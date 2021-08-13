"북한 핵 개발, 제도적 인권유린 등으로 가능...주민 외부 정보 접근성 높여야"

북한의 핵무기 개발은 정권이 주민들의 인권을 유린하고 외부 정보를 통제했기에 가능했다고, 미국의 전문가들이 지적했습니다. 이들은 미국 정부가 더 적극적인 공공외교 정책을 통해 북한 주민들의 정보 접근성을 높여야 한다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

마커스 갈로스카스 전 미 국가정보국(DNI) 북한담당관은 북한의 핵과 미사일 프로그램은 북한 정권이 제도적으로 정보통제를 포함한 다양한 종류의 인권 유린을 자행했기에 가능했다고 말했습니다.

갈로스카스 전 담당관은 12일 미 하버드대 공공정책대학원인 케네디스쿨 벨퍼센터가 `북한에 대한 공공외교 정책’을 주제로 연 화상간담회에서 이같이 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 갈로스카스 전 담당관] “It's important to keep in mind that the nuclear weapons program, the missile programs in North Korea, they rely on systematic abuses of human rights, among a range of other crimes, and including this control of information to enable this really, really poor country to be one of only a handful of countries in the world that has both nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.”

매우 빈곤한 북한이 핵무기와 대륙간탄도미사일을 모두 보유한 전 세계 몇 안 되는 나라 중 하나가 될 수 있었던 건 주민들에 대한 정보통제 등 제도적인 인권 유린이 있었기에 가능했다는 겁니다.

갈로스카스 전 담당관은 북한 정권이 자원과 노동력 착취를 위해 인권을 침해하고 정보를 통제하지 않고는 대량살상무기 개발이 가능하지 않았을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 갈로스카스 전 담당관] “How else would it be possible without these human rights abuses, without this information control to extract the resources and labor and the sacrifices from its people to be able to do this? Does anybody really believe that North Korea, the North Korean regime that had some accountability, that was responsive to the rule of law, that it could impose this kind of sacrifice on its people and not face massive popular opposition?”

북한 정권이 어느 정도 책임을 다하고 법치를 따랐다면 지금과 같은 희생을 강요하면서도 주민들의 대대적인 반대에 부딪히지 않기는 어려웠을 것이라는 지적입니다.

앤드류 김 전 중앙정보국(CIA) 코리아미션센터장은 2000년대 초 미국 정부 내에서 북한의 핵 개발을 대량살상무기 문제로 볼 것인지, 아니면 지도부의 계획과 의도 문제로 볼 것인지에 대한 논의가 있었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 앤드류 김 전 센터장] “While I was in government and in early 2000, I remember when the US government was mainly debating whether North Korea's nuclear development should be considered as a WMD issues or leadership plans and intention issue. I thought at the time we really need to know more about how public in North Korea feels about this issue.”

앤드류 김 전 센터장은 당시 CIA는 북한 주민들이 이 문제를 어떻게 바라보고 있는지에 대해 좀더 알 필요가 있다고 생각했다고 말했습니다.

이에 따라 중국으로 넘어온 탈북민들과 최대한 많이 만나 이야기를 들어보기 위해 1년 가까이 중국의 북부 지역에서 지냈었다고, 김 전 센터장은 밝혔습니다.

그러면서, 미국이 강력한 공공외교를 펼쳤다면 북한과의 비핵화 협상에서 탄력을 유지하는데 도움이 됐을 것이란 생각을 한 적이 있었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 앤드류 김 전 센터장] “I had a several moment wishing we had a robust public diplomacy, our strategies that could enhance maintaining momentum of denuclearization negotiation with North Korea. What I meant is that, as you know, our government, the government channel between North Korea and United States are silent, due to whatever reason. Many times during that moment, you know, I wish we have alternate non-governmental channel to maintain some sort of communication with North Korea.”

미국과 북한의 정부 간 소통이 멈춘 상태에서 북한과의 소통을 이어갈 수 있는 대안적인 비정부 채널이 있었기를 바랬다는 겁니다.

수미 테리 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 선임연구원은 지난 30년 넘게 미국은 모든 가능한 평화적 방식으로 대북 협상에 임했지만 효과를 보지 못했다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 테리 선임연구원] “Washington has basically exhausted over the years its peaceful options to no avail…what we're saying I think it's we need to help change the situation in the North from bottom up.”

따라서 북한에서 아래에서 위로 변화를 이끌어낼 수 있도록 도울 필요가 있다고, 테러 선임연구원은 말했습니다.

테리 선임연구원은 제재와 억지력, 비확산 노력은 계속 이어가되, 이 것만으로는 충분하지 않은 만큼 공공외교 등에도 초점을 맞춰나가야 한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 테리 선임연구원] “We need to continue with sanctions and deterrence and counterproliferation efforts, but these measures are not enough. With these measures in place, the US must also focus on public diplomacy and ways to weaken the regime's grip and transform the relationship, the regime's relationship with his people. It's about empowering the North Korean people.”

공공외교를 통해 북한 정권의 통제력을 약화시키고 정권과 주민들의 관계를 변화시켜야 한다는 겁니다.

테리 선임연구원은 이것은 결국 북한 주민들에게 힘을 실어주는 것이라고 강조했습니다.

국방부 차관보를 지낸 그레이엄 앨리슨 하버드대 교수는 북한의 비핵화를 위한 지금까지의 노력이 성과를 거두지 못했기에 북한을 ‘정상국가’로 만들기 위해 주민들의 사고를 바꿔야 한다는 주장이 나오는 것으로 이해한다며, 이런 주장이 올바른 것인지는 아직 알 수 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 앨리슨 교수] “Why don't we try to change the minds of people in North Korea, so that they will have a North Korea that would be more like a normal country? And then that North Korea will be more likely to eliminate its nuclear wrestle. Whether that's actually correct, we don't know.”

앨리슨 교수는 냉전시대 소련의 사례를 보면 일부 주민들의 사고방식 변화가 궁극적으로 냉전 종료를 이끈 동력이 된 것이 맞다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 앨리슨 교수]“Ultimately, the change in the minds of some people became the driving factor that changed the regime that ended the Cold War with a whimper rather than a bang.”

그러나 냉전 종식은 사람들의 기대처럼 극적으로 온 것이 아니라 조용한 방식으로 왔다고, 앨리슨 교수는 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.