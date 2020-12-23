미 제재 전문가들 "최대 대북압박, 부실 이행으로 무력화...중국 위반 계속될 것"

전례 없는 강도로 시작된 트럼프 행정부의 대북제재가 동력을 완전히 잃었다는 비판이 커지고 있습니다. 미-북 정상회담 전후로 느슨해진 대북제재를 중국 등이 대놓고 무시하고 있다는 지적인데, 제제의 효과가 없는 게 아니라 불이행 관행이 선을 넘었다는 우려가 큽니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

트럼프 행정부가 11월 3일 대통령 선거를 치른 이후에도 대북제재를 중단하지 않고 있지만, 워싱턴의 제재 전문가들은 제재 명단에 이름을 추가하는 것보다 훨씬 중요한 것은 “강력한 제재 의지”라고 강조했습니다.

미국이 북한과의 핵 협상과는 별개로 유엔 결의를 위반한 기업과 개인을 상대로 제재를 계속 부과하고 있지만, 이미 2018년 6월 미-북 정상회담을 전후로 최대 대북 압박의 동력이 크게 꺾여 제재가 효력을 발휘하지 못하고 있다는 비관적 평가가 지배적입니다.

따라서 충분히 강력한 현행 제재를 빈틈없이 이행하는 것이 새로운 제재를 고안해 내는 것보다 훨씬 효과적인 대북 압박 방안이라는 의견으로 모아집니다.

윌리엄 뉴콤 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원.

윌리엄 뉴콤 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원은 VOA에 “중국 등의 대북제재 이행을 압박할 첫 번째 단계는 위반 업체 등을 미 재무부 해외자산통제국 특별지정 제재대상에 추가하는 것이지만 할 수 있는 일은 훨씬 더 많다”며 “현 행정부와 차기 행정부의 더욱 강력한 대응 의지에 달렸다”고 지적했습니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원] “First step is putting them on OFAC SDN list. There is much more that could be done but it depends on the appetite of this and next Administration to confront problems more forcefully.”

제재법률 전문가 조슈아 스탠튼 변호사는 더욱 구체적으로 “트럼프 대통령이 제재 이행과 ‘최대 압박’을 스스로 중지시키고 대량 학살자(김정은)와의 사진 촬영에 그의 유산을 건지 2년이 지난 뒤에 취한 조치들은 너무 부족하고 뒤늦은 사례일 뿐”이라고 비판했습니다.

[조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “The actions by President Trump are a case of "too little, too late," more than two years after he personally paused sanctions enforcement, aborted "maximum pressure," and gambled his legacy on a photo op with a mass murderer. Front companies come and go, and other front companies will be smuggling North Korean coal before Trump leaves office.”

2016년 시행된 ‘대북제재와 정책강화법’ 초안 작성에 참여한 스탠튼 변호사는 “유령회사들이 나타났다가 사라지고, 다른 유령회사들은 트럼프 대통령이 물러나기 전에 북한 석탄을 밀수할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

조슈아 스탠튼 변호사. 사진=HRNK.

이처럼 전문가들은 현 대북제재 이행 강도로는 앞으로도 중국과 러시아가 노골적으로 자행하는 북한과의 밀무역을 막기 어려울 것으로 내다보고 있습니다. 한때 유엔의 대북 결의를 준수하는 듯 보였던 중국 등이 심각한 대가가 따르지 않는 제재 위반 행위에 대해 더는 국제사회의 시선을 의식하지 않게 됐다는 진단입니다.

뉴콤 전 위원은 “중국과 러시아는 제재 회피에 연루된 북한의 조력자로 인식되는 국제적 망신을 피하려는 단계를 이미 지났다”며, 따라서 “두 나라와 북한 간에 이뤄지는 불법 거래가 줄어들지 않을 것”이라고 전망했습니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원] “My guess is there is unlikely to be a reduction in these illicit trades as Beijing and Moscow are passed the stage where they wish to avoid international embarrassment of being identified as blatant and complicit partners to sanctions evasion.”

미 중앙정보국(CIA)과 국무부, 재무부 등에서 북한 경제를 집중 분석했던 뉴콤 전 위원은 “중국의 대북제재 위반은 북한의 석탄 수출 금지와 정제유 수입 제한, 북한 노동자의 본국 송환을 명시한 유엔 안보리 결의가 채택된 이후에도 지속돼 왔다”며 “초기부터 세컨더리 보이콧(제 3자 제재)을 통해 대북 결의를 강력히 이행했다면 제재 위반의 규모와 범위를 줄일 수 있었을 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원] “Depends on how aggressively new US sanctions are enforced. Violations are not just recent events but have been taking place since UNSC resolutions adopted specifying exports of coal and beyond quota imports of oil were prohibited and workers abroad were required to be sent back to DPRK. Early, tough enforcement via secondary sanctions might have reduced scale and scope of violations.”

또한 “(제재를 강력히 이행했다면) 북한은 발각될 위험을 감수하려는 세력과 더 높은 거래 비용으로 훨씬 큰 경제적 타격을 입었을 것이지만, 제재를 느슨히 이행하면서 위반자들을 대담하게 만들었다”고 지적했습니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원] “...given profits to be made DPRK would have taken an even larger monetary hit from higher costs involved dealing with those prepared to take risk of exposure. Lax enforcement resulted in the opposite; it emboldened violators.”

브루스 클링너 미국 워싱턴 헤리티지 재단 선임연구원.

브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원도 트럼프 행정부의 강력했던 초기 대북제재 의지가 급속히 약화한 데 대해 비판적인 견해를 밝혔습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “The sanctions action would have far more impact if the Trump administration sanctioned all of the entities violating UN resolutions and US laws. Successive US administrations have pulled their punches in enforcing US laws.”

클링너 연구원은 “역대 미 행정부는 대북제재 관련 미국 법을 이행하는 데 있어 계속 사정을 봐줬다”며 “트럼프 행정부가 유엔 결의와 미국법을 위반한 모든 업체에 제재를 가했다면 제재가 훨씬 더 효과적이었을 것”이라고 말했습니다.

이어 “미국은 유엔 결의와 미국법 위반 증거를 확보한 모든 대상에 제재를 가할 수 있고 그렇게 해야 한다”면서 “현시점에서는 현행법을 실제로 이행하는 것이 새 법이나 행정명령을 만드는 것보다 중요하다”고 강조했습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “The US can and should impose sanctions on all entities for which it has evidence are violating UN resolutions and/or US laws. At this point, it is less important to create new laws or executive orders than actually enforcing existing legislation.”

클링너 연구원은 “트럼프 행정부는 중국의 제재 위반에 강력히 대처하겠다고 다짐했지만, 수년 동안 위반자에 대해 미국법을 완전히 이행하지 않았다”고 비판했습니다. 그러면서 “2017년 미국 의회가 미국 금융 시스템을 통해 돈세탁을 한 중국 12개 은행 리스트를 백악관에 보냈지만, 행정부는 조치를 취하지 않았고, 2019년 3월 트럼프 대통령은 유엔 결의를 위반한 중국회사 2곳에 대한 미 재무부의 제재를 철회했다”는 예를 들었습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “The Trump administration recently vowed to get tough against Chinese violations but chose for years not to fully enforce U.S. laws against Chinese violators. In 2017, the US Congress sent to the White House a list of 12 Chinese banks believed to be committing money laundering crimes in the US financial system. The administration did not take action against any of them. In March 2019, President Trump reversed Treasury Department’s action against two Chinese shipping companies violating UN resolutions.”

브루스 벡톨 미국 앤젤로주립대 교수.

브루스 벡톨 앤젤로 주립대 교수도 “2018년 중국 내 유령회사와 은행이 무더기로 엄청난 벌금을 물거나 제재를 당하기 직전이었던 것으로 들었지만, 결국 그런 조치는 이행되지 않았다”고 밝혔습니다. 그러면서 “미국 정부와 동맹국들이 제재를 적극적이고 주도적으로 이행하지 않는다면, 제재는 종잇조각이나 마찬가지”라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로 주립대 교수] “I have been told that in 2018, there were literally piles of entities in China, both front companies and banks, that were about to be either finded—you know, huge fines—or sanctioned, and that pile never got used, that we just didn't do it. That's the key...“It's very, very important to note sanctions are no better than the paper they're printed on, if the United States, and that is to say, the Treasury Department and the State Department, and our allies actively, proactively enforce those sanctions because we don't enforce those sanctions or they don't mean anything.”

미 국방정보국(DIA) 정보분석관 출신인 벡톨 교수는 “미국은 제재 대상 국가와 거래한 독일의 도이치뱅크에 거액의 벌금을 부과했듯이 중국 은행에도 똑같이 할 수 있다”며 “기존 제재를 통해서도 얼마든지 그렇게 할 수 있지만 이행되지 않고 있는 게 항상 문제”라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로 주립대 교수] “There are many banks in China right now that we could be sanctioning under the existing sanctions. And remember sanctions are the final step, right? We don't have to, for example, sanction the Bank of China, which is the biggest bank there as you know. We could fine them, just like we fined a Deutsche Bank because of the sanctions on Iran. We could be doing that, we're not. And we could be doing that under existing sanctions and this has always been the problem.”

미국 정부가 가장 최근 시행한 대북제재 관련 조치는 북한 석탄 밀수출 활동에 대한 것으로, 미 재무부 해외자산통제실(OFAC)은 지난 8일 보도자료를 내고 북한의 석탄 수송과 관련해 6개의 업체와 4척의 선박을 제재한다고 밝혔습니다. 평양 소재의 대진무역총회사와 중국 소재 웨이하이후이장 무역회사, 홍콩에 있는 실버브리지 해운사를 비롯해 베트남에 있는 회사 한 곳도 제재 대상에 들어갔고, 이들 회사와 연계해 북한 석탄 수송에 관여한 아시아브리지와 캄브리지, 럭키스타 등 4척의 선박도 제재 명단에 이름을 올렸습니다.

보니 글레이저 미국 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 아시아 선임자문관.

전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)의 보니 글레이저 아시아 선임자문관은 “미국 정부의 제재로 중국이 행동을 바꾸지는 않을 것”이라면서도 “트럼프 행정부가 중국의 불법 대북 거래에 주의를 환기하고, 이런 거래를 조장하는 업체 등에 비용을 부과하는 것은 좋은 일”이라고 평가했습니다.

[보니 글레이저 CSIS 선임자문관] “I doubt that China will change its behavior as a result of these sanctions, but it is a good thing that the Trump administration is calling attention to China's illicit trade with North Korea and trying to impose costs on the entities that are facilitating this trade.”

하지만 전문가들은 몇 년 전까지만 해도 국제사회의 감시망을 의식하던 중국이 이제 대놓고 대북제재를 위반하고 있는데 대해 “심각한 문제”라고 우려했습니다.

브루스 벡톨 앤젤로 주립대 교수는 “중국은 겉으로는 제재를 이행하는 척하면서 여전히 북한으로부터 석탄을 들여오고 북한에 유류를 공급하고 있다”며 “제재로 다소 불편을 겪을 뿐, 선박 간 불법 환적과 심지어 북한 선박을 입항 시켜 거래를 계속하고 있다”고 비판했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로 주립대 교수] “It's ship-to-ship transfer or even now—I'm reading—North Korean ships are just openly going in the Chinese ports and dropping off the coal. So, it's not as convenient because of the sanctions, the way it's being done, but it's still being done. The sanctions have affected the North Koreans and the Chinese, but the Chinese haven't shut off the North Koreans, they're just not enforcing the sanctions”

클링너 연구원은 “대북제재를 이행하고 있다는 중국의 주장을 진지하게 받아들이기에는 그동안 제시된 반증이 너무 많다”며 “중국은 오랫동안 유엔 제재 위반 행위를 못 본 체했고 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널과 비정부기구들은 이런 위반을 기록해 왔다”고 지적했습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “Far too much evidence exists to take China’s claims of innocence seriously...China has long turned a blind eye to actions violating UN sanctions. The UN panel of experts, as well as non-government organizations, have documented these violations.”

글레이저 자문관은 “중국 정부는 제재 이행과 관련해 다양한 행태를 보여왔다”며, “북한 정권에 대한 불만의 표시로 제재 이행 강도를 가끔 높이기도 했지만, 최근 몇 년 동안은 북한에 더 가까이 다가가 정책 변화의 일환으로 대북제재 완화를 촉구하며 북한의 외화 획득과 유류 수입을 돕는 중국 기업의 불법 거래를 못 본 척 해왔다”고 설명했습니다.

[보니 글레이저 CSIS 선임자문관] “Beijing's enforcement of sanctions has varied, at times they have tried harder to implement the sanctions as a signal of their disapproval to Pyongyang. But in recent years, the Chinese have drawn closer to the DPRK, and as part of the shift in their policy they are calling for the sanctions to be eased and the government and party has looked the other way, allowing Chinese companies to conduct illicit trade to help North Korea obtain hard currency and to import oil.”

뉴콤 전 위원은 “그나마 다행인 것은 중국과 러시아 모두 현재 그들이 이행하지 않고 있는 제재를 채택하는 데 한때 동참했었다는 사실”이라며 “따라서 미국을 비롯한 유엔 안보리 상임이사국의 동의가 없는 한, 국제사회가 금지한 북한의 행동이 (제재 목록에서) 제거되지 않을 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원] “The good news is that China and Russia approved the sanctions they now fail to enforce. So international prohibitions on DPRK activities can not be removed unless US and other members of the UNSC would agree.”

특히 금융계를 중심으로 한 전 세계적인 제재 공조가 이뤄질 경우 대북제재의 효율을 다시 높일 수 있다고 진단했습니다. “생각이 같은 나라들이 다른 유엔 회원국들의 제재 준수를 유도하고, 이행 노력과 관련한 훈련을 지원하며, 은행들은 북한의 자금 획득과 송금 현황을 발견해 차단해야 한다”는 설명입니다.

[윌리엄 뉴콤 전 유엔 대북제재위원회 전문가패널 위원] “Like-minded countries should work hard together to bring other UN member states into compliance and assist them with training and in their enforcement efforts. Banks to need to step up their efforts to identify and block DPRK efforts to obtain and transfer funds. A much better and more effective application of sanctions pressure is possible even with China and Russia doing their best to undermine them.”

뉴콤 전 전 위원은 “심지어 중국과 러시아가 제재를 훼손하기 위해 온갖 노력을 다해도 훨씬 낫고 효율적인 제재 압박을 부과하는 것이 가능하다”고 말했습니다.

스탠튼 변호사는 효과적인 제재 방안과 관련해, “제재를 망가뜨리며 미국 은행을 거친 김정은의 수익을 세탁하는 것을 못 본 체하는 중국 은행들에 대해 아홉 자리 숫자, 즉 수억 달러 대의 벌금을 부과하기 전에는 최대 압박을 가했다고 할 수 없다”고 주장했습니다.

[조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “But as I've said since Trump's inauguration, it will not be maximum pressure until the Treasury Department levies nine-digit penalties on the Chinese banks that have turned a blind eye to laundering Kim Jong-un's sanctions-busting revenue through American banks. Without that level of pressure, Kim will never take talks seriously and a lasting peace is impossible.”

스탠튼 변호사는 “그런 수준의 압박을 가하지 않는 한, 김정은은 절대로 대화를 심각하게 여기지 않을 것이고 영구적인 평화는 불가능하다”고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.