"북한 쿠웨이트 대사대리 탈북, 외교관들이 느끼는 압박감 보여줘"

미국의 전문가들은 최근 알려진 전 쿠웨이트 주재 북한 대사대리의 한국 망명에 대해, 해외 주재 북한 외교관들이 느끼는 압박감을 보여준다고 말했습니다. 지난 5년 사이 북한의 고위급 외교관 3명이 탈북한 것은 북한 정권 내부에서도 반향이 있을 것이라는 분석도 나왔습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

미국 국가정보국 분석관을 지낸 로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱 카운슬 선임연구원은 류현우 전 쿠웨이트 주재 북한 대사대리가 아내와 자식을 데리고 한국으로 망명한 것과 관련해, 북한에게 중요한 쿠웨이트와 같은 나라에서 근무하는 외교관들에 대한 압박이 컸을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 매닝 연구원] “I suspect in a high profile embassy like Kuwait, there were a lot of demands on the North Korean officials to deliver to Kim Jong-un. That's a lot of what embassies do try to fundraise… And I think it's a combination of that feeling of uncertainty, we don't know that the internal dynamics very well, although it's obvious from what we see of their behavior that that they're having some very serious problems that they haven't figured out their way out of yet.”

매닝 연구원은 25일 VOA에, 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 외교관들에게 요구하는 사항이 많았을 것이라면서, 많은 해외 주재 북한대사관들이 정권을 위한 자금을 모으는 일을 하고 있다고 지적했습니다.

매닝 연구원은 또 북한 내 정치역학을 정확히 알 수는 없지만 북한 정권이 해결하지 못한 심각한 문제가 있는 것이 분명하다고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 이런 상황과 외교관들이 느끼는 불확실성이 겹쳐 류 대리대사의 한국 망명이 이뤄졌을 것으로 분석했습니다.

뉴욕의 민간단체인 코리아 소사이어티 스티븐 노퍼 선임 정책국장은 쿠웨이트 주재 북한대사관이 북한의 금융 거래의 상당 부분을 담당했었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 노퍼 국장] “In this latest case Kuwait handles a lot of the financial transactions, as has been determined for North Korea. And so these are people who have been in key positions. Also the most recent that was announced something had links to through family to the special privileges office, the so-called 39. It indicates that there are some challenges from within the system and people who feel disenchanted and disenfranchised.”

노퍼 국장은 쿠웨이트 주재 북한 외교관은 요직이라면서, 류 대사대리가 북한 최고 지도자의 통치자금을 관리하는 노동당 39호실 전일춘 전 실장의 사위였던 것도 망명에 영향을 미쳤을 것이라고 말했습니다.

북한 정권의 39호실 체계 안에서 문제가 생기면서 환멸이나 박탈감을 느끼는 사람이 생겨났다는 겁니다.

전일춘 전 실장은 2010년 12월 북한의 핵 개발과 탄도미사일 개발 정책에 관여한 혐의로 유럽연합(EU)의 개인 제재 대상에 올라 자금 확보 활동이 어려워지면서 2017년께 교체된 것으로 전해졌습니다.

지난 10월 한국 서울역에 설치된 TV에서 북한 조성길 전 이탈리아 주재 대사대리 망명 관련 소식이 나오고 있다.

미 해군분석센터의 켄 고스 국장은 노동당 39호실에서 숙청과 변화가 있었다는 조짐이 있었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 고스 국장] “There are some indications that there are some purges going on within the royal economy Office 39 area in North Korea, some shifting around. We know the Office 39 has lost, has been demoted somewhat within the kind of the pantheon of Central Committee offices. And that suggests to me that that some of these people might be getting concerned about their well-being within the regime, whether they may be changed over where they may be called back to North Korea.”

노동당 중앙위 서열에서 39호실의 지위가 낮아졌다는 설명입니다.

고스 국장은 노동당 39호실과 연관이 있는 사람들이 지위 변화나 북한으로의 송환 등 정권 내 자신의 안위를 걱정하게 됐을 것으로 분석했습니다.

마크 피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보는 해외에 주재하는 거의 모든 북한 외교관들은 자국의 체제가 얼마나 잘못된 것인지 금방 깨우칠 것이라면서, 이런 깨우침이 망명의 동기를 부여할 것이라고 말했습니다.

피츠패트릭 전 부차관보는 또 북한 외교관의 탈북은 북한 엘리트층에게도 반향이 있을 것으로 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “A North Korean official who is able to defect and it becomes public… It has an echo effect in North Korea. People there know that their system is corrupt, they would like to leave if they can, and knowing that others were successful, I think, will raise their desire to do so themselves.”

북한 엘리트들도 그들의 체계가 부패한 것을 알고 있으며, 떠날 수 있으면 떠나고 싶어할 것이라는 겁니다.

특히 다른 이들이 탈북에 성공했다는 것을 알면 자신들도 그렇게 하고 싶다는 바람을 더 키울 것이라고, 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보는 말했습니다.

지난 4월 한국 국회의원 선거에서 당선이 확정된 태영호 전 영국주재 북한공사가 기자들과 인터뷰하고 있다.

중앙정보국(CIA) 북한분석관 출신인 브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원은 태영호 전 영국 주재 공사와 조성길 전 이탈리아 주재 대사대리에 이어 류현우 대사대리가 탈북한 것은 북한의 심각한 상황과, 외교관을 포함한 북한 주민 모두가 직면한 혹독한 처우를 전반적으로 보여주는 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 클링너 연구원] “Overall one would think that it's, you know the dire situation in North Korea and the harsh treatment that all North Koreans, even diplomats face…It would likely lead to increased surveillance of diplomats overseas and perhaps new rules and restrictions to try to prevent any future defections. Not only do those defections provide intelligence information to South Korea and the United States, but also it's seen as a black eye for the regime, which they take quite personally.”

클링너 연구원은 북한 정권이 해외 주재 외교관들에 대한 감시를 강화하고, 향후 탈북을 막기 위해 더 엄격한 규칙과 규제가 적용될 것으로 내다봤습니다.

클링너 연구원은 북한 외교관들의 망명은 한국과 미국에 중요한 정보를 제공할 뿐 아니라, 북한 정권에게는 평판을 손상시키는 부끄러운 일로 여겨진다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.