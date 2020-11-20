거세지는 북한인권특사 임명 요구…"미국 주도 압박 되살려야"

내년 1월 20일 출범할 미 차기 정부에 4년간 공석이었던 국무부 북한인권특사를 임명할 것을 촉구하는 목소리가 높아지고 있습니다. 2014년 절정에 달한 북한 인권 개선 압박과 성과가 구심점을 잃고 표류하고 있는 만큼, 특사 임명으로 미국이 문제 해결의 주도권을 다시 잡아달라는 요구가 거셉니다. 백성원 기자가 취재했습니다.

“당신을 좋아하지만, 당신의 직함은 마음에 들지 않는다.”

로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사는 국무부 재직 당시 자신의 역할에 대한 북한의 노골적인 반감을 소개하면서, “이렇게 말했던 북한 외교관들이 2014년 북한인권조사위원회(COI) 보고서가 발표되고 내가 이를 적극 지지하자 그런 말조차 더는 꺼내지 않았다”고 회고했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “One point I was told by the North Koreans, ‘We like you, Ambassador King, but we don't like your title.’ After the human rights report came out, the Commission of Inquiry report, and I was very visible and very vocal in terms of supporting that, the North Koreans stopped telling me that.”

미국과 국제사회의 북한 인권 개선 노력을 상징하는 북한인권특사와 COI 보고서에 대한 북한의 거부감을 여실히 보여주는 일화입니다.

인권 유린 현장에 접근하기 어려운 한계 속에서도 존재감을 유지하며 평양을 압박해온 북한인권특사직은 2004년 미 의회에서 처음 채택돼 2008년과 2012년, 2018년 세 차례 연장된 북한인권법에 근거를 뒀습니다.

인권 문제를 전담했던 미 전직 관리들이 “북한인권특사 임명은 선택이 아니라 법에 따른 의무”라고 지적하는 것은 이 때문입니다.

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보는 “미국 정부의 주도로 국제적 성과를 거둘 수 있었던 북한인권특사를 4년이나 공석으로 둔 것은 트럼프 행정부의 큰 실수”라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보] human rights in North Korea for furthering it for working with the different bureaus in the State Department to ensure that human rights concerns are integrated into discussions, are brought forward at the United Nations, are carried forward in dialogues and diplomatic in diplomacy with regard to South Korea, and was of course with regard to North Korea, and in discussions with Japan, and with China. In other words, there's a lot that the special envoy can accomplish. And this is laid vacant for four years. And, and that's a great mistake.

“북한인권특사는 미국 정부 내 북한 인권 지지의 구심점으로서 국무부 산하 다른 부처와의 협력을 거쳐 관련 논의를 유엔 무대로 확대해 남북한은 물론, 일본, 중국과의 외교 대화로 이끌 중요한 자리”라는 이유를 들었습니다.

지난 2017년 8월 렉스 틸러슨 당시 국무장관은 특사와 특별대표직을 폐지 또는 통폐합하는 직제 개편 구상을 의회에 알리면서, 북한인권특사직은 국무부 민간안보·민주주의·인권 담당 차관이 겸임할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

국무부는 이후에도 북한인권특사 임명 계획을 문의할 때마다 “북한의 인권 실태에 깊이 우려한다”면서도 ‘행정상 발표할 내용은 없다”는 답변으로 일관해왔습니다.

킹 전 특사는 이 같은 인사의 문제점을 지적하며 “우리는 지난 몇 년 간 북한 인권에 충분히 주의를 기울이지 않았다”고 비판했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “ I would say that we have not given enough attention to human rights with regard to North Korea, particularly in the last couple of years.”

특히 “북한인권법은 특사의 역할을 명확히 밝히고 있다”며 “상·하원을 모두 만장일치로 통과한 북한인권법 재승인안에 트럼프 대통령도 서명한 만큼 반드시 임명돼야 한다”고 거듭 촉구했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “North Korea Human Rights Act spells out what this person is supposed to do. This is something that was adopted by unanimous vote in the House of Representatives. It was adopted by unanimous consent on the Senate side. President Trump himself signed the bill into law. So it's something that's in the law, and that should be done.”

킹 전 특사는 초대 북한인권특사인 제이 레프코위츠 전 백악관 국내정책 부보좌관에 이어 2009년 9월 특사에 임명돼 2017년 1월까지 약 7년 반 동안 활동했습니다. 특히 임시직이었던 전임 레코프위츠 특사와는 달리 정규직 상근 대사급으로서 북한 인권 문제를 전담하는 역할을 맡았습니다.

제이 레프코위츠 미 북한인권특사가 지난 2005년 12월 서울에서 열린 북한 인권 관련 행사에 참석했다.

이후 현재까지 3년 10개월 동안 공석이 이어지면서 미 의회와 인권단체를 중심으로 조속한 특사 임명 요구가 나왔습니다.

의회 내 초당적 기구인 톰 란토스 인권위원회 공동위원장을 맡고 있는 의원들은 2018년 10월 트럼프 대통령에 보낸 공개서한에서 북한인권특사 임명을 촉구했고, 미국의 초당적 기구 ‘의회-행정부 중국위원회’도 같은 시기 발표한 연례보고서에서 특사 지명과 인준 필요성을 강조했습니다.

또한 앰네스티 인터내셔널 미국지부와 북한인권위원회, 국경없는 인권, 링크 등 인권 단체들도 트럼프 대통령에게 북한인권특사를 임명해 미국과 북한 간 정기적인 인권 대화를 구축할 것을 거듭 권고해왔습니다.

워싱턴의 민간단체인 북한인권위원회(HRNK) 그레그 스칼라튜 사무총장은 “미 차기 행정부는 반드시 북한인권특사를 임명해야 한다”며 “(미 정부 내) 특별조사위원이 너무 많다는 주장을 이해하지만, 단 한 자리만 택해야 한다면 그것은 북한인권특사”라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “I think the next administration should appoint a special envoy for North Korea human rights issues. I understand the argument that there are too many special rapporteurs perhaps, but if we need one, this is the one of those we really, really need because of the scale of the human rights violations and crimes against humanity that we are dealing with, and also because this is a congressionally mandated position.”

아울러 특사 임명의 당위성으로는 “우리가 다루고 있는 북한의 인권 침해와 인류에 대한 범죄의 규모, 그리고 의회가 위임한 직책이기 때문”이라는 근거를 들었습니다.

인권 전문가들은 국무부 북한인권특사가 임명될 경우 미국과 국제기구에서 북한 인권 실태를 다시 한번 집중 조명하고 강력한 공동 대응을 끌어낼 것으로 기대했습니다. 2014년 COI 보고서 발표로 최고조에 달했던 북한 인권 유린에 대한 전 세계적 우려와 압박이 미-북 정상회담 이후 동력을 잃고 표류 중이라는 비판이 깔렸습니다.

코헨 전 부차관보는 “현재는 유엔 인권이사회와 유엔총회의 북한인권 결의안 채택 과정에서 각국의 동참을 조정하고 계획하며 장려할 권위를 갖는 미국의 목소리가 결여돼 있다”며 “특히 북한 인권에 관한 움직임을 전혀 보이지 않는 한국 정부를 독려할 (미국) 인사가 없다”는 문제를 제기했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보] The votes are still there for the resolutions at the Human Rights Council, the General Assembly but there's no person, there's nobody who has the authority and who has the voice to be the one to orchestrate and strategize and encourage other governments to join together on this, to also encourage this government of South Korea, which has been very lacks when it comes to human rights in North Korea, totally.”

앞서 북한 인권침해 문제 개선을 촉구하는 내용의 북한인권 결의안이 지난 18일 16년 연속 유엔에서 채택됐지만 한국 정부는 공동제안국 명단에서 2년 연거푸 빠졌습니다.

로버트 킹 미 국무부 북한인권 특사(오른쪽)가 지난 2013년 3월 스위스 제네바에서 열린 유엔인권이사회 회의에 참석했다.

코헨 전 부차관보는 “북한인권특사는 이처럼 구심점을 잃은 유엔과 유럽연합(EU) 회원국들을 미국의 노력에 동참시키면서 미국 정부 내부와 전 세계에서 북한 인권의 옹호자 역할을 할 수 있다”고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보] “Whether it's at the multilateral level or the bilateral level, I think that a North Korea special envoy, so can be the advocate within the United States government, and also around the world in mobilizing other states to join with the US as in the UN, there's always been a coalition of states—European Union and Japan and South Korea—and now they’re falling apart.”

킹 전 특사도 유엔 등 국제기구에서 북한 인권 문제가 심도있게 다뤄지고 개선 방안이 도출되도록 이끄는 것을 북한인권특사의 주요 과제로 꼽았습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “There's effort that needs to be made with the United Nations...we also have a role to play in the General Assembly. We need to make sure that we're engaged and involved. The North Korea human rights issue comes up every year and usually October. And there's a resolution that's usually considered in the United Nations we need to be involved in that we need to be talking with other countries that are engaged on this issue. And this is something that the special envoy for North Korea human rights should do.”

“유엔총회에서 적극적인 역할을 통해 북한인권결의안 등 매년 제기되는 북한 인권 현안을 다루는 데 북한인권특사가 적극적으로 관여해야 한다”는 설명입니다.

특히 “2014년부터 매년 개최된 유엔 안보리 차원의 북한 인권 토의가 2018년부터 2년 연속 무산됐고 올해도 개최 여부가 불투명하다”고 꼬집으면서, “미국이 주도적 역할을 할 경우 토의를 되살릴 수 있는 만큼, 북한인권특사를 통해 그런 노력을 다시 기울여야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “There has been a tradition that the Trump administration has broken. Now, this will be the third year in a row because I'm sure they're not going to raise it this year of having a discussion in December to talk about the North Korea human rights issues in the Security Council. And I think the United States needs to take a leading role in that...we need to continue, we need to make an effort to do that again. And if the United States takes a leading role, it's something that could very well happen and should happen.”

스칼라튜 사무총장은 “2004년 채택돼 3차례 연장된 북한인권법을 완전히 이행하는 데 북한인권특사가 중요한 역할을 하게 될 것”이라며 “북한의 인권 유린과 난민 문제를 조사하는 것뿐 아니라 인도주의 지원 여부도 다룰 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] The Special Envoy would have to be instrumental in the full implementation of the North Korean Human Rights Act of 2004 reenacted in 2008, 2012 and 2017 along the lines of investigating human rights violations, refugee issues—North Korean refugees— and dealing with humanitarian assistance as well, ensuring that there is a human rights, humanitarian assistance continuum. I want to say that over the long run, thinking of Ambassador King and his legacy at the State Department, he was an advocate for North Korean human rights. The Special Envoy has to be an advocate outside and inside the US government so that's how it would have to work.”

또한, “장기적으로는 로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사가 남긴 유산을 이어가야 한다”며 “미국 정부 안팎에서 북한 인권의 옹호자로 활동해야 한다”는 근본적 의무를 강조했습니다.

전문가들은 미-북 간 접촉이 막혀있어 실태 파악과 협상이 어렵고 북한이 인권 문제를 테이블 위에 올리는 것조차 거부하는 현실에서 북한인권특사의 활동과 업무 효율성에 한계가 있다는 일각의 지적에 동의하지 않았습니다.

수미 테리 미국 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 선임연구원은 “중요한 것은 북한의 인권 유린을 집중 조명하는 활동”이라며, “미국은 남아프리카공화국의 인종차별정책(아파르트헤이트)에 대항했듯이, 북한과 직접 대화할 수 없더라도 북한 인권 침해에 대한 전 세계의 관심을 집중시킬 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 수미 테리 CSIS 선임연구원] “I think it's important to still highlight human rights abuses that are going on in North Korea. So, even if the United States is not directly engaged with North Korea in dialogue, there's still things that we can do in terms of highlighting North Korea's human rights abuses in the region, in the world, just like what we did with South Africa in the whole apartheid situation.”

실제로 킹 전 특사는 “7년 이상 재직하며 북한을 단 한 번밖에 방문하지 못했고 북한 당국자들과의 협상도 두세 차례밖에 이뤄지지 않았지만, 오바마 행정부 당시 유엔에서 미국이 북한 인권 문제를 적극적으로 제기하고 압박하는 데 큰 성공을 거뒀다고 생각한다”고 평가했습니다. “COI 보고서가 적용되는데도 역할을 했고, 북한 외에 한국, 일본, 유럽연합 등과 논의를 이어나가는 것 모두 특사가 관여해야 할 매우 중요한 일”이라는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “I only went to North Korea once during the seven plus years that I was in office, met with the North Koreans for negotiations on two or three other occasions, spoke briefly with North Korean diplomats on a few occasions. But I have a lot to do. There are other things other than just talking with North Korea. One of the things the United States needs to do is play a more active role in the United Nations...we had far more success, raising the issue of North Korea human rights and I think we had some success in terms of putting pressure on the North Koreans on that issue. The Commission of Inquiry was adopted...It's not just a question of being able to talk to the North Korean, it's also a question of talking with South Korea and talking with Japan, talking with the European Union. And these kinds of efforts are extremely helpful and important as well.”

스칼라튜 사무총장은 “북한 핵과 미사일 문제를 전담하는 미 관리들을 비롯해 북한 정책을 다루는 특별대표는 누구나 어려움을 겪지만, 이는 미국이나 국무부의 탓이 아니라 북한의 잘못”이라고 지적했습니다. “북한은 1991년 유엔 회원국이 된 이후 유엔의 세계인권선언, 아동권리협약, 장애인권리협약을 준수해야 하고, 무엇보다 자국 헌법을 스스로 지켜야 하지만 이 모든 규약의 조항과 정신을 위반하고 있다”는 비판입니다.

[그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “There are limits on any special envoy for North Korea Policy. There have been limits on special envoys dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile issues and this is not to be blamed on the United States, or the State Department or the United States government This is to be blamed on the North Korean regime. North Korea is a member of the United Nations since 1991, it is bound by the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it is bound by the covenants, children's convention, the women's convention, the convention own constitution and its own legislation. And despite that, it does not abide by the word or spirit of any of these documents. So yes, it is a very difficult mission. But, again, the special envoy can play the role of a leader of this mission.”

스칼라튜 사무총장은 “북한인권특사는 이처럼 매우 어려운 일을 맡게 되지만 북한 인권 개선이라는 사명의 지도자 역할을 할 것”이라며 조속한 임명을 거듭 촉구했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.