[심층] 재부상하는 '단계적 비핵화'..."유일 해법" vs. "실패 증명된 전략"

새로운 대북 전략을 모색할 것이라고 밝힌 백악관에 주고받기식 단계적 비핵화를 촉구하는 목소리가 높습니다. 제재 완화 등에 발맞춘 점진적인 핵 폐기만이 유일한 해법이라는 주장이지만, 북한의 핵무장을 가능케 한 실패를 거듭한 전략이라는 비판도 거셉니다. 워싱턴에서 계속되는 양측의 논쟁과 제안을 백성원 기자가 들어봤습니다.

바이든 행정부 출범 이후 워싱턴에서 북한과의 ‘군축협상’ 제안이 고개를 들고 있습니다. 냉전시대 미-소가 상호 핵무기 감축을 놓고 협상한 전통적 의미의 군비축소와는 거리가 멀지만, 북한의 비핵화는 비현실적 목표가 됐으니 핵무기 보유량에 상한선을 두자는 소극적 의미의 군축입니다.

다만 “여전히 북한의 비핵화에 초점을 맞추고 있다”는 토니 블링컨 국무장관의 최근 발언처럼, 북한의 완전한 비핵화는 적어도 공식적으로는 미국 정부의 목표로 남아 있습니다.

문제는 전통적으로 엄연히 다른 의미인 ‘군축’과 ‘단계적 접근법’이 북한 비핵화 논의에서 자주 혼용된다는 점입니다. 장기적 목표는 북한의 비핵화이지만, 우선은 당장 위협이 되는 핵물질과 핵무기 생산을 동결하고 반대급부를 제공하는 ‘부분적 비핵화’ 혹은 ‘잠정 조치(interim measures)’를 군축으로도 표현하고 있기 때문입니다.

바이든 행정부에 이런 방식을 적극 제안해온 워싱턴의 대표적인 ‘군축론자’이자 ‘단계적 접근론자’ 그룹에는 과거 북 핵 협상을 주도했던 전 국무부 고위 당국자들이 다수 포함돼 있습니다.

1, 2차 북 핵 위기를 겪고 6자회담 등을 거치며 단계적 협상과 북한의 약속 위반을 최전선에서 경험한 인사들이지만, 당시에 시도했던 ‘행동 대 행동’ 전략을 여전히 유일한 해법으로 제시하고 있습니다.

1990년대 제네바 합의와 미사일 협상 등에 참여한 로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 비확산·군축담당 특보는 VOA에 “군축과 비핵화 중 하나를 택해야 한다고 생각하지 않는다”며 “완전한 비핵화를 목표로 유지하되, 장기적이고 단계적 절차를 통해 이 목표를 추진해야 한다”고 밝혔습니다.

[로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 특보] “I don't think we have to choose between arms control and denuclearization. We should retain complete denuclearization as the goal, but approach that goal by pursuing a long-term, step-by-step process.”

“아무리 비현실적이더라도 완전한 비핵화를 최종적 지향점으로 삼는 데는 변함이 없지만, 비핵화 관련 진전이 이뤄질 때마다 경제와 안보 부문에서 유인책을 제공하자”는 전형적인 ‘단계적 접근론’입니다.

[로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 특보] “In my view, it should remain committed to complete denuclearization as the ultimate goal -- however unrealistic it may be. But it should regard denuclearization as a long-term process that must be pursued in a step-by-step manner, rewarding North Korean progress in the nuclear area with incentives in the economic and security areas.”

따라서 이들 전직 협상가 그룹은 군축과 비핵화 사이에서 특별한 차이나 모순을 느끼지 않습니다. 행동 대 행동 방식에 기반을 둔 군축을 잠정적 중단기 과정으로 여길 뿐 모든 세부 단계는 비핵화라는 장기적 목표를 향한다는 논리입니다.

“제한적 군축과 완전한 비핵화를 나누는 것은 잘못된 이분법”이라는 수잔 손튼 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 차관보 대행의 지적은 군축과 단계적 비핵화를 하나로 보는 이같은 인식을 명확히 보여줍니다.

[수잔 손튼 전 국무부 차관보 대행] “This seems like a false dichotomy to me. Keep denuclearization as the distant long-term goal and work step-wise to gradually reduce the threat in the interim. Sanctions lifting and other measures can proceed step-wise in tandem. If we don’t get more regular communication with DPRK, however, we will not make progress.”

손튼 전 차관보 대행은 “북한의 비핵화를 장기적 목표로 둔 채 그때까지 위협을 점진적으로 줄이기 위한 단계적 조치를 취하고, 동시에 제재 해제 등의 조치를 시행해야 한다”고 설명했습니다.

역시 제네바 합의에 참여했던 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관의 인식과 제안도 손튼 전 차관보 대행의 생각과 일치합니다.

“제한적 군축과 완전한 비핵화는 서로 다른 게 아니며, 바이든 행정부는 완전한 비핵화 목표를 계속 추진하는 동시에 한 번의 조치로 그런 목적을 달성할 수 없다는 현실을 이해할 것”이라는 데 의견을 같이합니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관] “I don't think they're different options. I think they're all one option. So I expect the Biden administration will continue to pursue the objective of total denuclearization. That's the ultimate objective that the US is seeking to achieve. But at the same time the Biden administration will understand, as we have for many years, that complete denuclearization in one step is not possible.”

세이모어 전 조정관은 “유일한 비핵화 방안은 여러 단계를 통해 북한의 핵과 미사일 활동을 제한해 나가는 것, 다시 말해 군비축소 합의뿐”이라고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관] “The only way to move toward denuclearization is through a series of steps that limit North Korea's nuclear and missile activities—in other words, arms control agreements.”

따라서 “군축은 비핵화 추구의 한 방법이지 목표가 아니며, 목표를 향해가는 단계”라고 규정했습니다.

아울러 “1994년 제네바합의도 영변 핵시설의 플루토늄 생산 동결에서 시작해 경수로 건설 프로젝트가 상당한 진전을 이룬 뒤 은닉 플루토늄을 신고하도록 하는 단계적 비핵화 조치였으며, 이런 방식은 6자회담 때도 마찬가지였다”는 예를 들었습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관] “So to me arms control is a method for pursuing denuclearization. It's not the end goal. It steps in the direction of the end goal. And I think if you look at all nuclear agreements between the US and North Korea, they have always been based on a step by step approach. Even the original 1994 Framework Agreement, which I was part of that negotiation, that began with a freeze on North Korea's production of plutonium at the Yongbyon facility. And then only after some period of time, only after the light water reactor project had achieved significant progress would North Korea be required to declare whatever plutonium that was concealing from the IAEA. So even the original nuclear agreement was step by step to achieve denuclearization. And that was true with the six party talks as well.”

지난 2008년 12월 중국 베이징에서 마지막으로 열린 북 핵 6자회담 수석대표 회담. 북 핵 검증의정서 채택에 실패하면서 성과 없이 끝났다.

아인혼 전 특보와 세이모어 전 조정관을 실무진으로 두고 제네바 합의를 이끌었던 로버트 갈루치 전 미국 북핵 특사는 비핵화 필요성에 공감하면서도, 최종 목표를 달성하기 위해 거쳐야 할 수많은 조치를 상기시켰습니다.

역시 “미국과 북한이 ‘정상적인 관계’를 가지려면 비핵화에 성공해야 하지만 거기에 도달하려면 긴 시간과 많은 노력, 인내, 집중이 필요하다”는 단계적 접근법입니다.

[로버트 갈루치 전 미국 북핵 특사] “Eventually, we need to succeed at denuclearization if the US and DPRK are to have a "normal relationship." But the process of getting there is going to be protracted and involve hard work, patience and focus.”

갈루치 전 특사는 “제재는 북한의 적대 행위에 대응한 적절한 조치이지만 그 자체가 목적은 아니다”라고 말했습니다. 그러면서 “외교를 중단하는 것은 중간 목표가 돼야 하고, 관여의 목적은 정상적인 경제적, 정치적 관계를 허용할 환경을 조성하는 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[로버트 갈루치 전 미국 북핵 특사] “Sanctions may be appropriate as a response to hostility, but they are not an end in themselves. Sustaining diplomatic engagement should be an interim objective, but the purpose of the engagement is to create the conditions which will permit normal economic and political relations.”

미 정부를 떠난 뒤에도 북한 당국자들과 공식·비공식 회동을 꾸준히 이어오며 양국 간 중요 채널 역할을 해온 조셉 디트라니 전 북핵 6자회담 미국 차석대표는 “(미-북) 관계 정상화와 평화협정, 경제 개발 지원, 모든 제재 해제, 북한의 핵확산금지조약(NPT) 복귀를 전제로 한 민수용 핵에너지 제공 논의를 대가로 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화를 해야 한다는 게 나의 변함없는 생각”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 미국 차석대표] “My views haven't changed: It's complete and verifiable denuclearization in return for a process to normalize relations, a peace treaty ending the Korean War, and economic development assistance, with the lifting of all sanctions and a discussion for the provision of civilian nuclear energy, when North Korea returns to the NPT as a non-nuclear weapons state.”

디트라니 전 차석대표는 “20년 가까이 북한 문제를 다루면서 북한의 비핵화 가능성을 조심스럽게 낙관하게 됐다”면서, “북한이 행동 대 행동, 약속 대 약속의 절차 속에서 안전 보장과 미-북 관계의 정상화 방안, 경제 개발 지원과 해외 직접 투자 등을 얻기 전에는 핵무기를 포기하지 않을 것이라는 점을 우리가 받아들인다는 전제하에 그렇다”고 설명했습니다.

단계적 비핵화론자들이 가장 우선시하는 중간 목표는 북한 무기 프로그램의 “동결”입니다. 욕조의 물을 빼려면 수도꼭지부터 잠가야 한다는 논리입니다.

아인혼 전 특보는 미-북 양국이 합의해야 할 첫 단계적 조치로 “현행 핵·미사일 실험 유예의 공식화와 농축 우라늄과 플루토늄 생산의 금지”를 제시했습니다.

[로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 특보] “My preference for a first step would be an interim agreement that would formalize the current de facto moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests and ban the production of enriched uranium and plutonium anywhere in North Korea.”

“핵실험 금지는 북한의 더욱 작고 효율적인 핵탄두 생산 역량을 제한하고, 미사일 발사 시험 금지는 탄도미사일의 안전성과 정확성 개선을 지연시켜 미국 미사일 방어망을 관통할 수단의 시험을 방지하며, 핵연료 생산 금지는 고농축우라늄과 플루토늄을 제한해 핵무기 재고를 묶어둔다”는 것을 단계적 접근법의 효능으로 꼽았습니다.

[로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 특보] “The nuclear test ban would constrain the DPRK’s ability to produce smaller, more efficient nuclear warheads. The missile flight-test ban would impede its ability to improve the reliability and accuracy of its ballistic missiles, and it would also prevent the testing of means to penetrate US missile defenses. The ban on fissile material production would place a ceiling on its inventory of highly enriched uranium and plutonium and therefore cap its nuclear arsenal.”

물론, 북한과의 합의는 여기서 끝나지 않고, 추가 협상을 통해 더욱 진전된 비핵화 조치를 끌어내는 동시에 그에 걸맞은 보상을 제공하자는 게 단계적 비핵화의 다음 시나리오입니다.

아인혼 전 특보는 “완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화 목표를 향해 추가 협상을 한다는 약속을 첫 단계인 잠정 합의에 포함해야 한다”며 “시한이나 시간표는 구체화하지 않고, 북한에는 제재 완화와 그 외 유인책을 제공해야 한다”고 제안했습니다.

[로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 특보] “A first-stage, interim deal along these lines would contain a commitment to continue negotiations aimed at further progress toward the agreed goal of complete and verifiable denuclearization. But it would not specify a deadline or timeframe for achieving it. In return for accepting such interim limits, North Korea would receive some sanctions relief and other incentives.”

세이모어 전 조정관은 “이것만이 실용적인 접근법이기 때문에 바이든 행정부도 이같은 방식을 따라갈 것”이라고 내다봤습니다. 다만, “비핵화 목표를 포기하는 것은 미국의 역내 이익은 물론 한국, 일본과의 관계에 악영향을 줄 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관] “I imagine that the Biden administration will try to follow that same pattern, because that's the only practical approach. Complete denuclearization is not possible in one step. And to abandon the goal of denuclearization, I think, would be very damaging to US interests in the region, and to US relations with South Korea and with Japan.”

지난 2016년 1월 북한 평양에서 수소탄 핵실험을 축하하는 대규모 군민집회가 열렸다.

하지만 워싱턴에서는 이같은 단계적 접근론을 “30년 가까이 실패를 거듭해 온 북한 핵 문제의 원죄”로 간주하고, 바이든 행정부가 가장 배격해야 할 최악의 전략으로 비판하는 목소리가 어느 때보다 높습니다.

트럼프 행정부 이전까지 역대 미 정부의 대북 협상 전략은 모두 단계적 행동 대 행동 방식에 기반을 뒀지만, 비핵화는 고사하고 핵 프로그램의 동결 목표 조차 달성하지 못했으며 각 단계의 정상적 이행 여부를 판단할 검증 역시 불가능했다는 직접적 경험에서 비롯된 우려입니다.

백악관 국가안보회의(NSC) 비확산·생화학방어 선임국장을 지낸 앤소니 루지에로 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원은 VOA에 “제한적 군축 합의는 협상하기도 어렵고 북한이 상당한 제재 완화를 대가로 강도 높은 사찰을 받아들여야 한다”며 “이런 제한적 합의는 이미 시도됐고 북한의 위험한 행동을 제한하는 데 실패한 전력이 있다”고 지적했습니다.

[앤소니 루지에로 전 백악관 NSC 비확산·생화학방어 선임국장] “A limited arms control agreement would be difficult to negotiate and would require North Korea to accept intrusive inspections in exchange for significant sanctions relief. A limited agreement has been tried before and failed to limit North Korea's dangerous activities.”

브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원도 “비핵화 대신 (핵 프로그램을) 제한하고 동결하는 정책을 옹호하는 이들은 북한이 핵확산금지조약과 국제원자력기구(IAEA) 안전협정, 한반도 비핵화 공동선언에 서명한 상황에서도 그런 정책이 통하지 않았다는 사실을 무시한다”고 비판했습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “Those who advocate abandoning denuclearization in favor of a “cap and freeze” policy ignore that the latter did not work when North Korea signed the Nonproliferation Treaty, International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, and Inter Korean nuclear deal. Further, the “incremental steps” deal was also tried with the Leap Day deal and the Agreed Framework, as well as three different iterations of statements from the Six Party Talks.”

또한 “‘점진적 조치’를 담은 합의는 2.29 합의와 제네바합의, 그리고 6자회담에서 파생된 3개의 다른 반복적 성명(9.19 공동성명, 2.13 합의, 10.4 선언)에서도 이미 시도됐다”고 지적했습니다.

클링너 연구원은 “수십 년 동안 미국과 다른 나라들은 북한에 수없이 많은 외교 협상과 안전 보장, 동맹 억지력의 축소, 대규모 경제 혜택, 인도주의 지원, 인권 침해에 대한 비판 자제, 유엔 안보리 결의와 미국법 위반 간과, 제재 완화라는 유인책을 제공했지만 전혀 소용이 없었다”고 강조했습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “Over the decades, the U.S. and others have provided to North Korea numerous diplomatic negotiations, security guarantees, reduction of allied deterrence, large-scale economic benefits, humanitarian assistance, non-criticism of human rights violations, overlooking violations of UN resolutions and U.S. laws, and reduction of sanctions all to no avail. Pyongyang continued to build its nuclear and missile forces.”

그러면서 “북한 핵 프로그램에 대한 외교적 합의를 다시 시도하지 말아야 한다는 뜻은 아니지만, 계속 제기되는 대부분의 “새로운” 제안은 이미 이전에 실패한 것들임을 깨달아야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “That is not to say that we shouldn’t try yet again to reach a diplomatic agreement on North Korea’s nuclear program. But there should be a realization that much of the “new” thinking has been unsuccessfully tried before.”

단계적 비핵화에 반대하는 전문가들은 핵물질과 핵무기는 제한적이든 무제한적이든 여전히 위협적이며, 단순한 수치로 위협의 정도를 평가하는 것은 무의미하다고 반박합니다. 오히려 ‘제한’이라는 조건이 북한에 걸림돌이 아니라 미-소 협상 식의 특권과 지위를 부여하고, 검증이 불가능한 비밀 핵 프로그램을 계속 운영할 구실만 준다는 겁니다.

브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수는 “단계적 접근론자들은 폐기(dismantlement)가 아닌 억제(containment)를 말하고 있다”며 “핵 포기 의사가 없다는 사실을 알면서 북한에 부분적인 폐기를 제안하는 것이 무슨 소용이 있냐”고 반문했습니다. 그러면서 “북한이 무수단 미사일을 350기를 갖거나 200기를 갖거나 아무 차이가 없는 것과 마찬가지”라는 예를 들었습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수] “What we're talking about is really containment, as opposed to dismantlement. In other words, we're talking about a miniature Cold War, where we know North Korea is not gonna dismantle their nuclear weapons. Then, what is the point of talking to them about partial things they're going to do? What difference does it make if North Korea only has 200 Musudan missiles as opposed to 350?

벡톨 교수는 “단계적 접근법의 문제는 이미 수십 년간 실패를 거듭한 방안이라는 점”이라는 데 의견을 같이했습니다. “클린턴 행정부 때도 영변 핵시설에 대해 폐기가 아닌 동결에 합의했고, 북한에 경수로를 지어주며 중유를 제공하는 동안 그들은 고농축우라늄 프로그램을 개발하고 있었다”다는 설명입니다.

또한 “조지 W. 부시 행정부 때도 이런 상황은 마찬가지였다”며 “크리스토퍼 힐 당시 6자회담 미국 측 수석대표는 고농축우라늄 문제는 건드리지도 못한 채 플루토늄 프로그램 제거에만 합의했다”는 한계를 상기시켰습니다.

전문가들은 특히 단계적 접근법이 30년 동안 번번이 실패한 가장 근본적인 이유로 “북한 지도자의 비핵화 의지에 대한 오판”을 꼽습니다. 김정일, 김정은으로 이어지는 북 핵 개발 총책임자의 목적이 중국에 밀리지 않고 미국과 어깨를 나란히 하는 핵 무장국이 되려는 것인데, 소위 ‘중간 단계’에서 일부 프로그램을 “동결”하는 제스처에 왜 의미를 부여하느냐는 지적입니다.

북한이 지난 2017년 11월 화성-15형 탄도미사일 발사에 성공했다며 공개한 사진.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원은 “행동 대 행동 방식이라는 장기 전략을 추구하자는 제안은 김정은이 비핵화 추진을 원하고 궁극적으로 비핵화할 의지가 있다는 전제에 기반한다”며 “이런 가정은 틀렸다”고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “They are pursuing more action for action long term strategy, but I think we have to look at it, how Kim Jong-un is going to feel it, and how he's going to exploit it. They're basing their assumption on Kim Jong-un wanting to pursue denuclearization, having a willingness to eventually denuclearize. I think that assumption is incorrect. I don't think he wants to denuclearize.”

맥스웰 연구원은 “북한과 협상을 해야 하지만, 김정은의 목적과 의도, 작전 방식과 전략에 대해 냉정한 인식을 갖고 협상에 임해야 한다”며 “비핵화에 도달하기 위한 방편으로 군축의 틀을 이용하는 것은 성공할 수 없다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “I think we should negotiate. But we should negotiate with a clear eyed understanding of what his objectives are and intentions, his methods of operation and strategy. So I don't expect that we would be successful in using an arms control framework to reach nuclearization.”

특히 냉전시기 전략 무기가 균형을 이룬 미-소 간의 군비통제 협상을 상기시키는 ‘군축’이라는 용어가 별 문제의식 없이 ‘단계적 비핵화’와 혼용되는 것은 미국과 핵을 가진 동등한 지위에서 핵 군축 또는 평화협정 논의를 하겠다는 북한의 전략에 부합할 뿐이라는 비판도 확대되고 있습니다.

맥스웰 연구원은 “(단계적 비핵화론자들이 말하는) ‘군축’ 제안이 전통적 의미의 미-소 간 군비축소 협상이 아니라 사찰, 검증, 제재 완화 등의 행동 대 행동의 방식을 뜻하는 것으로 안다”면서 “하지만 김정은에게 승리를 안겨줄 군축이라는 용어를 남발해서는 안 된다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “I think what people mean instead of arms control negotiations in the traditional sense, I think that many people are actually talking about action for action—inspections, verification, sanctions relief, those kinds of things. But we should not be throwing around terms such as arms control negotiations loosely because that spells victory for Kim Jong-un.”

브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수도 “북한은 옛 소련이 아니다”라면서 “북한의 핵 능력은 냉전시대 미-소 관계처럼 상호확증파괴(MAD) 효력을 가질 만한 수준이 아닌데도 단계적 비핵화론자들은 북한에 그런 지위를 주고 싶어 하는 것 같다”고 비판했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수] “People think North Korea is the USSR. I mean, they don't have a Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) with us, they don't have that leverage, unless we give it to them. And it sounds like that's what they want.”

‘단계적 비핵화’ 제안에 강하게 반발하는 워싱턴의 전문가들은 북한의 보여 주기용 조치에 속아 많은 보상을 제공하면서 정작 비밀 핵 프로그램은 간과함으로써 북한을 오늘의 핵 무장국으로 만든 행동 대 행동 카드를 폐기해야 할 때가 훨씬 지났다고 주장합니다.

대신 비핵화를 명목상의 목표가 아닌 최우선 순위로 내세우고, 북한과의 협상을 계속하되 다른 부문에서 대북 제재 압박과 정보 캠페인을 강화함으로써 북한의 환부, 즉 지도부를 도려내는 근본적인 전략을 병행할 것을 제안했습니다.

루지에로 연구원은 “특히 이란 등 다른 나라가 바이든 행정부의 대북 정책을 지켜보고 있다”며 “바이든 행정부가 북한의 비핵화에 못 미치는 정책 목표를 추구하면, 이란이 북한의 방식을 답습해 핵무기를 개발하게 만들 것”이라고 경고했습니다.

[앤소니 루지에로 전 백악관 NSC 비확산·생화학방어 선임국장] “Other countries, especially Iran, are watching the Biden administration's North Korea policy. If the Biden administration pursues a policy goal of less than denuclearization of North Korea, it could lead Iran to follow North Korea's path and develop a nuclear weapon.”

이어 “바이든 행정부는 북한의 비핵화를 목표로 삼아야 한다”며 “제재를 강화하는 한편, 북한과의 비핵화 방안을 협상할 의지가 있다는 공적·사적 신호를 보내야 한다”고 제안했습니다.

[앤소니 루지에로 전 백악관 NSC 비확산·생화학방어 선임국장] “The Biden's administration's goal should be the denuclearization of North Korea. The Biden administration should increase sanctions on North Korea while signaling in public and private that it is willing to discuss the pathway toward the denuclearization of North Korea.”

맥스웰 연구원은 “한편으로는 비핵화 노력에 집중하되, 실제로는 우리의 전략을 우월한 형태의 정치전으로 전환해 미국과 미-한 동맹의 이익을 보호할 수 있는 한반도의 지속 가능한 정치적 틀이 무엇인지에 초점을 맞추는 것이 가장 중요하다”고 제안했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “And I think that we have to really shift our strategy to really have a superior form of political warfare in focus on denuclearization as one line of effort, but we really have to focus on other issues and the most important one being is what is the acceptable durable political arrangement on the Korean peninsula that is going to protect US and Rok-US alliance interests, and that's the real question, and of course I argue, that is solving the Korea question, the unnatural division of the peninsula, and ultimately unification. And that is what we should be striving for the long term and it's only when unification occurs, will we see an end to the nuclear threat and the human rights abuses and crimes against humanity being committed by the Kim family regime.”

맥스웰 연구원은 이는 곧 “비정상적 분단이라는 한반도 문제를 풀고 궁극적으로는 통일을 이루는 것”이라며 “통일이야말로 분투 끝에 달성해야 할 장기적 목표이자 북한 핵 위협과 김정은 정권의 인권 유린, 인류에 대한 범죄를 종식할 유일한 해결책”이라고 강조했습니다.

벡톨 교수는 “북한과 계속 대화해야 하지만 북한이 핵 프로그램을 포기할 때까지 대량살상무기 확산방지구상(PSI), 사이버 작전 대응, 완전하고 철저한 제재 등 압박을 절대 늦춰선 안 된다”고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수] “We should continue to have talks with the North Koreans but we shouldn't even consider easing the pressure, you know, the Proliferation Security Initiative, anti cyber campaign, full scale sanctions until they get rid of their nuclear program. As long as they engage in rogue state behavior, we should not reward it just because we think things will be better if we make concessions to them. All we've got to do is look back at the history.”

또한, “북한이 불량국가의 행동을 계속 저지르는 한, 보상을 제공해선 안 된다”며 “우리가 해야 할 일은 역사를 되돌아보는 것뿐”이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.