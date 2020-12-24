[인터뷰] 갈루치 "대북전단금지법 한국 국내 문제"...킹 "미 정부 우려 표명 적절"

한국에서 표현의 자유 침해 논란 속에 대북전단금지법이 최근 국회를 통과하고 국무회의에서 의결됐습니다. 미국 의회 의원들과 인권단체들이 우려를 나타내고 있는 가운데 전직 미국 관리들은 이 문제를 어떻게 보고 있는지, 조은정 기자가 로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북 핵 특사와 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사를 23일 각각 전화로 인터뷰했습니다.

기자) 갈루치 대사님. 한국의 대북 전단 문제에 대해 최근 VOA에 의견을 주셨습니다. 좀 더 자세히 듣고 싶은데요. 대북 전단 문제를 어떻게 보십니까?

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “The question or the issue of leaflets going from the South to the North is really an issue of domestic politics in S Korea about how the South wishes to deal with the North. The only way I think the U.S. is implicated in this in any way is that of course North-South relations are important to the U.S., that is, trying with its ally to improve relations and the situation with N Korea, but this is particularly S Korean domestic political issue. And it is particularly an issue where I don’t think it’s terribly appropriate for the U.S. or U.S. officials to expound on how it ought to be managed.”

갈루치 전 특사) “한국에서 북한으로 전단을 보내는 문제는 한국의 국내정치 문제입니다. 한국이 북한에 어떻게 대응하고 싶은가에 대한 문제이죠. 미국이 이 문제의 영향을 받을 수도 있는 유일한 부분은, 남북관계가 미국에도 중요하기 때문에 미국이 한국과 함께 노력해 북한과 관계를 개선하려 할 때 영향을 받을 수 있을 것입니다. 하지만 전단은 특히 한국의 국내정치 문제입니다. 따라서 미국 관리들이 전단 문제에 대해 견해를 상세히 밝히는 것은 적절하다고 보지 않습니다.”

로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북 핵 특사.

기자) 한국 언론 보도에 따르면 스티븐 비건 국무부 부장관과 해리 해리스 주한대사가 한국 정부에 전단 문제에 대해 비공식적으로 의견을 전달한 것으로 알려졌습니다. 그 맥락에서, 전단 문제를 한국 국내정치 문제 만으로 볼 수 있을까요?

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “It has always struck me for the last 30 years or so that the question of N Korea and the U.S. is the question of foreign policy. Question of N Korea and the Republic of Korea is a question of foreign and domestic policy. These are S Koreans dealing with N Koreans. And it is of course, important to domestic politics in S Korea how well the S Korean government manages relations with the N Korean government. I understand that I’ve always understood that. And in this case, I think that is principally what’s going on right now. Should the South be more aggressive in trying to influence thinking in the North? Is the use of leaflets a good way of doing that? Is prohibiting the use of leaflets somehow restrictive of a S Korean right in terms of their civil liberties to express their views to the North? I mean these are quintessentially S Korean matters right?..”

갈루치 전 특사) “지난 30여 년간 내 생각은 북한과 미국의 문제는 외교의 문제이며, 북한과 한국의 문제는 외교의 문제이자 국내 문제라는 것입니다. 한국인들이 북한인들을 상대하는 것입니다. 한국 정부가 북한 정부와의 관계를 얼마나 잘 관리하는 지 여부는 중요한 국내정치 문제입니다. 저는 항상 그 부분을 이해해 왔습니다. 이번 (전단) 문제가 바로 그런 경우에 해당합니다. 한국 정부가 보다 적극적으로 북한 내부의 생각에 영향을 줘야 할까요? 이를 위해 전단을 보내는 것이 좋은 방법일까요? 전단을 금지하는 것이 북한에 대한 견해를 표현하는 한국 국민들의 시민적 자유를 제한하는 것일까요? 이런 질문들은 본질적으로 한국의 문제 아니겠습니까? 이런 문제들이 미국과 한국의 동맹관계에 영향을 주기 때문에 미국이 관심을 둬야할 사안일까요? 그런 사안들도 있겠죠. 하지만 저는 전단 문제가 그런 사안은 아니라고 봅니다.”

기자) 대북전단금지법이 표현의 자유를 침해한다는 견해도 있습니다.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “Matters of freedom of speech, free expression as I understand it to typically arise in a democratic society, go to what one can express openly and in that society. If a S Korean wishes to express views as I understand it, about how the South ought to deal with the North, or its views about N Korea, nothing prevents a S Korean from doing that. However, if the South wishes to do something to the North, like send leaflets to the North, then that becomes a diplomatic issue where the S Korean government to deal with it with the N Korean government. And it’s not a question of civil liberties anymore, it’s a question of foreign policy…”

갈루치 전 특사) “제가 이해하기로 민주주의 사회에서 흔히 제기되는 표현의 자유 문제의 핵심은, 그 사회 내에서 개인이 공개적으로 의견을 나타낼 수 있는지 여부입니다. 한국이 북한을 어떻게 대해야 하는지, 아니면 북한에 대해서, 만일 한국인이 견해를 나타내고자 한다면 제가 알기로는 그를 막는 것은 없습니다. 하지만 한국인이 북한에 대해 무엇을 하려 한다면, 가령 전단지를 보내려 한다면, 그것은 한국 정부가 북한 정부와 다뤄야 하는 외교적 문제가 되는 것입니다. 더 이상 시민적 자유의 문제가 아니고, 외교 문제가 되는 것입니다.”

기자) 대북전단금지법이 한국 내 탈북자들의 입을 틀어막는다는 지적도 있습니다.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “As I understand it, and I’m not an expert on this, I would have understood that N Koreans who have defected and are in S Korea can speak what they wish to speak. What’s being said here is that those in the South cannot disperse leaflets to the North. That’s not a matter of speech, that’s an action. And it’s an action that may be offensive to the North. If the S Korean government decides they want to do that, then that’s a matter of its policy for dealing with the North. It’s not a matter of expression in the South.”

갈루치 전 특사) “내가 전문가는 아니지만 이해하기로는, 한국으로 간 탈북자들은 발언의 자유가 있습니다. 이 법이 말하는 것은 한국인들이 북한으로 전단을 뿌릴 수 없다는 것입니다. 그것은 발언의 문제가 아니라 행동의 문제이죠. 북한의 기분이 상하는 행동인 것입니다. 만일 한국 정부가 그런 행동을 하고 싶다면, 그것은 한국 정부의 대북정책의 문제인 것입니다. 한국 내에서 표현의 자유 문제가 아닌 것입니다.”

기자) 대북 전단 문제를 북한의 인권 문제와 혼동하지 말아야 한다고 앞서 VOA에 말씀하셨는데요.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “The human rights issue in N Korea is an extremely serious one. I don’t see how leaflets going to North impacts this particularly. And whether that’s the best way to persuade the North that they need to adjust to change fundamentally the way they treat their own people. I think that’s a very serious issue and it needs to be on the agenda not only of the government in Seoul but in Washington and the whole international community and that’s how it’s been taken…”

갈루치 전 특사) “북한의 인권 침해 문제는 극도로 심각한 문제입니다. 북한에 전단을 보내는 것이 인권에 어떻게 영향을 주는지 모르겠습니다. 또한, 북한 정부가 자국민들에 대한 대우를 근본적으로 바꾸도록 설득하는 최선의 방법인지 모르겠습니다. 북한 인권은 매우 심각한 문제이고, 한국과 미국뿐 아니라 국제사회 전체가 다뤄야 하는 문제입니다. 또한 그렇게 다뤄져 왔습니다. 유엔을 통해 국제사회는 북한 정부가 자국민을 부당하게 대우하고, 자국 영토와 외국에서까지 국민들의 기본적인 인권을 지키지 않고 있다고 지적했습니다. 따라서, 북한 인권 문제는 한국과 미국을 비롯해 국제사회와 북한이 관계를 개선하고 정상화할 때 반드시 다뤄야 하는 문제입니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사.

기자) 로버트 킹 대사님, 한국에서 최근 대북전단금지법이 통과됐습니다. 어떻게 보십니까?

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “The one thing that has not be done is the argument has not been made that there is that danger using balloons and carrying leaflets and so forth has some particular harm. And to say that this is a concern about protecting people who live along the border, there’s no indication, argument that’s been made that people are in danger because of the balloons. If they’re going to make that argument they need to show what the problem is, they haven’t...”

킹 전 특사) “이 문제와 관련해 한국 정부는 풍선과 전단을 북한에 보내는 것이 어떤 구체적인 위험을 야기하는지 입증하지 못하고 있습니다. 국경지대에 사는 국민들을 보호하는 데 우려가 있다고 주장하지만, 구체적으로 풍선 때문에 주민들이 어떤 위험에 처했는지 근거가 없습니다. 법안에도 풍선을 보내면 무거운 벌금과 징역에 처할 수 있다는 내용만 있지, 접경 지역의 위험에 대한 내용은 없습니다.”

기자) 킹 대사님은 대북전단금지법 자체에 어떤 우려를 갖고 계십니까?

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “Leaflets has been an important thing for the defectors. It’s been something that plays an important role in terms of raising awareness of defectors of N Korean human rights violations and problems. Without making an argument that there’s a serious problem that has to be dealt with, it’s a fairly arbitrary exercise of power, to simply go through and say we’re not going to allow it.”

킹 전 특사) “전단은 탈북자들에게 중요한 것이었습니다. 북한의 인권 유린과 문제에 대한 인식을 환기시키는데 중요한 역할을 했습니다. 한국 정부가 구체적으로 어떤 심각한 문제가 있는지 입증하지 못하면서 대북 전단을 허용하지 않겠다고 하면, 독단적으로 권력을 행사하는 것입니다.”

기자) 대북전단금지법이 북한으로 정보를 유입하는 노력을 저해한다는 지적도 있습니다.

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “Well, getting information into N Korea is a major issue and that’s something that is extremely important. There is some information that comes in with the leaflets. It’s not the major source of information. The most important source of information at least right now is radio. And theirs is also smuggling USB drives and other kinds of information into N Korea so that people are able to get outside information and those are all very important and we need to encourage those.”

킹 전 특사) “북한으로 정보를 유입하는 것은 매우 중요한 문제입니다. 전단으로 정보가 일부 북한에 들어갑니다. 하지만 현재로서 가장 중요한 북한 내 외부 정보의 원천은 라디오입니다. USB를 북한으로 반입하는 방법도 있습니다. 이것은 모두 매우 중요한 정보 유입 수단들이며 장려돼야 합니다.”

기자) 대북 전단 문제를 한국 국내 문제로만 봐야 할까요?

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “It is a domestic political issue. But it does have important ramifications in terms of the international politics of the situation of the international relationship here. It’s an issue because the way the legislation has been adopted gives a very clear impression that the S Korean government is acting in order to respond to N Korean complaints and the way they have responded suggests that the S Koreans will go to any lengths to get the N Koreans to agree to something…”

킹 전 특사) “국내정치의 문제이죠. 하지만 국제정치와 국제관계에 파문을 줍니다. 왜냐면 이 법안이 채택된 방식을 살펴보면, 한국 정부가 북한의 불만에 대응하기 위해 법안을 만들었다는 매우 분명한 인상을 줍니다. 또한 한국은 북한의 합의를 이끌어내기 위해 모든 노력을 아끼지 않는다는 것을 보여줍니다. 남북관계는 한반도 내부의 문제이기도 하지만, 더 큰 틀의 국제정치에서도 우려와 문제를 제기하는 것입니다.

기자) 구체적으로 국제정치에 어떤 파장을 일으킵니까?

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “Obviously it’s an internal issue for S Korea in the sense that S Korea should be able to control its borders and needs to maintain order and so forth. But the way it does it, what this action says has important concerns for the relationship with N Korea generally..”

킹 전 특사) “한국이 자국의 국경을 통제하고 질서를 유지한다는 의미에서 물론 한국 내부 문제입니다. 하지만 한국 정부가 일을 처리하는 방법과 행동은 북한이 외부 세계와 맺는 관계에 심각한 우려를 제기합니다. 북한은 단순히 한반도 문제가 아닙니다. 북한은 일본과 미국에도 위협을 제기합니다. 또한 미국과 한국은 특별히 긴밀하고도 중요한 관계를 맺고 있습니다.”

기자) 미국 정부가 이 문제에 어떻게 접근해야 한다고 보십니까?

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “Well, apparently the U.S. has expressed concerns confidentially to the S Korean government and I think that’s the appropriate thing to do…”

킹 전 특사) “명백히 미국 정부는 비밀리에 한국 정부에 우려를 나타냈고, 이것이 적절한 조치라고 저는 생각합니다. 정부와 정부 간 적절한 행동이었습니다. 미 의회에서도 이 문제가 논의되고 있습니다. 매우 적절하게 미 의회는 대북 전단 문제를 논의하고 있고, 몇 주 뒤 의회가 개원하면 관련 청문회도 열릴 것입니다. 미국에서 대북 전단 문제에 대한 상당한 우려가 있습니다. 물론 다른 중요한 일들도 전개되고 있지만, 전단 문제는 미국과 한국의 관계가 긴밀하기 때문에 중요성을 띱니다.”

진행자) 지금까지 대북 전단 문제에 대해 로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북 핵 특사와 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사의 견해를 들어봤습니다. 인터뷰에 조은정 기자였습니다.