follow.”

윌리엄스 부국장은 “레이더가 없으면 요격미사일도 무용지물이 되는 만큼, 순항미사일과 탄도미사일을 결합한 이중 능력은 한국의 미사일 방어망을 약화시키고 북한의 타격을 더욱 정확하게 만든다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어 프로젝트 부국장] “Don’t even worry about the interceptors, don't even worry about the missiles. They're useless without the radar. So they would go in, take out radars and then follow on with the air attacks on all the other targets. So, having that dual capability of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles complicates defenses and it gives North Korea opportunities to be a little more surgical.”

북한 순항미사일의 전술핵무기 탑재 능력과 관련해서는 “순항미사일의 탄두 중량이 100kg 정도인 것을 고려할 때 북한의 소형화 기술로는 아직 갈 길이 멀지만, 이론상 어느 시점에는 가능할 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어 프로젝트 부국장] “If they get the miniaturization down enough—it depends on how much payload can that cruise missiles carry...A lot of cruise missiles have a payload capacity of like 100 kilograms and that would be pretty small for a nuke. That would be a pretty small nuclear weapon, so I think North Korea is far from that right now in terms of their warhead miniaturization. But in principle you could at some point in time, if they get their forehead small enough.”

한국 국가정보원도 북한이 25일 발사한 단거리 탄도미사일에 이론상 소형 핵무기 탑재가 가능하다는 입장인 것으로 보도됐습니다.

윌리엄스 부국장은 북한이 개발 중인 잠수함발사탄도미사일(SLBM)도 현실적으로 미국이 아니라 한국에 가장 큰 위협이라고 지적했습니다. “북한의 조악한 잠수함 수준을 고려할 때 미국을 타격하기는 어려운 대신, 핵무기를 탑재한 SLBM으로 한국의

미사일 방어망을 우회해 바다에서 한국 영토를 공격하는 상황이 더 큰 우려”라는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어 프로젝트 부국장] “They're so far from having a submarine capability that can hit the United States. I think a bigger fear would be...if they put together a submarine that they could launch a couple of shorter range ballistic missiles from potentially nuclear tipped, and that they would be able to get around the missile defenses in South Korea, so they could fire from the sea…”

윌리엄스 부국장은 “한국의 미사일 방어망은 오랫동안 상대적으로 좁은 범위의 북쪽 방향에 집중돼 있어 다른 방향에서 날아오는 미사일은 포착하기 어렵다”며 “360도 미사일 방어 역량을 구축하는 것이 필요하다”고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어 프로젝트 부국장] “It's really worth looking at more of a 360 defensive capability. The missile defenses that the Korean Peninsula have had the luxury for a long time of knowing exactly where the missiles are coming from the North. And you can point all your missile defenses towards that relatively small launch area. With a regional SLBM capability of North Korea, that makes it possible that we could get something coming actually from another direction.”

김정은 국무위원장은 지난 2019년 7월 신포조선소를 방문해 개조된 로미오급 잠수함을 시찰했습니다. 또 북한은 지난 1월 노동당 제8차 당대회 기념 열병식에서 신형 SLBM을 공개하기도 했습니다.

아울러 지난해 11월 한국 국가정보원은 북한이 탄도미사일을 탑재할 수 있는 잠수함 2척을 새로 건조하고 있다고 밝힌 바 있습니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원은 “북한의 단거리 탄도미사일과 순항미사일, 다연장포 개발은 모두 한국과 주한미군을 공격하려는 목적”이라며 “(한국에 대한) 직접적 위협이라는 데 의심의 여지가 없다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “The development of North Korea's short range missile capabilities, cruise missile capabilities, multiple rocket launch capabilities are all designed to attack South Korean and U.S. military bases. So, it is a direct threat. There's no doubt about that.

한미연합사 작전참모 출신인 맥스웰 연구원은 “일부 전문가들과 국가 안보 관리들이 대북 정책 검토를 그대로 진행할 수 있도록 중장거리 탄도미사일과 달리 단거리 미사일 발사의 의미는 최소화하고 있는 것”이라고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “The only thing that some of the pundits and some of the national security officials are doing is minimizing that in comparison to a long range, intermediate ballistic missile. People are trying to minimize the effects of this, and so that the policy review can proceed.”

제프리 루이스 미들베리 국제학연구소 동아시아 비확산센터 소장.

제프리 루이스 미들베리 국제학연구소 동아시아 비확산센터 소장은 “북한의 과거 무기 시험 양상을 볼 때 이번 발사는 일상적 군사 훈련의 일환으로 그리 대수롭지 않은 움직임”이라고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 루이스 미들베리 국제학연구소 동아시아 비확산센터 소장] “That would be more consistent with this being a military exercise, since we've seen North Korea had conducted a number of those tests in the past. It's a marginal case.”

루이스 소장은 “이번 발사는 시작에 불과할 뿐, 북한은 어떤 제재를 가해도 미사일 발사를 멈추지 않을 것”이라며 “미사일 발사에 지나치게 초점을 맞추는 대신 대규모 전술핵의 개발과 배치를 막는 데 중점을 둬야할 것”이라고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 루이스 미들베리 국제학연구소 동아시아 비확산센터 소장] “I think this is just the beginning, not the end...North Korea is never giving these missiles up, so I don't think it does much good to focus on them. The real emphasis is—the real point of intervention is whether we can head off North Korea developing and deploying large numbers of tactical nuclear weapons.

앞서 영국과 프랑스 등 안보리의 유럽 5개 이사국은 북한의 탄도미사일 발사 문제를 논의하기 위해 30일 비공개회의를 열 것을 요구했습니다.

북한은 유럽 국가들의 이같은 움직임에 대해 주권 침해이자 이중기준이라고 반발하며 대응조치를 경고했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.