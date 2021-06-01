"북한, 비공식 논평 통해 미 대북정책 불만 드러내...여전히 대화 재개 고심"

미국의 전문가들은 북한이 최근 종료된 미-한 미사일 지침에 대해 비난한 것은 바이든 행정부의 대북정책에 대한 불만을 나타낸 것이라고 분석했습니다. 또 미국과의 대화 재개 여부를 여전히 고민하고 있는 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

켄 고스 미국 해군분석센터(CNA) 국장은 31일 VOA와의 전화통화에서 북한은 최근 열린 미-한 정상회담에서 비난거리를 찾았다고 말했습니다.

고스 국장은 북한의 입장에서 미국과 한국이 오랫동안 논의해온 ‘미사일 지침 종료’는 자신들에 대한 미국의 적대정책이 여전하다고 꼬집어 말할 수 있는 것이었다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 고스 국장] “North Korea is looking for something to pick on the recent summit. Obviously lifting the guidelines, which is something we've talked with the South Koreans about doing for quite a while now, is something they can point to say that the US hostile policy is still in place. And it's basically the send the message that they're unhappy with situation and the fact that the Biden administration is taking a more conservative approach to diplomacy and engagement.”

북한은 현재 상황, 그리고 바이든 행정부가 외교와 관여에 대해 더 보수적 접근법을 취하는 데 대해 만족스럽지 않다는 메시지를 보낸 것이라는 설명입니다.

마이클 오핸런 브루킹스연구소 선임연구원은 북한은 군사적 역량을 개선하려는 미-한 동맹의 움직임에 항상 반발해왔다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 오핸런 선임연구원] “North Korea has always objected to anything at the US-ROK alliance would do to improve military capability… They're not going to ever welcome any improvement in allied military capability, and they’re not that impressed with the Biden administration concept of a step by step approach. They don't really consider that to be very warm and welcoming. So they're trying to send a signal…”

북한은 미-한 동맹의 군사 역량이 증대되는 것을 받아들일 수 없고, 바이든 행정부가 내놓은 ‘단계적’ 접근법도 만족스럽지 않다는 것을 논평을 통해 보여주고 있다는 지적입니다.

북한은 그런 접근법이 자신들에게 우호적이지 않을 것으로 판단하면서 미국에 신호를 보내려 한다고, 오핸런 연구원은 말했습니다.

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원은 북한의 논평은 명백히 미국을 겨냥했다면서, 미국이 그동안 한국의 미사일 개발을 억제시켜 왔고, 자신들에 대해서도 유엔 제재 등을 통해 억제시키려고 해왔다고 주장하고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 베넷 선임연구원] “It is targeting the US, because what it's saying is US, you had restrained South Korea. You'd also tried to restrain us with the UN sanctions and so forth but that those don't work, those don't count. So, the blame is on the US here. The US was holding back South Korea to keep it peaceful, but now it's not holding South Korea back any longer. And that's not acceptable, that's hostile.”

이번 미사일 지침 종료는 북한 입장에서는 미국이 한국을 더 이상 억제하지 않겠다는 뜻으로 해석되며, 이는 받아들일 수 없는 적대적 행위라고 주장하고 있다는 겁니다.

베넷 연구원은 바이든 대통령이 북한에 대해 외교와 동시에 단호한 억제도 이용하겠다고 밝혔다면서, 북한은 단호한 억제를 원하지 않는다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 베넷 선임연구원] “President Biden said that he would use diplomacy, but also stern deterrence. North Korea doesn't want stern deterrence, and that's what this kind of looks like, what the US reduction of the guidelines looks like. What North Korea wants is US compromise, they want more presents from the US, and they're not getting that, and so they're not prepared to negotiate.”

이번 미사일 지침 종료가 북한에게는 단호한 억제로 해석될 수 있다는 겁니다.

베넷 연구원은 북한이 원하는 것은 미국의 양보이고 미국으로부터 더 많이 받아내는 것이라며, 그럴 기미가 보이지 않는 상황에서 협상할 준비가 돼 있지 않다는 것을 논평을 통해 보여주고 있다고 말했습니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 국가안보회의 대량살상무기 조정관은 이번 미사일 지침 변경은 북한에 사실상 영향을 미치지 않는다고 말했습니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 한국은 이미 북한의 모든 지역에 도달할 수 있는 탄도미사일을 개발할 수 있는 유연성이 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “The change in the missile guidelines doesn't actually affect North Korea because South Korea already had flexibility to develop ballistic missiles that could cover all of North Korea, so the change that Biden and Moon announced doesn't actually have any practical implications for North Korea.”

따라서 바이든 대통령과 문재인 한국 대통령이 정상회담에서 발표한 내용은 북한에 어떠한 실질적인 의미도 없다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “It was to complain about the US hostile policy, which of course is nothing new.”

세이모어 전 조정관은 북한이 미사일 지침 종료를 거론한 것은 미국의 ‘적대정책’에 대해 불만을 드러내기 위한 것으로 전혀 새로운 내용이 아니라고 말했습니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단 선임연구원은 북한이 미-한 정상회담 이후 열흘이 지나서야 첫 반응을 내놓은 것은 그동안 어떻게 대응할지에 대해 고민해온 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 미사일 지침 종료가 북한의 입장에서는 가장 단순하고 명백한 공격 목표물이었을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 선임연구원] “I think they've been figuring out how to respond. I think attacking the missile guidelines is the simplest and obvious target for the regime… The real thing is that it continues to emphasize the hostile policy of the US.”

맥스웰 연구원은 북한의 이번 논평에서 주목해야 할 점은 지속적으로 미국의 ‘적대정책’을 강조하고 있는 점이라고 말했습니다.

미-한 정상회담과 공동성명에서 아주 작은 부분인 미사일 지침에 초점을 맞춤으로서 자신들의 전략을 강화하고 바이든 행정부에 영향을 미칠 수 있다고 생각하는 것으로 보인다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 선임연구원] “By calling attention to this missile guidelines, which was a very small part of the summit and the statement, the North thinks that it can exploit this to support its strategy and it is able to try to influence the Biden administration, the Moon administration to give concessions in return for a promise to negotiate, and I think that they're trying to set those conditions.”

북한은 협상 복귀의 대가로 바이든 행정부와 한국의 문재인 정부가 양보할 것을 바라면서 자신들의 협상 조건을 만들어가려 하고 있다고, 맥스웰 연구원은 말했습니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아태 담당 수석부차관보는 북한의 이번 논평은 미-북 대화의 의제를 북한 비핵화에서 멀어지게 하려는 노력의 일종이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “This is part and parcel of an effort to shift the dialogue, away from denuclearization, to shift diplomacy with the United States away from the idea of discussing denuclearization, and talk about denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, which of course does not mean North Korea's denuclearization and to talk about US hostile policy.”

대화의 의제를 북한 비핵화가 아닌 한반도 비핵화와 미국의 적대정책으로 옮기려는 노력이라는 겁니다.

리비어 전 부차관보는 북한이 정의하는 한반도 비핵화는 미국이 적대정책을 철회하는 것이라며, 여기에는 미-한 동맹과 주한미군, 미군의 전략자산, 한국과 일본에 대한 핵우산이 포함된다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “The North Koreans, of course, define the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as necessarily requiring the US to remove its hostility and that hostility is represented by the US-South Korea alliance, the presence of US troops in South Korea, the US strategic arsenal, and the nuclear umbrella that defend South Korea and Japan. I mean, that's what North Korea is after. And so, this was a convenient mechanism, if you will, for North Korea to remind the United States, that the real conversation that it wants to have is about ending US hostility, by ending the US commitment to its allies in Northeast Asia.”

한편, 스콧 스나이더 미국외교협회 미한정책국장은 북한이 `조선중앙통신’을 통해 개인 명의 논평을 낸 것은 공식적인 책임은 지지 않으면서 정권이 원하는 메시지를 보내는 방식이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 스나이더 국장] “It is a way of sending a message without taking official responsibility. But I think that the words in the message are what they want to send. So the intent is there, but it's not authoritative.”

성명에 권위는 없지만 의도는 담겨 있다는 겁니다.

스나이더 국장은 북한이 관여를 통해 자신들이 원하는 것을 얻어내는데 유리한 입지를 고민하고 있는 것으로 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 스나이더 국장] “It's more a question of whether they can formulate a position and a posture that is conducive to engagements, or conducive to them getting what they're looking for.”

고스 국장도 북한이 여전히 대미 전략을 고민 중일 것으로 전망했습니다.

[녹취: 고스 국장] “I think they're still working out what their strategy is going to be. They got to figure out how to get the United States engaged, if they just take off the United States by, you know, right going way up the escalatory ladder, then it basically freezes out their options for engaging the US and puts them firmly in China's orbit.”

고스 국장은 긴장을 고조시켜 미국과 관여할 수 있는 선택권을 없애버리고 중국의 궤도 내에서만 머물게 되는 상황은 북한이 원하는 것이 아니라고 밝혔습니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 북한이 바이든 행정부의 대화 재개 제안을 수용도 거절도 않은 것은 흥미로운 부분이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “It is curious that they haven't accepted or rejected the Biden administration's offer to resume talks…the door is open, and they have to decide whether or not they want to accept the offer, so I don't think there's really much else that Washington or Seoul can do.”

세이모어 전 조정관은 북한에 대한 외교의 문은 열려 있고, 이를 받아들일지 말지는 북한에 달렸다며, 미국과 한국 정부가 더 할 수 있는 일은 많지 않아 보인다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.