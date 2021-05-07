전 미 인권 관리들, 대북전단 살포 수사에 반발…"김여정 분노에 굴복"

미국의 인권 관계자들이 대북전단 살포에 대한 한국 경찰의 강제 수사를 강력히 비판했습니다. 김여정 북한 노동당 부부장이 전단 살포를 문제삼자마자 압수수색 등을 강행한 것은 한국 정부와 경찰에 대한 지휘권이 누구에게 있는지 의문을 갖게 만든다고 우려했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

한국 경찰의 대북전단 살포 관련 수사에 대한 미 전직 인권 관리들의 비판 수위는 어느 때보다 높습니다.

동맹국 정부를 겨냥한 직접적 비난 대신 ‘대북전단살포금지법’에 대한 유감을 표명하고 모범적인 민주주의 국가의 책임을 강조했던 전 인권 관리들은 김여정 북한 노동당 부부장의 담화 직후 강행된 이번 조치에 대해서만큼은 북한의 위협에 대한 굴종으로 간주했습니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “한국이 김여정의 위협에 이렇게 즉각 반응을 보이면 북한을 두려워하고, 북한과의 거래를 너무나 원한 나머지 북한이 위협하면 벌떡 일어난다는 인상을 주게 된다”며 “한국의 대북 협상력을 훼손할 뿐”이라고 비판했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “I think South Korea does not look good if they respond so immediately and give the impression that they're frightened of the North, or that they're so anxious to make a deal with the North that if North Korea threatens them, they immediately jump. It undermines their ability to negotiate with the North.”

이어 “북한은 미국에 새 행정부가 들어설 때마다 시선을 끌기 위해 도발적 언행을 되풀이해 왔는데, 북한이 두려워 굴복하겠다는 식으로 대응하는 것이야말로 최악의 행동”이라고 지적했습니다. “지금은 강해져야 할 때”라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “This is basically what we've come to expect from North Korea. A new president in the United States has always produced provocation that happened with Obama with a nuclear weapon, that happened with Trump with missiles. We're likely to see something because we have a new president here, and it's all part of this North Korean effort to say ‘Remember I'm here, you gotta agree with me.’ I think the worst thing to do is to respond in a fashion that says ‘We're frightened of North Korea and therefore we'll give in.’ This is the time to be strong.”

앞서 한국 경찰은 대북전단을 살포했다고 밝힌 자유북한운동연합의 박상학 대표의 사무실을 압수수색하는 등 강제 수사에 착수했습니다.

박 대표는 지난달 말 비무장지대와 인접한 경기도와 강원도 일대에서 대북전단을 날렸다며 영상을 공개했습니다. 대북전단 50만 장과 1달러 지폐 5천 장을 대형 풍선에 달아 두 차례 북한으로 날려보냈다는 설명입니다.

킹 전 특사는 “북한이 대북전단 살포에 대해 소음을 내자 한국 경찰이 강경한 조사 입장을 밝힌 것은 정확히 북한이 원하는 행동”이라고 말했습니다. 그러면서 “자신들이 으르렁거리면 모두가 두려워하기를 바라는 북한의 희망에 한국이 놀아난 것으로, 한국의 입지만 약화시킨 불행한 일”이라고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “Number one, you don't respond immediately when something like this happens. I mean, the North Koreans make noise about this story of leaflets being flown over and immediately the South Koreans issue a tough statement from the police that they're going to investigate the group that is sending the leaflets. This is exactly what the North Koreans want. They want everybody to think if they growl, everybody will be frightened, and that's exactly what the South Koreans are unfortunately playing into—‘We’re so anxious to make a deal with the North Koreans that if they growl, we will immediately jump.’ It weakens the South Korean position and it's an unfortunate thing. You ignore it in the first place.”

로버타 코헨 전 미 국무부 인권담당 부차관보.

로버타 코헨 전 미 국무부 인권담당 부차관보는 “김여정은 한국 정부와 경찰에 대한 지휘권을 갖고 있지 않고, 그녀의 분노에 부응해 한국 정부와 경찰이 (수사) 명령을 내리도록 만들 권리도 없다”고 말했습니다. 그러면서 “김여정의 발언과 불만에 대한 한국 정부의 대응 방식은 지휘권이 누구에게 있는지 의아하게 만든다”고 우려했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보] “Kim Yo-jong is certainly not in charge of South Korea's government or police and has no right to be prompting them and baking them issue orders in response to her anger. So this line of action, this line of response, because she has said something, she has complained, is most unfortunate. It makes one wonder who's in charge.”

실제로 김여정 부부장이 2일 “용납 못 할 도발 행위”라며 전단 살포를 비난하는 담화를 내놓자 같은 날 김창룡 한국 경찰청장은 대북전단 살포에 경찰이 미온적인 초동 조치를 했다고 질책하며 신속한 수사를 주문했습니다.

국제무대에서 미국 정부의 인권 가치를 적극 옹호해 온 이들 전직 관리들은 김여정이 전면에 나서 대북전단 살포를 공격한 것은 그만큼 국내 민심의 동요가 심하다는 방증인데도 한국 정부는 북한의 약한 고리를 파고들 기회를 스스로 포기하고 있다고 비판했습니다.

또한, 김여정이 한국에 전하는 메시지를 김여정이 직접 발표하고 한국 대통령 등을 겨냥한 막말 수위를 노골적으로 높이는 것은 한국 정부가 번번이 북한의 요구에 순응하는 태도를 보였기 때문이라고 지적했습니다.

킹 전 특사는 “북한은 바이든 행정부로부터 어떤 반응이 뒤따를지 몰라 미국을 위협하는 데는 다소 신중한 반면, 지난 2년 동안 북한이 짖을 때마다 신속한 반응을 보인 한국에 대해서는 별 걱정 없이 김여정이 직접 거친 성명을 발표하고 있는 것”이라고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “North Koreans are a little more concerned about what the United States might do. This is a new president, they don't know how Biden's going to respond. There's a concern they want to make the threat and see how far they can go and it's obviously just the opening of the beginning of some threats by the North Koreans against the United States...The South Koreans unfortunately, in the last couple of years, have been so quick to respond when North Korea has barked. They're quite happy to give a strong, tough statement from Kim Yo-jong, as they have in the past so I think that's what's involved here. A little more cautious towards the United States right now, they don't feel like they've got to worry about South Korea.”

코헨 전 부차관보도 “북한은 자국의 인권 문제에 대한 논의를 철저히 통제하려고 시도하는 중”이라며 “미국과 달리 북한의 위협을 적극적으로 수용하는 문재인 정부를 상대로 그렇게 하는 것을 쉽게 여긴다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보] “I think overall, North Korea is trying to shut off and control the narrative about human rights in its country. And they find it easier to do that with South Korea because South Korea is right on the border, and the Moon administration has been quite receptive to threats from North Korea but the United States has not because for all different reasons.”

또한 “행동보다 말이 앞서는 북한의 도발 수위를 예측할 순 없지만, 그들의 수사는 영향을 미치며 특히 문재인 정부에는 더욱더 그렇다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보] “They wish to frighten and threaten and that is what they do. One doesn't know how provocative they will become. Their words are usually louder than their deeds, but they do have impact, particularly on the Moon administration.”

수잔 숄티 북한자유연합대표

수잔 숄티 북한자유연합대표는 “북한의 반응은 그들의 심각한 우려를 반영하는 것”이라며 “김여정이 불만을 표출할 때마다 우리가 무엇을 해야 할지 알려주는 직접적인 신호로 받아들여야 한다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합대표] “It shows you how concerned they are. It means we should be doing more. Whatever Kim Yo-jong complains about, that's a direct sign of what we should be doing more of.”

18년째 ‘북한자유주간’ 행사를 주도해 온 숄티 대표는 “사흘 밤 연속 라디오를 듣고 수십 년 동안 주입된 선전선동에서 깨어났다고 말한 탈북민이 있었다”며 “외부 정보를 접한 북한인들은 매우 빨리 마음을 열게 되고, 북한 정권은 바로 이것을 두려워해 거친 반응을 보이는 것”이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합대표] “Every one of them talked about how important radio was to get information. One defector said that after listening to the radio for three nights, it changed decades of propaganda. They could open their mind so quickly when they get information. So this is what the regime fears. This is why they go ballistic because of the balloon launches, because it's a way to get information into North Korea.”

숄티 대표는 “한국의 대북전단살포금지법에 반대한다”는 입장을 거듭 확인하면서 “한국이 체결한 국제조약 의무에도 위배되고 북한의 요구를 수용한 것도 부끄러운 일”이라고 비판했습니다. 그러면서 “우리는 더 많은 대북전단 풍선과 북한인들이 귀를 기울일 수 있는 라디오를 보내야 한다”고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합대표] “So I'm obviously against the South Korean leafleting law. I think it's unconstitutional. I believe it violates South Korea's international treaty obligations. So it's really a shame that they are continuing to try to do the requests of the DPRK, because we should be doing more balloon launches, not less, we should be sending in more radios and so people can listen.”

한편, 한국 경찰은 6일 박상학 대표의 사무실과 차량에서 확보한 자료를 분석하고 오는 10일 박 대표를 소환 조사할 방침입니다.

지난 3월부터 시행된 이른바 '대북전단금지법'에 따르면 군사분계선 일대에서 확성기 방송을 하거나 전단을 살포하면 최대 3년 이하의 징역이나 3천만 원, 미화로 2만 6천 800달러 이하의 벌금에 처해집니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.