미사일 전문가들 “북한 신형 ICBM, 다탄두 능력이 관건”...평가 엇갈려

북한이 노동당 창건 75주년 기념 열병식에서 공개한 신형 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)이 “세계 최대의 이동형 미사일”로 주목받고 있습니다. 더욱 강력해진 엔진을 장착하고 여러 개의 탄두를 탑재할 수 있는 ‘다탄두 미사일’일 가능성이 제기되지만, 기존 화성-15형 미사일의 단점을 보완한 수준으로 다탄두 기술 확보까지는 갈 길이 멀다는 신중한 분석도 나옵니다. 미국 미사일 전문가들의 진단을 백성원 기자가 들어봤습니다.

제프리 루이스 미들베리 국제학연구소 동아시아비확산센터 소장은 북한의 새 ICBM을 “매우 큰 미사일”로 평가하면서 “화성-15형 엔진 몇 개를 묶은 ‘클러스터’ 방식 엔진을 장착했을 것”이라고 분석했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 루이스 미들베리 국제학연구소 동아시아비확산센터 소장] “They probably clustered some number of the Hwasong-15 engines. Hwasong-15 engine actually has one pump but two combustion chambers. So that it’s weird that the Hwasong-12 and the Hwasong-14 have half an engine. It’s one chamber and one nozzle with one pump that’s like half the engine. If you count the Hwasong-15 with two chambers as a single engine, this new missile either has two or three bundles of that. So the first stage is either two or three times more powerful.”

루이스 소장은 10일 VOA와의 전화 인터뷰에서 “화성-15형 미사일에 장착된 1개의 연료 공급 펌프와 2개의 연소실(combustion chamber)을 1개의 엔진으로 간주하면 화성-12형과 화성-14형은 ‘반 개’의 엔진을 장착한 셈인데, 이번에 선보인 ICBM은 화성-15형 엔진 2~3개를 결합한 엔진을 달고 있는 것으로 추정된다”고 말했습니다. 그러면서 “1단 로켓이 화성-15형과 비교해 2~3배 더 강력해졌다는 뜻”이라고 설명했습니다.

이어 “미사일을 더 크게 만들기 위해서는 더 큰 엔진을 개발하든지 아니면 ‘클러스터’ 방식으로 엔진을 여러 개 묶어야 하는데, 옛 소련제 엔진을 모방한 북한으로서는 엔진 크기를 계속 키우는 것보다 클러스터 방식이 더 합리적”이라고 밝혔습니다.

이언 윌리엄스 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 미사일 방어프로젝트 부국장도 신형 ICBM의 크기에 주목하면서 “세계 최대의 이동식 액체연료 미사일”로 평가했습니다. 다만 “북한이 고체연료 ICBM을 선보이는 최악의 시나리오는 피했다”고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어프로젝트 부국장] “I think it may be the biggest mobile liquid fueled missile in the world...more space for heavier payloads, more space for a bulkier payload. It’s probably another kind of evolution of the Hwasong-12, 14, 15 line but scaled up some more. Their nuclear weapons are probably pretty bulky and probably pretty heavy so they’re trying to get a rocket that’s heavy enough and big enough to carry it...They didn’t roll out a solid fuel ICBM. That was kind of my worst case scenario.”

윌리엄스 부국장은 “신형 ICBM은 화성-12, 14, 15형 미사일을 확장한 모델로 더욱 크고 무거운 탄두를 탑재할 수 있을 것”이라며, “크고 무거운 북한 핵무기를 운반할 로켓을 확보하려는 시도일 수도 있다”고 추정했습니다.

하지만 루이스 소장은 “크기가 실제로 어느 정도 되는지에 달렸지만, 이런 종류의 미사일은 ‘다탄두’ 탑재 역량을 갖춘 것으로 봐야 한다”고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 루이스 미들베리 국제학연구소 동아시아비확산센터 소장] “It depends a little bit on how big it really is but I would say this represents certainly the ability to put multiple nuclear warheads on a missile like this. That helps overwhelm the U.S. missile defense system in Alaska because they just showed us four...if they have three warheads on each one that’s twelve.”

“북한이 공개한 4기의 ICBM에 각각 3개의 탄두가 탑재되면 모두 12개의 탄두로 공격을 하게 된다는 의미로, 알래스카에 배치된 미국의 미사일 방어체계를 제압하는 데 활용할 수 있다”는 설명입니다.

구체적으로는, “해당 미사일 직경이 2.5m라면 화성-15형 미사일 재진입체를 3개 탑재할 수 있고, 직경을 최대 3m로 잡는다면 재진입체를 5개까지 실을 수 있다”고 추정했습니다.

특히, “이런 방식으로 탄두 수를 늘리는 것은 미국이 미사일 방어체계를 확충하는 것보다 비용이 훨씬 적게 든다”며, 신형 ICBM이 향후 미국 미사일 방어망을 심각하게 위협할 가능성을 거듭 제기했습니다.

아울러 “위기 발생 시 미국은 요격하기 어려운 해당 미사일을 미사일 방어체계로 막아내는 것보다 발사 전에 파괴하는 것이 유리한 만큼, 김정은으로서는 모든 탄두를 한꺼번에 실은 소수의 ICBM 발사를 늦출수록 위험하다고 느낄 것”이라며 따라서 “위기 상황이 크게 악화할 수 있다”고 우려했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 루이스 미들베리 국제학연구소 동아시아비확산센터 소장] “If you are Kim Jong-un and you have all your warheads on a small number of missiles, it’s very dangerous to wait too long to use them...because if you're the U.S., you're gonna look at this and say well, do we want to wait for them to fire and then try to get them with the missile defense system, or do we want to try to destroy them on the ground. And so that creates a real risk of escalation in a crisis.”

하지만 윌리엄스 부국장은 북한의 다탄두 탑재 기술에 대해 다소 신중한 입장을 보였습니다. “‘분리형 독립목표 재돌입 핵탄두(MIRV)’에 대한 이야기가 나오고 있지만, 북한이 이미 확보했다고 보기에는 너무 고급 기술”이라는 관측입니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어프로젝트 부국장] “A lot of people are talking about the MIRV warhead. That may be an aspiration they have, yet it’s pretty hard to do that.”

이어 “다탄두 기술에는 발사된 복수의 핵탄두가 모두 같은 궤도를 그리며 날다가 동일 목표물에 떨어지는 다소 조악한 형태와, 후추진체로 불리는 PBV(Post Boost Vehicle)에 의해 동시에 다른 목표물을 타격하는 진전된 형태가 있다”며 “전자는 북한이 가까운 미래에 개발할 수도 있겠지만 후자는 미국이나 러시아 등이 보유한 기술로 북한은 아직 갈 길이 멀다”고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어프로젝트 부국장] “There's kind of a crude MIRV...you fire them and then they just sort of separate, and they all keep going in the same direction, and they all land roughly in the same targets. Or there's the more advanced types of MIRV, in which the warheads separate from the missile but then have these things called post boost vehicles (PBV) and they have little thrusters on them, that will actually guide the warheads onto a different trajectory, and then we'll drop them on different targets so you have the ability to have one missile, which you can hit multiple targets that are even hundreds of kilometers apart from each other. So that more advanced kind of MIRV is, I think, a long way away in terms of North Korean capability. The other kind maybe is a little more in their near term horizon which is essentially being able to fire multiple warheads at the same target.”

반면 루이스 소장은 북한의 ICBM이 다탄두 탑재형으로 진화했을 가능성에 좀 더 무게를 두면서, “그럴 경우 미국 미사일 방어체계를 효과적으로 압도하는 수단이 될 것이고 미국에 실질적 문제를 안길 것”이라며, 김정은이 올해 초 예고한 새로운 전략무기 개념에 들어맞는다고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 루이스 미들베리 국제학연구소 동아시아비확산센터 소장] “That’s exactly what this is. That’s what they were talking about: The idea of putting multiple warheads. Just from a missile defense perspective, this system is a real problem. It’s such an effective way to overwhelm U.S. missile defenses.”

윌리엄스 부국장은 이에 대해 “신형 ICBM이 새 전략무기인 것은 확실하지만, 많은 미사일 전문가들은 화성-15형에 비해 크기가 커진 것 외에 뭔가 다른 종류의 미사일을 예상했다”며 “그다지 인상적이지 않다”고 말했습니다. “화성-15형은 작동이 되는 ICBM으로 보였고 이미 미 전역을 사정권에 두는데, 또 다른 액체연료 미사일이 왜 필요하냐는 질문을 던질 수 있다”는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어프로젝트 부국장] “It’s certainly, whatever that new ICBM is, a new strategic weapon. I think it's a little underwhelming. We were expecting something a little more different than a larger version of the Hwasong-15. The Hwasong-15 seems to be a pretty functioning ICBM, you know, the kind of question was what more do they need after the Hwasong-15. It’s essentially a missile that we think can range the whole United States. So why did they need another new liquid fuel missile?”

이어 “화성-15형의 동력이 부족해 실험 당시 가벼운 탄두를 탑재했던 것으로 보는 관측도 있는데, 신형 ICBM이 그런 한계를 극복한 수준의 미사일이라면 ‘실제로 운용할 수 있고 가동되는 화성-15형’으로 간주할 수도 있다”고 진단했습니다.

윌리엄스 부국장은 “그럼에도 불구하고, 북한의 ICBM 기술이 계속 진화하고 있다는 것은 미국을 점점 위험하게 만든다”며 “추가 역량 개발에 시간을 끌며 지상발사 요격체 44기를 유지하는 선에 머무는 미국의 미사일 방어체계에 주의를 촉구하는 중요한 요인”이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어프로젝트 부국장] “They're still continuing to try to refine, even though they haven't tested ICBM in a few years, it doesn't mean that they have given up on that effort. They're still seeking to be able to hold the United States at greater and greater risk and continuing to try and improve their ability to do that, and they're continuing to evolve their capabilities. So from a homeland missile defense perspective, it's kind of an important wake up call because we've been dragging our feet on continuing to advance our homeland missile defense system.”

한편, 윌리엄스 부국장은 이번 열병식에서 공개된 KN-25, 즉 600mm급 초대형 방사포에 좀 더 주목해야 한다고 말했습니다. “차륜형과 무한궤도 차량 등 다른 발사 장치를 활용해 다양한 도로 환경에 적응하며 침입에 더욱 용이하도록 진화하고 있다”는 지적입니다. 특히 “이런 역량은 한국 내 깊숙한 목표물까지 정확히 타격할 수 있게 한다며, 군 기지들을 공격할 때 사용할 것”이라고 설명했습니다.

<Missile Experts SWB 10/11 ACT 10> [녹취: 이언 윌리엄스 CSIS 미사일 방어프로젝트 부국장] “Something that struck me, watching the parade is, they really seemed to get invested a lot in the K-25...You know 600mm rocket, very heavy and both sort of a halfway between a ballistic missile, and a rocket. But we saw that missile in multiple different kinds of configurations on different kinds of vehicles. We saw it on some wheel vehicles, we saw it on some track vehicles. There are different launcher types, different configurations, which kind of suggests that they're trying to incorporate this into a lot of different ways so they have the wheeled vehicles which can travel much more quickly on roads, but they also have the track vehicles which can move off road which is important for North Korea because they don't have the roads aren't very good, also allows them to be more invasive. So they give them another ability to strike pretty deep into South Korea pretty accurately.”

아울러 “북한의 매우 뒤떨어진 레이더 역량을 고려할 때 북한이 새 레이더 시스템과 러시아제 미사일(TOR)을 탑재한 지대공미사일을 선보인 것도 이번 열병식에서 주목할 만한 대목”이라고 밝혔습니다.

